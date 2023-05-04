Magic is the heart and soul of the fantasy genre. This fantastical force allows for impossible things, from summoning fireballs to conjuring a castle from thin air. Its versatility allows limitless stories to be told with magic as a theme, especially through the medium of animation, which routinely brings the impossible to life.

Some of the best kinds of stories are those where magic goes haywire in some way. Be it because of an ill-prepared magician or a fight interrupting a ritual, the byproducts of such a hiccup are sure to be varied and put the story's protagonists through all sorts of creative trouble.

10 'The Pagemaster' (1994)

Richard Tyler (Macaulay Culkin) is a boy terrified of the world in the forgotten '90s animated film The Pagemaster. One day, he gets caught in a storm and is forced to take shelter in his local library and gets consumed by a living river of paint. Now a living illustration, Richard must team up with the personifications of Adventure (Sir Patrick Stewart), Fantasy (Whoopi Goldberg), and Horror (Frank Welker), to find both the exit and his courage.

The world of the living library allows the characters to meet with famous characters like Dr. Jekyll (Leonard Nimoy) and Long John Silver (Jim Cummings). Each of the areas based on the three genres is creative and does a good job of representing their clichés. This creates a good backdrop for a story about discovering self-confidence that hopefully inspired 90s kids to pick up a book.

9 'Shrek Forever After' (2010)

After having a blowup at his children's birthday party, Shrek (Mike Myers) long for the days before his marriage to Fiona (Cameron Diaz). Enter Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn), who fulfills Shrek's request in exchange for a day from his. This ends up being the day Shrek was born, resulting in an alternate reality where Rumpelstiltskin is king.

Shrek Forever After combines the classic scenario of It's a Wonderful Life with the fairytale parodies that made Shrek an animated classic. Some of the new lives of the characters are interesting, like Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) being a fat house cat, or Fiona leading an ogre rebellion. It works to remind audiences not to wish away all the good things in their lives.

8 'The Magician's Elephant' (2023)

In a town where everyone has forgotten about magic lives Peter (Noah Jupe), an orphan living with the elderly soldier who saved his life (Mandy Patinkin). On a whim, Peter decides to spend his money on a fortune teller (Natasia Demetriou), who tells him he can find his missing sister by following the elephant. That same day, a traveling magician (Benedict Wong) accidentally summons an elephant from thin air.

This amazing miracle in The Magician's Elephant sparks a chain of events that brings hope and wonder back to the town. Peter makes a deal with the visiting king (Aasif Mandvi) to perform three impossible tasks to get custody of the elephant. His courage and determination inspire others in this movie and lead to a wonderful story about the power of belief.

7 'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

In the city of New Orleans, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), works hard to save enough money to open a restaurant like her father always wanted. When she is about to lose out on her dream building, she agrees to kiss a talking frog who claims to be Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos). Unfortunately, his curse ends up changing her into a frog as well.

The Princess and the Frog is another banger from Disney's best directing duo, John Musker and Ron Clements. Having Tina get turned into a frog puts her and Navien on the same footing and forces them to compromise and develop together to survive. This allows them to form a strong bond that develops into one of Disney's best couples.

6 'Ferngully: The Last Rainforest' (1992)

Deep in the Australian rainforest lives a community of fairies who work to maintain the balance of nature. One of them, Crysta (Samantha Mathis), is fascinated with humans and seeks out some nearby loggers. When one of them named Zak (Jonathan Ward) is almost crushed by a tree, she saves his life by accidentally shrinking him down to her size.

The animators behind Ferngully: The Last Rainforest did a great job making the jungle feel like another world from a small perspective. Blades of grass turn into mini forests, leaves become surfboards, and drops of water turn into miniature stars when the light shines through them. All of this does a good job of promoting environmental consciousness in the film.

5 'Brave' (2013)

Princess Merida (Kelly Macdonald) wants to live her own life, but her mother (Emma Thompson) tries to get her to accept her royal responsibilities. She encounters a witch (Julie Walters) and gets a spell to change her mother. Unfortunately, the spell changes her into a bear, and tensions are boiling over between the four rival clans.

Though not the best Pixar film, Brave's use of magic is minimalist but memorable. The bear curse allows Merida and her mother to learn from one another and see the value in solving conflicts with both words and actions. It also adds a ticking clock to the third act, as the longer the queen remains a bear, the more her mind fades away.

4 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

After being fired by Emperor Kuzko (David Spade), Yzma (Ertha Kit) decides to poison him. Unfortunately, her assistant Kronk (Patrik Warburton), mixed up her poison with a potion that turns him into a llama, and then loses him on a peasants cart. Now if Kuzko wants to reclaim his life, he needs the help of Pacha (John Goodman), whose village Kuzko wants to destroy for a vanity project.

This accidental transformation results in an interesting power shift between Kuzko and Pacha, as now the spoiled emperor can't just demand whatever he wants. This forces him to see the world from a commoner's perspective and gain a dose of humility. Beyond The Emperor's New Groove's strong message, it's a delightful buddy-buddy road trip with some of the best slapstick in any Disney film and two of their funniest villains.

3 'The Corpse Bride' (2005)

After messing up his wedding rehearsal, Victor (Johnny Depp) goes into the woods to practice in The Corpse Bride. He ends up placing his ring on the hand of Emily (Helena Bonham Carter), a young woman killed on her wedding night. Thinking Victor has just proposed to her, she spirits him away to the land of the dead.

The idea of a living person becoming engaged to an undead is intriguing, and the film makes good use of this premise. Victor and Emily's accidental engagement touches on themes of unrequited love and acceptance. The Land of the Dead is as macabre and creative as you'd expect from a Tim Burton movie, and its inhabitants are varied in their decomposed designs.

2 'Soul' (2020)

Aspiring jazz musician Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) dies the same day that he gets a chance to live his dream. Now a disembodied soul, he flees the afterlife to the place where souls are created. Mistaken for a mentor-soul, Joe is assigned to 22 (Tina Fey), who agrees to give him her pass to Earth if he helps her find her spark.

Soul uses its premise to shine a light on how the things we take for granted in life can be a source of great enjoyment. When Joe and 22 get to Earth, 22 accidentally arrives in Joe's body and Joe is inside a cat. This gifts them a chance to experience life with new eyes: 22 gets to see the joy of life without any cynicism, and Joe gets to view his relationships from an outsider's perspective.

1 'Coco' (2017)

Twelve-year-old Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) aspires to be a musician despite his family's ban on music. When he discovers that he might be related to the famous musician Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), Miguel steals his guitar after his grandmother destroys his. This curses him to be trapped in the Land of the Dead until he receives a blessing from his family.

Coco uses this setting to explore interesting themes of family and legacy. Though Miguel loves his family and understands how they have been hurt by music in the past, he doesn't want to be dictated on how to live his life. This results in a fun and creative story about carving one's own identity while honoring your family legacy.

