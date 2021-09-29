For a long time, Disney has been the king of great animated villains. From Jafar to Scar to Maleficent, Disney has a whole vault of iconic animated villains. However, as more animation studios have emerged as contenders, from DreamWorks to Sony to Illumination, more unique villains have also been created.

There were a ton of animated movies that came out in the 2010s and many of them had great villains. Some of them are complex characters with whom we can sympathize, while others are just pure evil. Here are the 13 best animated movie villains from the 2010s.

Vector (Despicable Me)

While Gru (Steve Carell) could be referred to as a villain, considering he aspires to be the greatest one, he really isn't a bad guy. He's the protagonist we follow and ends up choosing good over evil. However, the same cannot be said about his rival, Vector (Jason Segel). Vector is clearly just trying as hard as possible to be evil and has no remorse for who gets in his way. He may not be the most intimidating foe, but his large amount of wealth and technology makes him a worthy threat for Gru.

His design is rather simple; however, Vector's orange jumpsuit, large glasses, and bowl haircut seem to have struck a chord with people as his look has become somewhat iconic within pop culture. His goofy sense of humor, like the way he shouts his name in triumph, could be another reason why he is so memorable. The Despicable Me franchise has plenty of villains to choose from, but Vector is still Gru's best rival.

Hans (Frozen)

Hans (Santino Fontana) is essentially the perfect example of why you should be a bit hesitant about jumping into a committed relationship. In Frozen, Anna (Kristen Bell) becomes too trusting of this handsome jerk, blinded by her love and desire to get out of the house (or castle). He seems perfectly nice, up until Anna needs his help and he reveals his true colors. Hans was using her because he simply wanted to gain control of Arendelle.

The youngest of thirteen sons, Hans strives to escape his family and become someone worthy of being a king. However, he is manipulative and murderous, leading to his plan backfiring in his face. He gets Anna and the people of Arendelle to fall in love with him, using his charisma to convince everyone that he's an honorable man. That certainly isn't the case. In addition to leaving Anna for dead, he also tries to kill Elsa (Idina Menzel) before Anna steps in and saves her. He may be handsome, but you can sometimes never trust a pretty face.

Drago Bludvist (How to Train Your Dragon 2)

The first How to Train Your Dragon didn't really have a villain, besides a giant boss dragon. The sequel gives us a frightening foe who is able to control dragons by harnessing the power of the alphas. He even gets Toothless to turn on Hiccup by placing him under a trance. Bludvist (Djimon Hounsou) lost his family and village to a dragon attack when he was young. Instead of taking revenge, he built an army of dragons whose immense power he uses to conquer the world. Luckily, the bond between Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and Toothless is so strong that it is able to break the alpha's control and turn the army against Bludvist.

Bludvist has a great design. While he is only human, he has a massive, hulking figure and a metal arm that makes him visually intimidating. Hounsou's rough and coarse voice adds to the brutal nature of this character. The How To Train Your Dragon movies are adorable but also feature menacing foes.

Yokai (Big Hero 6)

A superhero always needs a great villain, and Yokai is one for the protagonists of Big Hero 6. Yokai is a creepy antagonist who hides behind a black trench coat and a kabuki mask. However, under the mask is a tragic tale of a man consumed by vengeance. Yokai is really Robert Callaghan (James Cromwell), a robotics professor at the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology. After losing his daughter in an experiment gone wrong, Callaghan becomes obsessed with getting revenge against the people responsible for his loss. Once Hiro Hamada (Ryan Potter) introduces his microbots to him, Callaghan fakes his death by blowing up the school and stealing the microbots, which he uses for nefarious purposes. Unfortunately, Hiro's brother died in the explosion, showing how reckless the professor has become.

Yokai is a great villain because he is complicated. His motives make sense; however, his methods to do so are ones that need to be stopped. His connection to Hiro also gives the hero and antagonist an emotionally investing dramatic connection. The twist itself is one that is somewhat easy to see coming since we never actually see Callaghan die, but Yokai is still a villain who we can still relate to even if we strongly disagree with his actions.

Shen (Kung Fu Panda 2)

Who knew that a peacock voiced by Gary Oldman could be so intimidating? Shen is the perfect foe for Po (Jack Black) in Kung Fu Panda 2. On a physical level, he is incredibly quick and agile making him hard to defend. On a mental level, his attachment to Po’s past gives Po an emotional challenge that he has to overcome as well. Oldman’s voice gives Shen a menacing tone while also being able to squeeze in some humor here and there. However, Shen’s desire to change his fate ultimately leads to it becoming true. His attempt to escape the prophecy of his defeat by destroying Po’s village is what leads to his destiny becoming inevitable. He is a devious peacock whose lust for power leads to his own moral corruption. Luckily, Po is able to skadoosh him into oblivion.

Joker (The Lego Batman Movie)

While not the most menacing version of the classic Batman villain, The Lego Batman Movie's version of the Joker (Zach Galifianakis) is actually a very accurate representation of the relationship between Batman (Will Arnett) and the Joker. Joker loves to be hated, but he hates being ignored. Batman’s indifference towards Joker causes him to snap. His motivation for taking over Gotham is partly due to his own chaotic nature, but also his anger towards Batman.

Joker then recruits the other neglected Batman villains, along with other iconic movie villains (owned by Warner Bros.), to defeat Batman and destroy Gotham. However, when Batman finally admits he needs the Joker, the two end up working together to fix the city. This Joker is not as comic-book-accurate as Mark Hamill’s Joker, but this is an excellent interpretation of Batman and Joker’s need for one another.

