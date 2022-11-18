Special episodes are always a hit-and-miss. Sometimes, they’re the greatest thing on Earth, at least for about 30 minutes to an hour. Remember when Archer got a job at Bob’s Burgers? Yeah, that’s the kind of stuff I own a TV for. Other times, however, special episodes get very special, and even if they’re just 9 years old, viewers are tempted to throw their TV sets out the window just to get rid of all that holier-than-thou rhetoric. But there is a kind of special episode that never fails to entertain: the animated special. Even when the story is not that great, it’s always a pleasure to see your favorite TV characters reimagined in cartoon or stop-motion form. It doesn’t even have to be the entire thing: just watching characters like Fringe’s Walter Bishop (John Noble) and Broad City’s Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana (Ilana Glazer) take a break from live-action for a few minutes long animated drug trip is often enough to put a smile on viewers faces. From psychedelic journeys to Christmas specials to unexpected crossovers, let’s take a look at 10 great examples of live-action shows that took the animation route for a few minutes and made our TV-watching experience much better than it already was.

10/10 "Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas" (Community, Season 2, Episode 10)

Abed's (Danny Pudi) relationship with media has always been a core element of Community. The true heart of the show, there was little Abed loved more than movies and television, but his passion for the holiday season was certainly up there. Or, more specifically, his passion for Christmas. Therefore, nothing more appropriate than to give our dear Abed Nadir his very own Christmas special in the style of classic Rankin Bass films, such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. With a plot loosely inspired by Robert Zemeckis' The Polar Express, "Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas" has the study group transformed into toys for a fun, heartwarming claymation romp that is not only one of the greatest Community episodes ever, but also a holiday must-watch.

9/10 “Digital Estate Planning” (Community, Season 3, Episode 20)

Unlike Abed, Pierce Hawthorne (Chevy Chase) was never exactly a beloved member of the Community crew. On screen, his blatant racism and sexism were frequently the butt of the joke. Behind the scenes, Chase’s frequent fights with his cast members made him persona non grata in a show in which he had a starring role. But none of this means that a Pierce-centric episode can’t be fun — especially an animated one. In “Digital Estate Planning," the oldest member of the study group faces the wrath of his deceased father when he and his friends are forced to play a video game that has the presidency of the Hawthorne enterprises as its final prize. Filled with Hawthorne Senior’s many prejudices, which manage to be even more old-fashioned and aggressive than his son’s, the game was made in response to Pierce’s 1980s request to invest company money in video games. In stylized 8-bit animation, “Digital Estate Planning” is an extremely fun episode that also reveals a lot about the members of the study group.

8/10 “Jacuzzi” (PEN15, Season 2, Episode 8)

No TV series captures the horrors of being a middle-schooler quite like Anna Konkle’s, Maya Erskine’s, and Sam Zvibleman’s PEN15. The Hulu cringe comedy paints a painfully funny and realistic portrait of what life was like for a 12-year-old in the early 2000s, from the terrors that come with a first crush to the very time sensitive woes of waiting for your brother to get off of AOL, so you can chat with your best friend on the phone. Arguably, the episode that best encapsulates the general vibe of the show is its Season 2 animated special, “Jacuzzi." In it, Maya (Erskine) and Anna (Konkle) take a trip to Florida with Anna’s father. Unable to go to the beach, they take a stroll near the hotel and spend all their money on a caricature artist. The traditional exaggerated features of the caricature art form do a real number on the girls’ heads, and, through hand drawn animation, we get to experience the real world through the self-esteem lacking eyes of Anna and Maya. As is usual for PEN15, “Jacuzzi” is entertaining and gut-wrenching at the same time, with just the semblance of a happy ending to keep things a little lighter.

7/10 Walter’s LSD trip (Fringe, Season 5, Episode 9, “Black Blotter”)

Walter Bishop’s experiences with psychedelic drugs served as an excuse for more than one animated sequence in Fringe. His most memorable LSD trip is probably the one depicted in the aptly titled “Lysergic Acid Diethylamide," Season 3’s rotoscope-like 19th episode. However, being well-remembered isn’t the same as being the best. In Season 5’s “Black Blotter," Walter takes a particularly heavy form of LSD in an attempt to remember a plan so secret that he hid it deep inside his brain. His lysergic search for the plan takes the form of 1960s Terry Gilliam/Monty Python-inspired animated sequence that could not be more befitting for a hippie wannabe mad scientist from the days of MKUltra. The image of Walter being picked up by a human hand and taken on a literal trip around the world before being dropped on the back of a cow is truly one that will follow you through your own experiences with drugs — for better or for worse.

