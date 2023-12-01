For as long as stories have been told, the fantasy genre has remained one of the most recognized and expansive types of stories. Limited only by the teller's imagination, fantasy tales pull audiences into new worlds of magic, monsters, and strong moral themes. With the rise of animated films in the early 20th century, fantasy stories could come to life in ways never imagined before.

In recent years, people's lives have gotten busier and busier, as society has created innumerable things to pull one's attention this way or that. Fortunately, there's a good number of fantasy films that can be watched in under an hour and a half. The best of them can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

10 'The Hobbit' (1977)

In a hole in the ground lives Bilbo Baggins (Orson Bean), a respectable hobbit who never wanted anything to do with adventures. This all changed when the wizard Gandalf (John Huston) attached him to the company of thirteen dwarves. Suddenly, Bilbo is whisked away from all comforts and taken across the wild lands of the East on a quest to reclaim the dwarves' lost home and treasure and slay the dragon, Smaug (Richard Boone).

Despite condensing the story in order to tell the whole story in one film, The Hobbit manages to be a more faithful adaptation than Peter Jackson's trilogy. It retains a fairytale feel that offers plenty of exciting visuals, brought to life by the animators at Topcraft, while still dipping into dark imagery and mature themes. While some of the designs might clash heavily with people's collective acceptance of what a dwarf or elf should look like, it helps to give the film its own distinct identity.

9 'FernGully: The Last Rainforest' (1992)

Deep within the Australian rainforest lies FernGully: a hidden land of fairies who use their magic to ensure the forest and animals grow strong and safe. One of them, named Krysta (Samantha Mathis), is curious about humans, who the fairies think are myths due to being separate from them for so long. After meeting an escaped lab bat named Batty (Robin Williams), Krystal seeks out the humans and runs into Zak (Jonathan Ward), who is marking trees to be cut down. This accidentally unleashes an ancient evil named Hexxus (Tim Curry) who intends to lead the humans straight to FernGully.

FernGully: The Last Rainforest remains one of the best examples of a 90s environmentally conscious animated film. It stresses the importance of man's relationship to the natural world without becoming preachy, and offers some interesting story ideas, such as the fairies view humans as children's stories. The main characters can be a little flat, but the side characters are fantastic, especially Batty and Hexxus, since the writers let Williams and Curry really let loose with their performances.

8 'The Secret of NIMH' (1982)

Mrs. Brisby (Elizabeth Hartman) is a recently widowed mouse who cannot move her family in time to escape the farmer's plow because her youngest son, Timmy (Ina Fried), is sick with pneumonia. Desperate for help, she seeks out the Great Owl (John Carradine), who instructs her to ask the rats in the farmer's rosebush for help. This leads her to discover that the rats are more intelligent than other animals and have a history with her late husband, Johnathan.

The Secret of NIMH was the first film by animation legend Don Bluth after he left Disney, and it is considered by many to be his best work. It doesn't shy away from dark and mature content, such as violent betrayals and children getting put into near-death situations. However, it balances this imagery with a powerful story about courage and the strength of a mother's love.

7 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas is dripping with creativity, from its highly stylistic stop-motion animation and memorable songs to its simple but unforgettable characters. Jack and Sally both stand out among the cast due to the former's wide-eyed and childlike wonder and the latter's resourcefulness and supportive attitude. Its message is about finding enjoyment in your life, and that, even if you fail, the effort you put into the journey still matters.

6 'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988)

My Neighbor Totoro is one of the most recognized films by the famed Studio Ghibli. Its plot doesn't focus on epic narratives or struggles with good vs evil, but rather a focus on the beauty of nature and the excitement of exploration and making friends. Using young children helps to facilitate this, as it taps into childhood memories of exploring the backyard or even just under the bed. The various spirits are also creative to behold, especially a large cat who is also a bus.

5 'Toy Story' (1995)

Whenever their owners aren't around, toys come to life and interact with one another. The toys of a boy named Andy (John Morris), worry that they might get replaced by new ones on his birthday, but their leader, a cowboy named Woody (Tom Hanks), does his best to reassure them. One of these toys turns out to be an action figure of space ranger Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) whose self-confidence and belief that he is the real Buzz causes the toys to begin flocking to him over Woody.

