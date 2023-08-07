Released at the tail end of June, Nimona has become one of Netflix's most critically successful films. Set in a futuristic city, it sees a common-born knight named Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) framed for the murder of the queen. Now on the run, he reluctantly teams up with a chaotic shapeshifter named Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz) to clear his name.

A major reason for Nimona's critical success is due to its themes of ostracization, the friendship between unlikely people, and the dangers of judging others before knowing them. Fortunately, there are many other animated films that follow similar themes to follow-up with.

10 'Moana' (2016)

While she longs to sail the sea, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) is forced to prioritize her duties as the future chief. When a mysterious blight infects their food, her grandmother (Rachel House) reveals that the ocean has chosen her to restore the lost heart of Te Fiti. She meets the demigod Maoi (Dwayne Johnson) who originally stole the heart and convinces him to come with her and teach her to sail.

Moana is very paint-by-numbers in terms of Disney films, but it still manages to tell a good story about self-discovery and hope. This is due to the relationship between Moana and Maoi. It starts off with both working together begrudgingly but transforms into a mentor-student dynamic where each inspires the other.

9 'Brother Bear' (2003)

Frustrated at receiving a totem he despises, and having lost the tribe's salmon supply, Kenai (Joaquin Phoenix) takes his anger out on the bear that ate the fish. The resulting battle sees his eldest brother, Sitka (DB Sweeney), sacrifice himself to save Kenai and their other brother, Denahi (Jason Raize). Kenai hunts down the bear for revenge, which angers the spirits who watch over his tribe, who turn him into a bear in response.

If Brother Bear wasn't so uneven, it would probably be more well-received. It does a great job showing the dangers of the cycle of vengeance and how important it is to try and view the world from another perspective. Phoenix's performance as Kenai is also underrated, especially when he gets emotional.

8 'The Sea Beast' (2022)

In a world where humanity fights for control of the sea against vicious sea monsters, various hunter ships have emerged to thin their numbers. The most successful ship is the Inevitable, captained by the legendary Captain Crow (Jared Harris), who hopes to pass it to his adoptive son, Jacob (Karl Urban). During a hunt for the legendary Red Bluster, Jacob and a stowaway named Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator) get swallowed and taken to a secluded island where the sea beasts live.

The Sea Beast follows similar beats to other films that tell stories about monsters not being as evil as humans think, and at times is very predictable. Nevertheless, it's carried thanks to its wonderful voice cast and stellar animation. The composition in this film is gorgeous, especially the underwater shots of man and beast together.

7 'Turning Red' (2022)

13-year-old Meilin "Mei" Lee (Rosalie Chiang) struggles between living up to her mother's expectations and obsessing over boy bands with her friends. One day, she awakens to discover that she has turned into a giant red panda thanks to an old family blessing. While her mother makes plans to remove the panda, Mei grows to enjoy it while raising money for a concert.

While far from Pixar's best film, Turning Red does have a solid message about finding your own path and embracing the side of yourself others would see hidden. The rest of Mei's family considers their panda forms inconvenient, while she sees it as a way to express herself. It also addresses themes of generational trauma between mother, daughter, and grandmother.

6 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' (2021)

Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson) is an aspiring filmmaker that comes from a loving but dysfunctional family. As she's preparing to go to film school, her father, Rick (Danny McBride) decides to drive her there as a family road trip. Meanwhile, a virtual assistant named PAL (Olivia Colman) begins a robot apocalypse by rounding up all the world's humans to launch them into space.

This film is a good look at the beautiful chaos that comes from mixing extreme personalities. Each of the family's skills is highlighted, from Katie's quirky films to Rick's obsession with one particular screwdriver. This encourages the viewer to express their own passions, leading to a good message of embracing individuality.

5 'Luca' (2021)

Off the coast of Italy, sea monster children Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) dream of buying a Vespa and traveling the world. When his parents learn of this, they plan for Luca to spend some time deep underwater with his uncle. To escape this fate, Luca and Alberto go onto land, changing into humans, and team up with a human girl named Giulia (Emma Berman) to win a local triathlon for its prize money.

Luca is a fun coming-of-age story that showcases the importance of friendship. Luca begins the film quite timid and soft-spoken, but both Albereto and Giulia help him find his footing in the world. There are also themes of overcoming prejudice with how the humans come to accept the sea monsters.

4 'Wreck-It Ralph' (2012)

Ralph (John C. Riley) is the villain of the hit arcade game Fix-it Felix, where players control Felix Jr. (Jack McBrayer) to stop Ralph from destroying a penthouse. After decades of being forced to live in the dump, Ralph longs to feel like a hero for once. After being told by one of his game's residents that he will never be anything more than he is, Ralph journeys through the arcade to win a medal and prove he is a hero.

Wreck-It Ralphexplores themes of prejudice, friendship, and self-acceptance. It demonstrates the importance of receiving confidence boosts and support from others as if all you get is negativity, it colors your outlook on life accordingly. For Ralph, this comes when he befriends fellow outcast Vanellope von Schweet (Sarah Silverman).

3 'Zootopia' (2016)

Ever since she was a child, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) dreamed of becoming a police officer despite being a rabbit. She is able to graduate thanks to a Mammal Inclusion Plan but experiences prejudice from her fellow officers. Judy eventually takes a case to search for a missing otter and receives help from an unwilling conman fox named Nick Wild (Jason Bateman).

Zootopia presents an interesting look at prejudice not seen in a lot of family films. Rather than highlight a single aspect of the prejudice between carnivores and herbivores, it examines all its systemic implications, like how society is organized and structured. Even characters who try to be open-minded have their own preconceptions to overcome, showing that even the best people sometimes need to learn important lessons.

2 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) is the son of Viking chief Stoick (Gerard Butler) whose people have been waring with dragons for centuries. Though he is not as strong as other boys his age, Hiccup's inventive mind allows him to shoot down a Night Fury, the deadliest of dragons. When he can't bring himself to kill it, he names the dragon Toothless (Randy Thom) and begins studying his behaviors.

How to Train Your Dragonlaunched a massive franchise thanks to its strong story about two worlds overcoming their prejudices. Much of the conflict comes from fear: the Vikings don't know a lot about the dragons outside their raids, and thus see them only as monsters. When Hiccup bonds with Toothless, he learns that dragons and humans share many qualities, which helps them forge a better future.

1 'Aladdin' (1992)

Aladdin (Scott Weinger) is a thief living on the streets of Agrabah who longs to be rich and respected, especially after meeting Princess Jasmine (Linda Larkin). He is tricked by the royal vizier, Jafar (Johnathan Freeman) into entering the Cave of Wonders (Frank Welker) and retrieving a magic lamp. After Jafar tries double crosses him, Aladdin discovers that the lamp contains a wish-granting Genie (Robin Williams)

The relationship between Aladdin and the Genie is the emotional core of the film. Aladdin talks to the Genie like an equal instead of a servant, and the Genie in turn genuinely tries to help Aladdin improve his self-confidence. Both of them knew what it was like to be treated worse by others, and are willing to sacrifice their dreams for the happiness of the other.

