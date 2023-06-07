AFI's 10 Top 10 list curates a collection of the greatest movies in ten different categories. So which films made the top ten for animation? These flicks have proven to stand the test of time and have entertained viewers for decades. The artistry is amazing, the voice actors are top-notch, and the stories are engaging.

From a cranky ogre to a living puppet, these movies have created beloved characters. Fans have learned many life lessons from these films (like don't eat poisoned apples from a sketchy witch), and the morals continue to inspire children and adults in modern times. These are among the top animated films throughout the history of cinema.

10 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

It's hard to believe that Finding Nemo has delighted viewers for 20 years. A nervous clownfish named Marlin (voiced by Albert Brooks) goes on a journey to find his son Nemo (Alexander Gould) who was captured in the Great Barrier Reef and taken to Sydney, Australia. He makes lifelong friends along the way, including the lovable fish, Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres).

The movie earned four Academy Award nominations and won the 2004 Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Co-directed by Andrew Stanton (who also directed the follow-up film Finding Dory) and Lee Unkrich (behind the beloved animation film Coco), Finding Nemo is a modern-animated classic loved by critics and fans alike.

9 'Cinderella' (1950)

Disney's classic animated version of Cinderella is based on the fairy tale written by Charles Perrault. It tells the enchanting story of a young woman whose cruel stepmother won't allow her to attend a Royal ball. Her dreams come true with the help of two adorable mice (Gus and Jaq), her Fairy Godmother, and a healthy sprinkling of fairy dust.

Directed by Disney favorites Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske, and Clyde Geronimi, Cinderella boasts three 1951 Oscar nominations but did not take home any awards. There have been numerous live-action retellings (including one in 2015 and another in 2021), yet the Disney cartoon remains an enduring adaptation that forever stands the test of time.

8 'Shrek' (2001)

Dreamworks Animation's Shrek is the ultimate revisionist fairy tale, about a land where all fairytale creatures are exiled by a lord to live in an ogre's swamp. Lord Farquad (John Lithgow) sends Shrek on a quest to save a princess, in return for getting his swamp property back. The film is a refreshing and satirical take on traditional fairy tales.

The ensemble cast is voiced by several A-listers including Mike Myers (as the incomparable Shrek), Cameron Diaz (who shines as Princess Fiona), and Eddie Murphy (as the hilarious Donkey). The movie became a franchise behemoth with several sequels and spinoffs (the latest venture Puss In Boots: The Last Wish was deemed one of the best-animated movies of 2022). Everyone's favorite grumpy ogre (and his friends) seem unstoppable.

7 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Beauty and the Beast was a huge box-office success for Disney when it premiered in the '90s. Based on the classic children's story, it follows a cursed prince who must win the love of a young woman in order to transform from a beast to a human. The film churned out incredible musical numbers, including "Be Our Guest" (performed by choreographed dinner dishes and cutlery, no less).

It earned six 1992 Academy Award nominations, taking home two Oscars (Best Original Song and Best Original Score). Co-directed by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise (who teamed up again for the animated Hunchback of Notre Dame), Beauty and the Beast is a beloved Disney classic for the ages.

6 'Toy Story' (1995)

Pixar Animation Studio's Toy Story took the world by storm upon its release. It follows a group of toys living in Andy's room that come to life when no one is around. Trouble brews when a new toy named Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen) threatens to overshadow Andy's favorite toy Woody (played by Tom Hanks).

The film marked the directorial debut of John Lasseter and broke the mold as the first computer-animated movie. The franchise became a juggernaut with four follow-up films, several television series, holiday specials, short films, and the Buzz Lightyear spin-off movies. It's considered to be one of the best movies of 1995.

5 'Fantasia' (1940)

Fantasia combines Disney's animation with classical music to create splendor for the eyes. From the iconic Sorcerer Mickey from The Sorcerer's Apprentice to elephants performing ballet to "The Dance of the Hours", the film is filled with unforgettable moments.

It was groundbreaking when it premiered in 1940. Some of the segments are magical (everyone loves the fairies in "The Nutcracker Suite) while others are dark (viewers are still terrified of the Chernabog from "The Night From Bald Mountain"), Fantasia continues to make a lasting impression on all who see it.

4 'The Lion King' (1994)

Disney hit all the right notes with the animated film The Lion King. The plot centers around a lion cub named Simba (the crown prince of the Pride Lands) who is cast out of his pride when his wicked Uncle Scar blames him for his father's death. With the help of friends, Simba fights to reclaim the throne.

The film's cast includes Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, and James Earl Jones. The Lion Kingreceived four Oscar nominations and won the awards for "Best Original Song", and "Best Original Score." Which should be no surprise, thanks to tracks like "Hukana Matata" and "Circle of Life."

3 'Bambi' (1942)

The Disney classic Bambi has made children (and parents) cry since 1942. At a glance it may seem like a simply sweet story featuring a speckled fawn, a shy skunk, and a cute bunny, but it goes rather deep. It tells the story of a young deer named Bambi who learns about the dangers of living in the forest.

It pulls at the heartstrings and forces viewers to take a look at loss and grief. It's beautifully animated and filled with adorable characters. This is a Disney film that everyone should see at least once in their lives (just have a box of tissues nearby).

2 'Pinocchio' (1940)

Based on the classic children's book The Adventures of Pinocchio, the animated film tells the story of a living puppet who can transform into a real boy by proving himself to be "brave, truthful, and unselfish." The movie introduces viewers to beloved characters like Geppetto, Jiminy Cricket, and the Blue Fairy.

Pinocchio was nominated for two Academy Awards (taking home both for "Best Music, Original Song" and "Best Music, Original Score"). It features the quintessential Disney song "When You Wish Upon a Star." Pinocchio is a treasured flick that remains relevant to this day.

1 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a cherished Disney animated film from the golden age of Hollywood, the first feature-length animated motion picture. It follows the story of a princess banished to the woods by her wicked stepmother. She is rescued by seven dwarfs who live in a cottage in the woods and take her in as their own.

It was nominated for one Academy Award, and Walt Disney was given an Honorary Award (he received one statuette and seven mini statuettes). Revolutionary for the time and still entertaining to this day, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is an eternal classic.

