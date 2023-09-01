In their long history of making animated movies, Disney has created some of the most recognizable animated characters of all time. Many of them, from main to side characters, come as a pair. This gives audiences two characters to love at once.

Disney's plethora of duos has allowed them to showcase how diverse having two characters play off one another can be. Most of the time it's for comedy, but there's also a lot of good drama, character development, and love that can be found as well.

10 Bernard & Bianca

Beneath the eyes of humanity, mice have formed a global organization called the Rescue Aid Society to help those in need. One of their best agents is their Hungarian representative, Miss Bianca (Eva Gabor). When allowed to pick her own partner for a mission, she chooses a janitor named Bernard (Bob Newhart) and the two become an inseparable team.

Bernard and Bianca serve as perfect foils to one another. Bernard is cautious, soft-spoken, and thoughtful, while Bianca is more courageous, adventurous, and outspoken. They shore up each other's weaknesses effectively, with Bianca pushing Bernard to be more forward, and Bernard reigning in her enthusiasm until they've formed a plan.

9 Merlin & Archimedes

The world's greatest wizard, Merlin (Karl Swenson), lives in a cottage in the dark woods and spends his time looking into the future. His sole companion is his owl familiar, Archimedes (Junius Matthews). Against Archimedes' wishes, Merlin uproots them from their solitary to tutor a young boy with a big future named Arthur (Rickie Sorensen, Richard Reitherman, and Robert Reitherman).

Merlin and Archimedes' relationship can best be summed up like an old married couple. They bicker over almost everything, which stems from Merlin's more optimistic look at the future and Archimedes' crotchety cynicism. Beneath their bickering, they do care for one another and bond over their love for learning and knowledge.

8 Dumbo & Timothy

When his mother rampaged to protect him from bullying children, Dumbo finds himself ostracized by his fellow elephants due to his oversize ears. He finds a friend in a small mouse named Timothy (Edward Brophy), who sticks up for him when nobody else will. Timothy also comes up with a plan to make Dumbo a star to and reunite him with his mom.

Timothy treats Dumbo like a little brother and always has his best interests at heart. He treats Dumbo like an equal, never talking down to him and always sticking up for him against those who would mock him, be they elephant or crow. He is also the first person to compliment Dumbo on his ears, which is the first step in Dumbo turning his perceived weakness into his greatest strength.

7 Pinocchio & Jiminy

When a woodcarver named Geppetto (Christian Rub) wishes on a star that his puppet, Pinocchio (Dick Jones), could be a real boy, a Blue Fairy (Evelyn Venable) decides to grant his wish. She brings Pinocchio to life and tells him that if he proves himself worthy, he can become a real boy. She also assigns a cricket named Jiminy (Cliff Edwards) as his conscience.

Jiminy's worldly experiences combined with Pinocchio's innocence make for a good teacher and pupil dynamic. Jiminy takes his role seriously and always tries to give Pinocchio good counsel. His advice isn't always followed due to Pinocchio's naïveté and trusting nature, but it's certainly followed after the consequences are felt.

6 Baloo & Bagheera

When the tiger, Shere Khan (George Sanders) returns to the jungle, it is decided that the man-cub, Mowgli (Bruce Reitherman), must be returned to his people. He gains two guardians during his journey: the panther, Bagheera (Sebastian Cabot​​​​​​), and the sloth bear, Baloo (Phil Harris). While Bagheera wants Mowgli to live in the man village, Baloo's carefree lifestyle tempts Mowgli.

Bagheera and Baloo are a fun take on responsible and chaotic characters who influence Mowgli. Bagheera is a stern father who stresses the importance of following rules and sticking to schedule, while Baloo is the slacker uncle who encourages letting things go with the flow. They both go through satisfactory character development, with Baloo learning to be more responsible, and Bagheera loosening up and singing "The Bare Necessities" at the end.

5 Pacha & Kuzko

Teenage Emperor Kuzco (David Spade), is turned into a llama by his royal advisor, Yzma (Ertha Kit), in a botched poisoning attempt. When her henchman, Kronk (Patrick Warburton), fails to kill him, Kuzko ends up in the cart of a village chief named Pacha (John Goodman). Pacha agrees to help Kuzco get back to the palace, on the condition that he cancel his plans to destroy the village to build a summer palace on the hill.

Kuzco and Pacha have polarizing personalities: Kuzco thinks only of himself and his pleasures, while Pacha is selfless and helps others even when it hurts him. This is a great setup for comedy and character growth, which the film capitalizes on. Due to their age difference, Pacha also acts as a father figure to Kuzco, teaching him morality and humility.

4 Lilo & Stitch

When Lilo (Daveigh Chase) prays for a friend after a bad day, her older sister, Nani (Tia Carrere) decides to let her adopt a dog. She chooses a strange blue-furred one with high intelligence that she names Stitch (Chris Sanders). Unknown to her, Stitch is an illegal and destructive genetic experiment on the run from the Galactic Federation.

Lilo and Stitch are a beautiful duo of misfits with lots of quirks that play off one another well. Lilo is an eccentric individual who loves Elvis and weird things, while Stitch is hardwired for destruction and mayhem. Through their shared status as outcasts, they forge a strong friendship that is able to quell Stitch's natural violence.

3 Cogsworth & Lumiere

When a selfish prince (Robby Benson) was transformed into a beast by an Enchantress, his staff were changed into animated objects based on their status. Among the senior staff, this includes his majordomo, Cogsworth (David Ogden Stiers), and his maître'd, Lumiere (Jerry Orbach). Though they are both sworn to service, they go about their duties in polarizing manners.

Personality-wise, Cogsworth is very pompous, uptight, and a stickler for rules, while Lumiere is suave, playful, and charismatic. Their back and forth feels a lot like siblings bickering over petty grievances, which adds to the comedy. Of course, they care about and respect one another deep down, even if they rarely say it.

2 Timon & Pumbaa

After the death of his father, Simba (Johnathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick) flees the Pride Lands and collapses in the badlands. He is rescued by a meerkat named Timon (Nathan Lane) and a warthog named Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella). They introduce him to their motto, "Hakuna Matata", and raise him to live carefree and happily.

Timon and Pumbaa are some of Disney's best side characters thanks to their fantastic voice acting and hilarious chemistry. Timon is a self-centered fast-talker with a good heart, while Pumbaa is a childish and naive soul prone to uncontrollable flatulence and the occasional bout of wisdom. Rather than bicker or fight, they spend their time enjoying life and having fun, and if need be, won't hesitate to fight alongside a friend.

1 Aladdin & Genie

Tricked by the evil vizier, Jafar (Johnathan Freeman), Aladdin (Scott Weinger) ventures into the Cave of Wonders (voiced by Frank Welker) to retrieve a lamp in exchange for riches. Jafar betrays him and locks him in the cave, but fortunately, his monkey, Abu (Frank Welker), swipes the lamp. Aladdin ends up releasing its inhabitant: a magical wish-granting Genie (Robin Williams).

Aladdin and Genie are both characters who are looked down upon due to their lot in life. As such, they treat each other as equals and work to elevate each other. Aladdin does this by valuing Genie as a person instead of a wish-granter, and Genie encourages Aladdin to have faith in himself.