Toy Story broke new ground as the first fully CG animated film, and remains one of the best films to come out of the 90s. It wisely doesn't delve too deep into the rules of the toys' sentence, instead hinting at vague "rules". This allows the writers to focus on what matters: the relationship between the characters. Buzz and Woody are the obvious highlights with their contrasting personalities, which helps tell a strong narrative about overcoming differences and the dangers of pride.

4 'Dumbo' (1941)

A baby elephant named Jumbo Jr. is born to a circus elephant named Mrs. Jumbo (Verna Felton), but due to his large ears, he is mocked and called Dumbo. When some children act too rough around him, Mrs. Jumbo rampages to protect him, resulting in her getting locked up. Dumbo is shunned by his fellow elephants for this humiliation but befriends a mouse named Timothy (Edward Brophy). He comes up with a plan to make Dumbo a star in order to secure his mother's release.

Dumbo was meant to be a quick release, so Walt Disney could get the money needed to finish production of Bambi, but it ended up becoming one of his most beloved movies. Though not as technologically impressive as its fellow Golden Age movies, its simpler art style does a phenomenal job of capturing the color and magic of its circus aesthetic. The story is also one of Disney's strongest, with a strong moral about overcoming adversity and how outcasts can achieve great things when they work together.

3 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Every day, an Evil Queen (Lucille La Verne) asks her Magic Mirror (Moroni Olsen) if she is the fairest one of all. When the mirror says that the queen's stepdaughter, Snow White (Adriana Caselotti), has surpassed her, the Queen wastes no time in tasking a Huntsman (Stuart Buchanan) with killing her. He instead warns the princess and tells her to run into the woods and never come back. Snow White soon comes upon a cottage inhabited by seven dwarfs, who agree to let her stay, but the Evil Queen soon learns of her survival.

At the time, people called this film "Disney's Folly," as they believed no audience would want to sit through a feature-length cartoon. Now, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a masterpiece of animation and largely the reason why we have so many animated films today. Though its story is more simplistic than others, it makes up for this through some fantastic characters, with the stand-out being Grumpy (Pinto Colvig), the dwarf who starts off hating Snow White.

2 'Pinocchio' (1940)

Heeding the wish of an old woodcarver named Geppetto (Christian Rub), a Blue Fairy (Evelyn Venable) brings to life his wooden doll, Pinocchio (Dickie Jones). She assigns him a conscience in the form of a cricket named Jiminy (Cliff Edwards) and tells Pinocchio that, to become a real boy, he must prove himself brave, truthful, and unselfish. Pinocchio tries to do this, but due to his naïveté and innocence, he is preyed upon by wicked people who seek to exploit him in one way or another.

Pinocchio is one of the darkest kids movies around, which helps the film deliver its message about choosing the right path through life. It's not afraid to show kids how, sometimes, bad people get away with their crimes while innocents suffer. However, it also retains a hopeful and optimistic tale through Pinocchio and Jiminy's quest to make the former a real boy. Pinocchio himself is a very likable character who perfectly captures childish innocence: though he misbehaves, he learns from his mistakes and uses the experiences to grow.

1 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

When a Prince (Robby Benson) refuses to shelter an old woman from a storm due to her ugliness, she reveals herself as an enchantress, who places a curse upon the prince and his castle. Now turned into a beast, the prince can break the spell if he learns how to love and be loved in return before the last petal on an enchanted rose falls. As the deadline draws near, the Beast has all but given up hope, until he imprisons a man named Maurice (Rex Everhart), which prompts his daughter, Belle (Paige O'Hara), to take his place.

Beauty and the Beast stands as perhaps the best example of how to do a modern telling of a classic fairy tale. It retains the essence of the original story while expanding on the romance between Belle and Beast by using its time wisely and adding many small moments of the characters talking and getting to know one another. Combined with stellar animation and iconic songs from the duo of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, it's little wonder how this film became the first animated movie to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