6/10 Abbi and Ilana’s mushroom trip (Broad City, Season 4, Episode 4, “Mushrooms”)

Speaking of drug-fueled trips and drug-inspired animations… While Walter Bishop’s poison of choice was LSD, Broad City’s Abbi and Ilana had no problem experimenting with different substances. In Season 4, Episode 4, for instance, the girls take some 'shrooms and are immediately transported to an animated version of New York City full of wacky animals, colorful walls, and spooky tunnels. Created by Mike Perry, who was also the man behind the show’s animated intros, the classic hand-drawn animation of “Mushrooms” blends the Cal-Arts style of cartoons like Steven Universe and Gravity Falls with the trippy vibes of The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine. Walter Bishop would feel right at home in Abbi and Ilana’s fungal ride, and, honestly, so do the viewers.

5/10 “Dream of a Thousand Cats” (The Sandman, Season 1, Episode 11, “Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope”)

Based on the work of Neil Gaiman, The Sandman is a show full of equally wondrous and terrifying things. The two stories presented in the show's bonus episode give us a good taste of both aspects of the series. While “Calliope” tells the story of a muse held in captivity and repeatedly raped for her gifts, “Dream of a Thousand Cats” has dozens of felines flocking to hear the words of an elder that promises them a world in which they shall be free from the cruelty of humans. All they have to do is dream it, all at the same time. The animation mixes oil paintings with 3D to create a world very similar, but not quite like our own. The result is an episode that seems caught right between reality and the Dream.

4/10 The story of Glenoxi (Sex Education, Season 3, Episode 7)

Few love stories in this universe are more enticing and exquisitely raunchy than that of Glenoxi and Starlanza. Written by fan favorite weirdo Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds) over the course of three seasons of Sex Education, the tale of Glenoxi represents a strange young girl looking for someone who accepts her for who she is and is willing to partake in her alien-filled sexual fantasies. Lily finds her soulmate in the form of Ola (Patricia Allison), who is quickly added to the world of Glenoxi in the form of the Starlanza. The first encounter between the two alien entities is depicted at the very first scene of Sex Education Season 3, Episode 7, and even though Lily’s fantasies had already appeared in different forms throughout the show, fans never saw her vision quite like this. It’s a beautifully animated sequence, reminiscent of classic '70s and '80s anime, and of anime-based works, such as Interstella 555.

3/10 “Yabba Dabba Do Me” (Lucifer, Season 6, Episode 3)

Ever since Lucifer first came out in 2016, fans have been delighted with the show’s fresh take on the devil as a charming nightclub owner. But no take was fresher than the cartoon version of the Lord of Hell (Tom Ellis) presented in Season 6’s “Yabba Dabba Do Me”. The story has Lucifer and Chloe (Lauren German) trapped in a loop in a cartoon world with the looks and vibes of modern Looney Tunes — minus the animals, of course. Full of jokes about cartoon logic and our perception of the Devil, as well as quips that only lifelong fans of the series can truly appreciate, the “Yabba Dabba Do Me” was a hell — pun intended — of a farewell gift from the showrunners, as, seven episodes later, Lucifer would meet its end.

2/10 “Scoobynatural” (Supernatural, Season 13 Episode 16)

Back when Supernatural was one of the biggest shows on television — if not the biggest, period — the Winchesters teamed up with everyone’s favorite faux-paranormal investigation squad for a completely unexpected crossover. In “Scoobynatural," brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) are sucked into their TV set and dropped right of at cartoon world. There, they run into the Mystery Machine crew, and it's up to Velma (Kate Micucci), Daphne (Grey Griffin), Fred (Frank Welker), Shaggy (Matthew Lillard), and Scooby (also Welker) to help the brothers figure out what’s going on. Honestly, this is a crossover that has no right working as well as it does. Even if you were never quite into Supernatural, as long as Scooby-Doo has a place in your heart, “Scoobynatural” is definitely worth checking out.

1/10 “The Missing Christmas Mustache” (Ted Lasso, 2021 Christmas Special)

Since we began this list with a Christmas episode, there’s nothing more appropriate than wrapping it up with another delightful holiday special. Coming out in 2020, Ted Lasso was one of those shows that helped people stay sane during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its brand of wholesome humor and earnest approach to the hardships of life captivated many TV fans for whom the world was starting to seem a little too bleak. Thus, there are few shows more in line with the Christmas spirit than Ted Lasso. In this 2021 four-minute special, football-coach-turned-soccer-coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) loses his trademark mustache and has to count on his friends to get it back. Like “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas," “The Missing Christmas Mustache” is shot in classic Rankin Bass claymation style. It’s a fun and lovely adventure for old-time fans and newcomers alike. In case you want to check it out, the whole thing is available on YouTube.