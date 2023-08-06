Grief is a natural and complex emotion that manifests when we experience loss. It can be triggered by just about anything, from losing a family member to being diagnosed with an illness. Though it can be a painful process, it is necessary to heal after a painful experience, and trying to suppress grief can lead to further problems.

Due to how universal grief is, it frequently appears as a major theme in family films. Animated films in particular can get very creative in their depictions of grief, which helps to introduce and ease children into the concept.

10 'Charlotte's Web' (1973)

Image via Paramount Pictures

After being spared from slaughter by Fern Arable (Pamelyn Ferdin), Wilbur the pig (Henry Gibson) is sent to live with her uncle, Homer Zuckerman (Bob Holt). He soon learns that he is most likely being raised on the farm until he is fat enough to be eaten. Fortunately, he befriends a spider named Charlotte A. Cavatica (Debbie Reynolds), who helps keep him alive by spinning words in her webs.

While the major themes of the film revolve around friendship and faith, death and grief play a role near the end. As a spider, Charlotte's lifespan isn't long, so Wilbur and the audience must come to peace with her passing. Her death also shows how endings lead to new beginnings, as she is survived by thousands of her children.

9 'Big Hero 6' (2014)

Image via Disney

At the insistence of his older brother, Tadashi (Daniel Henney), Hiro Hamada (Ryan Potter) applies to a prestigious tech school by inventing microbots that can be controlled with a headset. A fire burns down the school, and Tadashi dies trying to save his professor. After accidentally activating Tadashi's robot, Baymax (Scott Adsit), Hiro stumbles upon a new villain using his microbots, and rallies Tadashi's friends to help him investigate.

Hiro's grief is shown in various stages throughout the film. Immediately following Tadashi's death, he closes himself off from his friends and remaining family and only becomes invested in them when they agree to help him find answers. His anger eventually drives him to turn Baymax into the opposite of Tadashi's vision, which snaps back to his senses and shifts his focus from revenge to protecting others.

8 'Onward' (2020)

Image via Disney

In a modern world inhabited by magical creatures, Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) struggles with the fact that he never knew his father. For his sixteenth birthday, he is given a magic staff from his father and instructions on how to spend one day with him. Unfortunately, the crystal needed to cast the spell gets damaged, so Ian and his older brother, Barley (Chris Pratt) go on a quest to find another.

Onward explores the importance of family in finding closure. Ian and Barley both wish for closure with their father: Ian never knew him and Barley never got to say goodbye. During their quest, they realize the importance of emotional support from those that are still present, which leads to a beautiful moment of sacrifice in the climax.

7 'Up' (2009)

Image via Pixar

As children, Carl (Jeremy Leary and Ed Asner) and Ellie (Eli Docter) bonded over their shared love of adventure and made a promise to go to Paradise Falls. Sadly, real life gets in the way, and Ellie dies before they can travel. When Carl is threatened to be evicted from his home, he ties thousands of balloons to it with the intent of flying it to Paradise Falls.

The grief of losing Ellie stunts Carl: he becomes a bitter recluse clinging desperately to every memory of his wife while the world moves on. This causes him to act irrationally when those memories are threatened, such as accidentally damaging a mailbox. It isn't until he starts living in the moment and interacting with a young boy named Russel (Jordan Nagai) that Carl is able to move on.

6 'Brother Bear' (2003)

Image via Disney

After losing his brother, Sitka (D.B. Sweeney) to a bear attack, Kenai (Joaquin Phoenix) goes against the wishes of his tribe and kills the bear. This incurs the wrath of the spirits, who transform him into a bear and send him into the wilds. He finds a young cub named Koda (Jeremy Suarez), who agrees to take him back to the mountain where he was changed if Kenai takes him to the salmon run.

Grief, revenge, and forgiveness are the driving themes of Brother Bear. Kenai blamed the bear for Sitka's death as a way of absolving himself of accountability, but all it did was make the situation worse. After Kenai is transformed, his last brother, Denahi (Jason Raize), also gives in to grief and hunts Kenai, thinking he is the bear that destroyed his family.

5 'Kung Fu Panda 2' (2011)

Image via DreamWorks Animation

After becoming the Dragon Warrior, Po (Jack Black) is now a dedicated protector of the Valley of Peace. When Lord Shen (Gary Oldmen) takes over Gongmen City with a deadly new weapon, Po and the Furious Five head off to destroy it. However, Shen and Po share a history that allows him to get into Po's mind and throw him off his game.

Po and Shen are both characters struggling with their grief but do so in vastly different ways. Shen lets his pain fester and tries to fill the hole in his heart with conquest, while Po accepts his pain but focuses on the present. This allows Po to grow from his trauma into a more empathetic individual, while Shen is ultimately consumed by his.

4 'The Land Before Time' (1988)

Image via Universal Pictures

Littlefoot (Gabriel Damon) is a young Brontosaurus traveling with his family to find The Great Valley, a mythical land safe from predators. Other dinosaurs are also trying to find it, but their kinds do not mix due to prejudice. After a Tyrannosaurus kills his mother, Littlefootforms a herd of scattered young dinosaurs to try and find the valley himself.

The death of Littlefoot's mother is one of the saddest moments in any children's film. Rather than breezing over the consequences of the loss,a lot of time is dedicated to showing Littlefoot's grieving process. The animators did such a powerful job that psychologist consultants suggested they include the character of Rooter (Pat Hingle) to offer some comfort, which became one of the movie's most powerful scenes.

3 'The Lion King' (1994)

Image via Disney

Simba (Johnathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick) is the son of King Mufasa (James Earl Jones) and the young prince of Pride Lands. This leaves him a little cocky and adventurous, which his uncle, Scar (Jeremy Irons) uses to lure him and his father into traps. One of these is a wildebeest stampede that leads Mufasa dead and Simba distraught.

The Lion King is a good example of the dangers of running from grief. Simba adopts a carefree lifestyle where he tries to put the past behind him at the cost of ignoring his responsibilities and stunting his growth. This shows that grief doesn't affect people in isolation: its ripples can be felt in the friends and family of the grieving person and have unforeseen consequences if not treated.

2 'Inside Out' (2015)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Bill Hader), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling) are anthropomorphized emotions of a young girl named Riley (Kaitlyn Dias). When Riley struggles to adapt to moving to San Francisco, she created a sad core memory, which Joy attempts to bury. This accidentally gets her and Sadness knocked out of central control, and Riley spirals further into depression.

Inside Outdemonstrates a nuanced look at the role of grief in shaping our lives. Many of Riley's happiest memories have hints of sadness and grief hidden within them, which makes the joyous parts even more powerful. It is through these sadder moments that we can appreciate the good in life and empathize with and comfort others in their time of need.

1 'Frozen' (2013)

Image via Disney

In the kingdom of Arendelle, Princess Elsa (Eva Bella, Spencer Lacey Ganus, and Idina Menzel) is born with powers over ice, but after accidentally hurting her sister, Anna (Livvy Stubenrauch, Agatha Lee Monn, and Kristen Bell), her parents decide to conceal her powers. After their tragic deaths, Elsa and Anna live apart until the day of Elsa's coronation, where unfortunate circumstances lead to her exposure. Terrified, Elsa flees into the mountains and accidentally freezes the kingdom.

Frozen is a masterclass on the dangers of unresolved grief. It drives Elsa to isolate herself from her sister and kingdom, which causes her to suppress her emotions. Fortunately, Anna is there to provide support, which helps Elsa come to terms with her fears and allows both sisters to move past their shared grief.

