The 2020s have already been a monumental and incredible decade for groundbreaking and revolutionary animated films that have been released. From massive budgeted studio releases to smaller and more personal independent releases, there has been no shortage of masterfully crafted and mesmerizing animated stories in recent years. The decade will surely continue to grace audiences with even more unforgettable stories, as even the beginning years of this decade have made this one of the best decades for animation.

The 2020s in animation have been defined by an increase in more stylized and experimental animation on even the highest scales. As 3D animated films reached levels of stagnation and familiarity in the 2010s, the 2020s have seen more and more animated movies taking a more stylistic and singular approach to their animation style to help stand out among the crowd. This has resulted in one of the most varied and dynamic decades when it comes to feature-length animation, with a great variety of different animation styles and types of stories being told at every level.

15 'The House' (2022)

Directed by Paloma Baeza, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, Emma De Swaef, and Marc James Roels

Close

The House is a collection of three different short stories that span across different eras, yet all take place in a singular house as it haunts and terrifies its owners from across time. From a poor and struggling family to an anxious land developer to a fed-up landlady, the mysterious house continues to find ways to inflict pain and nightmares upon its hosts. The film, however, is as much a dark comedy as it is a horror film, so the proceeding events are as strangely hilarious in their execution as they are terrifying and dark in nature and conception.

The House is easily one of the most unique and singular films to be released during the decade, being a dark comedy horror anthology film animated in beautiful stop-motion animation. The film's biggest strengths are its surreal and otherworldly animation style, but the witty writing and engaging characters still make the film work effectively as well as a standalone dark comedy. The anthology design of the film also makes it incredibly easy and digestible to watch, which works in combination with the film's more abstract themes, storyline, and endings.

Watch on Netflix

14 'Encanto' (2021)

Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush

Image via Walt Disney Animation

While Walt Disney Animation Studios has had a largely shaky time in the 2020s with failures like Strange World and Wish, their undeniable greatest hit of the decade has been the musical sensation, Encanto. Taking more inspiration from their classic musicals, Encanto is a vibrant and flourishing experience that follows Mirabel, the only member of her extended family who wasn't granted a superpower-styled gift. However, when a mysterious looming disaster threatens to upend the entire family, Mirabel may just be the only one who can save the family.

Encanto amplifies the strengths of the classic Disney musical style combined with the songwriting strengths of Lin Manuel Miranda to create an instantly iconic and deeply memorable animated musical experience. Even outside Encanto's extremely catchy songs like "Under Pressure" and "We Don't Talk About Bruno," the core story at the center and its themes of generational trauma are deeply effective and amplify the entire experience. Especially when compared to the array of underwhelming sequels that the studio has been releasing, Encanto stands out as their most iconic original film in a long time.