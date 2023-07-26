John Musker and Ron Clements are among the greatest directors in the history of Disney animation. Both joined Disney during its tumultuous dark age and started off as animators. They teamed up for the first time on The Great Mouse Detective, and from there directed, wrote, and produced six more films over the course of three decades.

Musker and Clement's films stand out for their comedy and how relatable the struggles of their protagonists are, which has allowed them to resonate with new audiences decades after release. Time will tell if their next film for Warner Bros., titled Metal Men, will continue this trend.

7 'Hercules' (1997)

As a baby, Hercules (Josh Keaton and Tate Donovan) was separated from his divine parents and made mortal in a bid by Hades (James Woods), lord of the Underworld, to avert a prophecy of his defeat. Hercules kept his godlike strength, which left him feeling like an outcast among others. He eventually learns of his divine heritage and seeks out the trainer of heroes, Philoctetes (Danny DeVito) to help him become a true hero.

While not one of Disney's worst films, Hercules was created as a stepping stone so Musker and Clements could make Treasure Planet, and it shows. It's an assortment of tropes from sports films and superhero stories that also pokes fun at celebrity endorsements such as those from Michael Jordan, which were everywhere in the '90s. While its story is overdone, it has its fair share of fans, mainly thanks to its stylistic animation and Woods' iconic performances as Hades.

6 'Moana' (2016)

As the daughter of the village chief, Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) is told to focus on her responsibility to her community rather than her love for the ocean. When a terrible blight arrives at her island, Moana follows her grandmother's (Rachel House) advice and seeks out the Demigod, Maoi (Dwayne Johnson). Together, they embark on a quest to restore the heart of Te Fiti and heal the land.

Moana is one of Disney's more paint-by-numbers stories, but it has a lot that stands out it. Moana and Maoi go on self-discovery journeys to overcome their insecurities and realize their respective potentials. The animation is also some of Disney's best in their modern films, both with how fluidly everyone moves and the vibrant colors.

5 'The Great Mouse Detective' (1986)

After returning from the war in Afghanistan, Dr. Dawson (Val Bettin) finds a young mouse named Olivia (Susanne Pollatschek) whose father was kidnapped by a peg-legged bat. The two head to the residents of Basil of Baker Street (Barrie Ingham), who take the case because the bat in question is a minion of his rival, Professor Rattigan (Vincent Price). Rattigan intends to use Olivia's father to build a robot duplicate of the Queen to instate himself as the new rodent monarch.

While the story can be weak in places, the character writing is superb. Basil and Rattigan have one of the best hero-villain dynamics in animation: they're extreme egos determined to prove their superiority over the other, yet differ in how altruistic and selfish their intentions are. Ingham and Price put everything into portraying their character's egos, from soaring delight when they one-up the other, to seething fury and dejection at a defeat.

4 'Treasure Planet' (2002)

Delinquent Jim Hawkings' (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) life changes forever when a dying alien gives him a map that leads to Treasure Planet: the loot of a thousand worlds. With his family friend, Dr. Doppler (David Hyde Pierce) financing the journey, Jim hopes to use the treasure to rebuild his mother's inn, destroyed by pirates looking for the map. He is assigned the role of a cabin boy by Captain Amelia (Emma Thompson) and works under the cyborg cook, Long John Silver (Brian Murray Bell).

Musker and Clements fought to get this film approved since the '80s, so it's heartbreaking that their passion project became one of Disney's biggest box office bombs. It takes a lot of risks to stand out from other Treasure Island adaptations, such as making Jim a teenager with an absent father and setting the film in a world that blends science-fiction and 18th-century aesthetics. Recent years have seen it gain a cult following for its strong messages about finding yourself and Jim and Silver's bond.

3 'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

Set in 1920s New Orleans, The Princess and the Frog follows Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), a hard-working woman hoping to open her own restaurant. When she gets outbid, she prays to a wishing star for help and meets Navine (Bruno Campos), a prince who was turned into a frog by the voodoo bokor, Dr. Facilier (Keith David). Tiana agrees to kiss him to break the spell but ends up turning into a frog herself, so the two head off to find the voodoo priestess, Mama Odie (Jennifer Lewis).

This film was a return to form for Disney, re-creating the Broadway-style musical fairytale experience of the Renaissance with over a decade's worth of advancements. The characters were all memorable, in particular Tiana for her strong work ethic, and Facilier for David's performance and for being as deliciously evil as classic Disney villains. Sadly, the film didn't make as much money as Disney hoped, and they stopped producing traditionally animated films after 2011s Winnie the Pooh.

2 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Ariel (Jodi Benson), the youngest daughter of the sea king, Triton (Kenneth Mars), is fascinated by the surface world and humans. Against her father's orders, she saves a drowning prince named Eric (Christopher Daniel Barnes) and falls hopelessly in love with him. This is observed by the sea witch, Ursula (Pat Carroll), who decides to use Ariel in her plot to usurp Triton.

The Little Mermaid returned the studio to its roots and then some. Many of its characters offered modernized versions of familiar archetypes, such as Eric being more active and developed than previous princes, and Triton's arc about letting his daughter go. Legendary musical duo Alan Menken and Howard Ashman also brought Broadway-style musical numbers to the company, with "Under the Sea" winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

1 'Aladdin' (1992)

A homeless individual named Aladdin (Scott Weinger) is desperate to escape his position in life, especially after meeting Princess Jasmine (Linda Larkin). The royal vizier, Jafar (Johnathan Freeman), uses Aladdin's desires to trick him into opening the Cave of Wonders (Frank Welker) and retrieving a lamp. Within it is a Genie (Robin Williams), who is bound to grand the lamp-holder three wishes.

There are very few movies that have changed the face of the industry like Aladdindid. The success of Robin Williams' performance as Genie ensured that every animated movie afterward would have major celebrities instead of professional voice actors, a practice that has only increased in recent decades. Besides Williams, the film also stands out thanks to its story about honesty and believing in yourself.

