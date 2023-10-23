In November, Disney will release their 62nd animated film, Wish, to capitalize on its 100th anniversary. The film will follow the studio's traditional fairytale structure, focusing on a young woman named Asha (Ariana DeBose) as she tries to save her kingdom from a creeping darkness. Her quest brings her into contact with numerous magical characters, including a wishing star and the mysterious King Magnifico (Chris Pine).

To pass the time until Wish's premiere, there are plenty of animated fairytale movies to watch and get into the spirit. Many of these films are timeless Disney classics, but others come from equally creative and talented minds and studios.

10 'The Magician's Elephant' (2023)

Peter (Noah Jupe) is an orphaned boy living with an old soldier named Lutz (Mandy Patinkin). One day, he meets a fortune-teller (Brian Tyree Henry) who tells him that if he wants to find his long-lost sister, he must follow the elephant. Coincidentally, a magician (Benedict Wong) accidentally summons an elephant during his show, which sparks a series of magical and impossible events.

Though its setting is more modern than most fairytales, The Magician's Elephant perfectly captures the genre's wonder, magic, and whimsy. It touches on how small acts of hope and kindness inspire more and how the world changes when enough are performed. It's also a story without a real villain, instead being driven by different people doing what they think is right, given the current situation.

9 'The Swan Princess' (1994)

After finally being blessed with a daughter, King William (Dakin Matthews) and his friend, Queen Uberta (Sandy Duncan), decide to betroth their children. Unfortunately, Derek (Howard McGillin) accidentally offends Odette (Michelle Nicastro) when he implies he only loves her for her beauty. Odette is then kidnapped by an evil wizard named Rothbart (Jack Palance), who turns her into a swan to force her to marry him.

Director Richard Richformerly worked at Disney, so it's no surprise he can mimic their style. The movie does a beautiful job of capturing the fairytale aesthetic with its use of magic, romantic themes, and enjoyable songs. While the main characters can be a little bland, the side characters more than compensate for it with their varied personalities and camaraderie.

8 'The Last Unicorn' (1982)

After overhearing two hunters talk about how she might be the last of her kind, a unicorn (Mia Farrow) leaves her forest home to look for others. She meets two human companions who agree to help her: a bumbling magician named Schmendrick (Alan Arkin) and a woman named Molly Grue (Tammy Grimes). They must brave many dangers on their journey, including witches, harpies, and the demonic Red Bull.

The Last Unicorn's entire world is based on fairytale tropes. Everyone has a role to play, be they a wizard, a hero, or an evil king, and the gorgeous storybook-like animation helps to sell the world as one drenched in magic. Its themes touch on regret and loss, showing how painful but necessary they are in shaping a person.

7 'Tangled' (2010)

When a magic healing flower cures the dying Queen of Corona, its magic passes to her daughter, Princess Rapunzel (Mandy Moore). An old woman named Mother Gothel (Donna Murphy) kidnaps Rapunzel and grows out her hair to keep the magic for herself. This continues until the eve of her eighteenth birthday when Rapunzel meets a thief named Flynn Ryder (Zachary Levi) and forces him to take her to a lantern-lighting ceremony.

Tangled is a charming story that expands on the original fairytale in interesting ways. Rapunzel and Flynn's relationship is cute and reinforces the theme of believing in dreams and overcoming fear, making Tangledone of Disney's most romantic movies. Gothel's actions are also a good way to introduce the concepts of gaslighting and abusive relationships, arguably making her the last classic Disney villain.

6 'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) is a hard-working woman in New Orleans trying to open her own restaurant. When it seems like she'll lose her chance, she wishes on a star and meets a prince named Naveen (Bruno Campos), who was transformed into a frog. Tiana kisses him to try and break the curse but ends up turning into a frog herself.

The Princess and the Frog modernizes the classic fairytale but retains its charm. Through Tiana and Naveen's journeys, the film explores themes of working towards one's dreams without losing sight of what is most important in life. Randy Newman is among Disney's best composers and lyricists, and his music for The Princess and the Frog is fantastic, playing into the New Orleans setting to give audiences some beautiful Jazz songs.

5 'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

As punishment for not inviting her to the christening of Princess Aurora (Mary Costa), the evil fairy Maleficent (Eleanor Audley) curses her to die on her sixteenth birthday. The good fairy Merryweather (Barbara Luddy) changes the curse to a deathless sleep broken by true love's kiss. As an extra precaution, she and two other fairies, Flora (Verna Felton) and Fauna (Barbara Jo Allen), raise Aurora in the wilderness far from Maleficent.

Sleeping Beauty is one of the most beautiful-looking fantasy films. Its art style looks like a medieval tapestry come to life, and the music uses pieces from Pyotr Tchaikovsky's the same name. In terms of characters, the three good fairies are Sleeping Beauty's best characters, while Maleficent ranks among the studio's best villains.

4 'Shrek' (2001)

In the middle of a swamp lives an isolationist ogre named Shrek (Mike Myers). One day, dozens of fairytale creatures are displaced onto his land by order of Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow), who will remove them if Shrek rescues Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) from a secluded tower guarded by a dragon. Accompanied by a talking donkey (Eddie Murphy), Shrek embarks on his quest.

Shrek established DreamWorks as a true contender to Disney's dominance by deconstructing their fairytale films. It accomplishes it through some truly creative means, such as having a monstrous protagonist and crass humor. Still, Shrek retains a strong emotional core thanks to lovable characters and a strong message about self-acceptance.

3 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

An Evil Queen (Lucille La Verne) looks into her Magic Mirror (Moroni Olsen) and asks if she is the fairest of them all. When the mirror says that her stepdaughter, Snow White (Adriana Caselotti), is the fairest, the Queen orders her death. Her assassin instead spares the princess, who runs into the forest and meets seven dwarfs.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was Disney's first classic, exceeding box office expectations for animation thanks to its lovable characters and gorgeous visual style. It plays more on emotion than logic, much like a traditional fairytale, resulting in many extreme moments of joy, fear, despair, and delight. The backgrounds look like they came straight out of a storybook, helping sell this emotional immersion.

2 'Puss In Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

After his adventures with Shrek, the feline hero Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) learns he has used eight of his nine lives. He tries to play it off as nothing but is forced into retirement after nearly dying to a wolf (Wagner Moura). When he learns about a map that leads to a wishing star, he decides to steal it to regain his nine lives.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish revived the franchise thanks to its mature storytelling, phenomenal characters, and colorful worldbuilding. It fully embraces its fairytale setting to create memorable pieces woven with magic and mystery. Its themes focus on mortality and finding happiness with what you have.

1 'Beauty and the Beast' (1992)

As punishment for his selfish actions, a French Prince (Robby Benson) is transformed into a beast until he learns to love and be loved before his twenty-first year. Years later, he imprisons an inventor named Maurice (Rex Everhart) for trespassing in the castle. When his daughter, Belle (Paige O'Hara), comes looking for him, she offers to take his place.

Beauty and the Beast was the first animated film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, and it's just as magical today as it was on release. The relationship between Belle and the Beast is well-paced and structured, making it Disney's most romantic pairing. Its songs and side characters also remain some of the most memorable in all animation.

