While the big screen has been the king of comics in recent years, there have been some absolute dynamite series to hit the small screen. From Batman and Superman to the lesser-known heroes of the Green Lantern Corp and Harley Quinn, these animated shows from DC have made a high mark on history.

Even though Batman is quite prevalent in animated adaptations, it is important to note how he shaped the universe for other heroes and villains. After all, Batman: The Animated Series was the first show in the DC animated universe. These 10 shows stand as the best DC has to offer.

10 'Beware the Batman' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

In what is a take on Bruce Wayne’s early years as Batman, Beware the Batman was a short-lived but well-loved series. Premiering in the Summer of 2013, Beware the Batman demonstrated a slightly more sophisticated series of characters than might have been typically assumed.

The show didn't want to cover the typical Batman villains and instead dug a bit deeper into the character library and came up with lesser-known enemies. With the help of Anthony Michael Ruivivar as Batman, the show gained quite a popular following.

9 'Justice League Unlimited' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

We see the entire Justice League fighting together in another absolute killer show. With Superman (George Newbern), Batman (Kevin Conroy), and Green Lantern (Phil LaMarr), the adventures and battles were endlessly exciting.

As a follow-up to the earlier series, Justice League, Justice League Unlimited was a great series to showcase bottomless talent. Along with the main cast, the show included Jason Bateman, Robert Englund, Dennis Farina, Nathan Fillion, Mark Hamill, and J.K. Simmons. It is an absolute masterpiece.

8 'Teen Titans' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

In this wackier rendition of DC’s heroes (or sidekicks, in this case), we got to see a new vision of the world of the superhero. We get to watch as the team of Robin (Scott Menville), Starfire (Hynden Walch), Cyborg (Khary Payton), and Beast Boy (Greg Cipes) attempt to work together and balance superheroics with being teenagers.

The original show's popularity kept it airing for a total of five seasons, spawning multiple films and a spin-off series, Teen Titans Go!, as well. Balancing comedy and action, Teen Titans has remained one of the most popular animated shows in the DC universe.

7 'Justice League' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

While this version of the Justice League only lasted two seasons, it has become one of the most cherished versions of this super team. With Kevin Conroy (Batman), George Newbern (Superman), and Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman), no foe stood a chance against this talented team.

One truly fascinating thing about this show and its casting is the character of The Flash. In this series, the Flash/Barry Allen was voiced by Michael Rosenbaum, who also portrayed a younger version of Lex Luthor in the Superman origin series Smallville.

6 'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

In this series, audiences saw weekly the caped crusader teamed up with other heroic characters from the DC universe to fight evil and stop crime. Batman: The Brave and the Bold was a phenomenal success, despite only having three seasons.

It boasted Diedrich Bader as Batman and a whole host of other actors playing bit parts and supporting the main hero. Most notably, the series had Kevin Conroy guest as Batman from another Earth, as well as the incredible Tim Conway as Weeper.

5 'Harley Quinn' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

In one of the newer animated shows from DC, we get to follow Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and her adventures after breaking up with the Joker (Alan Tudyk). The dark tone, fantastic animation, and choice of voice actors have helped this show receive significant praise, despite the fact that the character was never intended to last long.

Along with Tudyk and Cuoco, the show boasts the talents of Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, Diedrich Bader as Batman, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, and James Wolk as the Man of Steel. The first three seasons have been incredible, and the fourth is being released on July 27, 2023.

4 'Batman Beyond' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

This incredible series, Batman Beyond, takes us two decades after the events of Batman: The Animated Series. An older Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) suffers a heart attack and has to retire fully.

20 years after that, enter young Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle). After a few fateful events, Terry discovers Bruce’s secrets and begins to act as the new version of Batman. Against Bruce’s better judgment, he mentors Terry and helps shape him into the new Dark Knight.

3 'Green Lantern: The Animated Series' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Despite only getting one season, Green Lantern: The Animated Series is one of the most highly ranked DC animated series available. With an almost entirely unknown cast, this show followed Hal Jordan and his adventures as the first human to become a member of the Green Lantern Corp.

Even though the show was an absolute hit with critics, after dismal toy sales and the unfortunate box office bomb that was the live-action Green Lantern movie with Ryan Reynolds, this series didn’t last. It is still incredibly popular with critics and boasts a charmingly fresh take on these heroes who will soon see the small screen again in a live-action series.

2 'My Adventures with Superman' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

While it is the newest show in the DC animated lineup, it has become an instant favorite. My Adventures with Superman follows Clark Kent (Jack Quaid) as he builds his new secret identity as Superman. It currently stands at a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and shows no sign of slowing down momentum.

Along with Quaid taking the helm as the Man of Steel, this incredible series also includes the voice talents of Alice Lee as Lois Lane, Chris Parnell as Slade Wilson/Deathstroke, and Reid Scott (of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fame) as Jonathan Kent.

1 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Despite the greatness of each of these shows, there is no surprise that Batman: The Animated Series is the highest-rated on the platform. With only three years on television, the show's popularity far surpassed what anyone could have hoped or dreamed.

With the incredible vocal talents of the remarkable Mark Hamill as the Joker and the unparalleled Kevin Conroy as The Dark Knight, this series set the tone for all Batmen to come. It was dark, it was more mature than previous campy iterations, and it remains to this day, the best Batman to have ever graced the small screen.

