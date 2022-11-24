The 2010s was an utterly phenomenal decade for animation. Whether on the big or small screen, animated projects have become more popular than ever, earning new respect from critics and audiences. It was a decade of experimentation and evolution, and every major studio managed to make a film that redefined what animated films could be and what they could look like. Even the types of stories they could tell.

In this period alone, over ten films received ratings over 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is no small feat. Some told timeless fantastical tales for families of all ages, while others provided challenging stories for adults with a basis in reality.

'Ernest and Celestine' (2014) – 98%

Based on the Belgian children’s books by Gabrielle Vincent, Ernest and Celestine is a delight for audiences of all ages. In this world, bears live on the surface while mice live underground. They hate each other, and their lives are primarily separate.

But between these walks of life, an unlikely friendship will form as a tiny mouse girl (Pauline Brunner), and a large old bear (Lambert Wilson) meet. After attempting to steal some candy and teeth, they find themselves on the run from both cities. The two must ultimately prove the strength of their friendship before both sides separate them forever.

'Your Name' (2016) – 98%

The advancement of animation from the past decade is not limited to Western countries. Anime from various studios managed to capture the hearts and minds of English-speaking audiences, and Your Name is no exception.

The film focuses on two teenagers living separate lives across time – a city boy (Ryunosuke Kamiki) in the Tokyo metropolis and a girl (Mone Kamishiraishi) in the countryside town of Itomori. But one day, they find they’ve switched bodies. At first, believed to be a dream, they find their switch-up has something to do with an approaching comet and the chance to change the future.

'Toy Story 3' (2010) – 98%

Toy Story 3 is one of only two Pixar films to get nominated for Best Picture and is considered by many as the best of the Toy Story series. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), and the rest of the gang have always been there for Andy (John Morris) as a kid.

Unfortunately, Andy’s all grown up and ready for college, and the toys have been locked away for years. But when they wind up being accidentally donated to a daycare that hides a prison environment behind a sunny facade, they need to decide their future once and for all.

'Zootopia' (2018) – 98%

Zootopia is perhaps one of the most creatively constructed and smartly written films that Disney has ever made. In a world populated by walking, talking mammals, young rabbit Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) has become the first bunny officer in the police force of the animal metropolis.

While investigating the disappearances of several mammals, she’s forced to team up with local fox con artist Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). But things get complicated when they unearth a sinister conspiracy wherein the citizens’ prejudices and loyalties could bring the city to its breaking point.

'Inside Out' (2015) – 98%

After Pixar continued in the 2010s with films that couldn’t reach the heights of their golden era, Inside Out brought the studio another instant classic. Inside all our heads are emotions – little creatures that control our thoughts and actions –aAnd one girl with plenty of emotions is twelve-year-old Riley Anderson (Kaitlyn Dias), who’s just moved from Minnesota to San Francisco.

But with this move comes new challenges in her head, as Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Bill Hader), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling) try to point her toward her happiest parts of her situation. But little does Joy realize that maybe just trying to be happy isn’t the healthiest option at this time.

'Song of the Sea' (2014) – 99%

The second film from Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon continues their trend of exploring Irish mythology. In Song of the Sea, the young son (David Rawle) of a lighthouse keeper (Brendan Gleeson) is grieving the death of his mother when he discovers his new sister (Lucy O’Connell) can change into a seal when she makes contact with the sea.

Together they go on a whirlwind adventure that will take them across the sea, where they’ll run into faeries and even gods—all the while telling a heart-warming journey of grief and love.

'Tower' (2016) – 99%

While not wholly animated, this confronting piece has stood out in the underrated subgenre of animated documentaries. Tower chronicles the 1966 University of Texas Tower Shooting. The event, where a man shot and killed 17 people, injuring 31, is retold from the perspectives of survivors and witnesses.

It depicts stories of heroic actions taken to save lives, those who acted against the gunman, and those who still live with the effects of the incident to this day. As they tell their stories, their descriptions are recreated with actors and animated in rotoscope.

'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010) – 99%

How to Train Your Dragon is the highest-rated film in the history of Dreamworks Animation. Loosely based on the book series by Cressida Cowell, this fantasy adventure is set on the faraway Viking island of Berk. While most places have pests like mice or mosquitoes, they have something far more dangerous – dragons.

Wanting to earn the village’s admiration and respect, the chief’s misfit son, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), is on the hunt for a mysterious dragon breed called a Night Fury. But when he finds the animal and begins to train him rather than kill him, one of the most fantastic friendships of all time will change the village’s future forever.

'Shaun the Sheep: The Movie' (2015) – 99%

Shaun the Sheep: The Movie is another masterpiece from Aardman Animation, with no spoken dialogue present throughout. A spin-off of the beloved Wallace and Gromit series, it follows a sheep named Shaun (Justin Fletcher) who lives on a farm and engages in merry pranks with the rest of his flock. But things take a turn for the worse when their farmer (John Sparkles) gets amnesia and is accidentally taken to the city.

While the farmer unwittingly becomes a local celebrity, Shaun and the gang must get his memory restored while avoiding the wrath of an overzealous animal control officer (Omid Djalili).

'The Tale of Princess Kaguya' (2013) – 100%

Not only is The Tale of Princess Kaguya the highest-rated animated film of the decade, but it is also the first film of the 2010s to get a 100% rating. Based on a Japanese fairy tale, the titular princess (Aki Asakura) is a tiny girl found inside a bamboo stick. When it is cut, and she is released, she is raised by a couple who realize her divine royal heritage.

As she grows older, she is raised more and more in the manner of a royal woman high in stature but becomes detached from the things that make her happy and human. It is one of the more tragic yet appropriately frank of Studio Ghibli’s projects.

