Animated films have always been a big part of many people's lives. What makes the art form so compelling and refreshing, making it fit for all ages, is how it easily masters any genre and style. While a captivating premise is obviously a crucial aspect of an animated feature, the way it looks is precisely among the most noticeable (and, of course, unforgettable).

With the release of the highly-anticipated and incredibly alluring Marvel film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, viewers may find themselves looking back at some of the most visually striking animated movies in the industry. From Fantasiato Princess Mononoke, these films are guaranteed to take viewers' breath away.

10 'Fantasia' (1940)

This 1940 gem endures quite the beloved animated flick after all these years. The cinematic musical's story features the visual animation from Walt Disney and his team and combines it with remarkable classical Western music as Leopold Stokowski conducts the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Fantasia is undoubtedly a groundbreaking classic from Disney and one of their best achievements, making for a fun, entertaining watch even all these years later. Its beautiful visuals still hold up quite well, just like other classics from the same studio.

9 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

No wonder that Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is everyone's favorite Halloween and Christmas go-to; this spooky flick, which revolves around the king of Halloween, Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon and Danny Elfman), who discovers Christmas Town, combines the two seasons in a fun, refreshing way, making it hard for viewers to stay indifferent to its holiday spirit.

With original, highly impressive artwork of stop-motion animation guaranteed to impress global viewers, Henry Selick and Eric Leighton's stunning work doesn't go unnoticed; the beautifully animated film surely deservesa spot alongside the medium's most memorable films.

8 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

When it comes to the filmmaking technique of stop-motion, it only makes sense to mention the undeniably original work of the talented, often quirky, and unique director Wes Anderson. His animated Fantastic Mr. Fox is based on a children's novel by British author Roald Dahl, and it follows the titular character (George Clooney) who must help his family and community to survive the farmers' retaliation.

Starting from its cleverly funny script and ending with its fascinating visuals, there are nothing but great things to say about the creative and joyful Fantastic Mr. Fox. Featuring wry humor and oddly satisfying sound design, this 2009 feature is a must-watch.

7 'WALL-E' (2008)

Short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter, WALL-E is one of Pixar's biggest accomplishments. The film focuses on the last robot left on Earth, who spends his days tidying up the planet until he spots a shiny probe named EVE.

The computer-animated science fiction film broke major ground with its mind-blowing visuals, and it is clear that they stand the test of time, making WALL-E one of the best-animated movies to date. Andrew Santon's film undoubtedly makes for a charming love story with a thought-provoking cautionary tale about the Earth at its core.

6 'Your Name.' (2016)

From the mind of Suzume's director Makoto Shinkai, Your Name. is a tale of two teenagers (high school girl Mitshua, voiced by Mone Kamishiraishi, and high school boy Taki, brought to life by Ryuonosuke Kamiki) living separate lives. When the two suddenly discover that they are swapping bodies, a magical connection between the two flourishes. They eventually leave notes for each other and wish to meet.

Unquestionably a visually staggering watch, this Japanese romantic fantasy, with animation direction by Masashi Ando, is especially a must-see for anime fans. On top of its dreamy imagery, this exquisite film also presents a compelling narrative to viewers.

5 'Loving Vincent' (2017)

The astounding result of a hundred artists from all over the world's hard work and talent, Loving Vincent reframes Vincent Van Gogh's narrative through a story depicted in oil-painted animation. The absorbing drama invites viewers inside the tragic life of one of Earth's most treasured artists, focusing on Van Gogh's heartbreaking final letter and days.

What's the most disheartening about the post-impressionism Dutch painter's tragic fate is possibly the fact that he passed not knowing how admired he would be in the late 20th century, something that the outstanding Loving Vincent makes a point to highlight. Besides providing audience members with a revealing outlook inside Van Gogh's life, the 2017 film is simply delicious to look at, much like something out of a painting.

4 'Coco' (2017)

Yet another strong Disney contender is 2017's Coco, a beautifully-made film about connecting with loved ones and pursuing your dreams. The computer-animated feature follows 12-year-old Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) as he is transported to the Land of the Dead, where he seeks the help of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather.

Celebrating Mexican traditions, Coco is inspired by El Día de los Muertos, a holiday that honors loved ones who have passed. In addition to expanding audiences' knowledge regarding a beautiful culture, this family-favorite movie is a sight for sore eyes thanks to its dazzling and innovative animation, which beams with bright colors and joyfulness.

3 'Akira' (1998)

Akira's violence and emphasis on body horror may not be everybody's cup of tea. Nevertheless, it makes for an enticing watch for those who enjoy anime. Set in a dystopian 2019, the 1988 film centers on Shōtarō Kaneda, a leader of a biker gang whose long-time friend acquires remarkable telekinetic skills and poses a threat to a whole country.

Featuring creative world-building and edge-of-your-seat action, this Japanese animated sci-fi thriller, which is widely regarded as one of the best in the genre, is an absolute thrill, and part of what makes the viewing experience so intense and unforgettable is its staggering visuals.

2 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Ashitaka finds himself caught up in a conflict between Tatara and the forest gods while searching for a remedy for Tatarigami's curse and protecting his village. In the meantime, he also encounters Mononoke Hime, a mysterious princess who was raised by Moro, the wolf-god.

To be fair, anything by Studio Ghibli/Miyazaki Hayao would fit the bill of stunning animation films, but Princess Mononoke is one of their most beautiful. Featuring tons of magical visual elements and spellbinding characters, this astonishing feature is guaranteed to sweep audiences off their feet. It also sends out a powerful message regarding nature, noting its right to exist independently of humanity.

1 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Just as aesthetically pleasing as the second movie (which has recently hit theatres, being very well-received by critics and general audiences), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse illustrates gifted teenager Miles (Shameik Moore) as he goes on about his days and ends up being bitten by a radioactive spider.

The perfect pick for comic book fans (especially given its extraordinary comic book-inspired animation), theBobPersichetti, PeterRamsey, and RodneyRothman-directed movie is nothing short of brilliant. Featuring the impeccable work of dozens of different artists and animators, the colorful 2018 movie turned out incredible.