Lord Business (The Lego Movie)

Let’s move on to the other Lego villain on this list. Lord Business (Will Ferrell) is a creativity-hating businessman whose sole purpose is to turn the Lego world into an authoritarian world where no one is allowed to move or build anything new. Ferrell does a great job at voicing a villain who is both devious and funny, but what makes Lord Business unique is that he has much more meaning than just his role as a villain. He is an imagined villain in the eyes of Finn (Jadon Sand), the human kid who is playing with these toys and represents Emmet (Chris Pratt) in the story. Lord Business represents his father who has a similar desire to glue everything together and limit creativity. The Lego Movie brings a lot of imagination to this story and Lord Business becomes a more complex villain once his human version is revealed.

Raiden (Kubo and the Two Strings)

Raiden (Ralph Fiennes), the moon king, doesn’t appear until the climax of the film, but his presence is felt throughout. Since he is the ruler of the night, it’s impossible to know where he is, which is why his daughters are always on the trail of our heroes. He is a violent, twisted character who shows no love for his daughters or grandchildren. He not only tries to blind Kubo (Art Parkinson) but to kill his own daughter.

Fiennes always does a great job with villains and it’s no different here. Plus, Raiden’s Dragon-like appearance in the climax is truly haunting. It’s amazing that he’s created through stop-motion animation, and the animators should be commemorated for the brilliant work they do throughout Kubo and the Two Strings.

King Candy (Wreck-It Ralph)

King Candy (Alan Tudyk) in Wreck-It Ralph is a very quirky, silly villain who is hard to fully judge until the climax. Secretly a character named Turbo, King Candy jumped to Sugar Rush to achieve greatness. However, Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) gets in his way, so he changes her into a glitch who is no longer allowed to race.

Tudyk does impressive voice work here as he sounds like the Mad Hatter (Ed Wynn) from Alice in Wonderland but is still able to create some menace. King Candy becomes even more sinister after he merges with a Cy-Bug and becomes a giant monster. The twist of him being Turbo is surprising and amps up the stakes in the third act; he may seem innocent at first, but he’s more powerful than he seems.

Ernesto de la Cruz (Coco)

Ernesto (Benjamin Bratt) from Coco is one of the most violent villains Pixar has created. Not only did he kill Hector (Gael García Bernal) in life, but he tried to kill Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) in death as well. Ernesto strived to become successful and completely lost all of his integrity to do so. He has musical ability, but all of his songs come from another source and he stole all the credit.

Ernesto has a ton of charisma, which is how he was able to seduce the public into believing he was an incredibly talented musician. His version of “Remember Me” was basically an ode to his greatness, despite that not being the song’s intentions. Hector wrote it as a ballad for his daughter, saying that he will never leave her, and Ernesto manipulated it into being a song of vanity. By the end of the film, his legacy is crushed just like he was crushed under the weight of a bell.

Kingpin (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) is much more than just a crime lord in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Riddled by the guilt he feels for the death of his family, Kingpin is doing everything in his power to bring them back. However, through accessing the multiverse, he almost destroys everything, including this universe’s version of Peter Parker (Chris Pine), an accomplishment no other film Spider-Man villain has done. His family feared him once they learned the truth about his evil actions and he only goes deeper into that dark path.

The animators really exaggerated the physical attributes by making him a colossal figure who almost looks a head on a black blob. While it may look silly at times, it gives him a larger-than-life stature, giving Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) an incredibly difficult challenge. There are other great villains in this film like Prowler (Mahershala Ali) and Olivia Octavius (Kathryn Hahn), but Kingpin is the most intimidating and the most complex.

Mother Gothel (Tangled)

In Tangled, Mother Gothel (Donna Murphy) is a witch who discovered Rapunzel’s (Mandy Moore) hair had a magical power that could keep her young. Obsessed with keeping her youth and beauty, Gothel kidnapped Rapunzel and kept her in a tower for as long as she could. Gothel manages to convince Rapunzel that everyone on the outside is evil and she only wants to keep her safe; however, Rapunzel’s curiosity gets the better of her and leads to her finally escaping. Gothel is intimidating simply because of her volatility. One second, she’s a loving figure towards Rapunzel; the next, she becomes incredibly wicked and cruel. Murphy does a great job at portraying Gothel as a character who shifts tones so frequently; Gothel may exude beauty and warmth on the outside, but on the inside, she is cold and ruthless. Plus, she has a killer singing voice.

Lots-O'-Huggin' Bear (Toy Story 3)

From the second we meet Lotso (Ned Beatty) in Toy Story 3, it seems like something’s off. Yes, he likes to give hugs, has a charming southern accent, and smells like strawberries, but he’s a little bit too nice. Turns out, he’s a total dictator who has full control over the toys at Sunnyside Daycare. If you comply with the rules, then he’s perfectly nice. However, if you try to rebel against him, then he and his little henchman lock you up.

Lotso is a great villain because it's easy to see why he’d be so harsh. He was forgotten and replaced by his original owner and believed that toys are not meant to be loved; they are meant to be used and thrown away. Of course, this comes in conflict with Woody (Tom Hanks) and the gang who are loyal to Andy. Lotso is even given a chance at redemption but chooses to be a jerk when he refuses to stop the incinerator. Now, Lotso is strapped to the front of a truck, headed to who knows where.

