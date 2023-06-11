Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse have ushered in and heavily popularized a new era of what was considered possible for 3D computer animation in film. Their highly stylized animation and visual style were something that audiences hadn't seen before, and fell in love with this mesmerizing style that felt as if a comic was directly put on the big screen.

While the Spider-Verse films popularized the concept of stylized 3D animation for audiences, there have been multiple films before and after that have effectively used a stylized approach. The animation industry is truly beginning its next chapter of exciting and unique animated stories, and stylized 3D animated films will be the defining aspect of this chapter in animated filmmaking.

10 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Image via DreamWorks

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish sees the legendary Puss in Boots learning that he is on his 9th and final life after multiple lifetimes of careless adventuring. With time catching up to him, Puss sets out on a journey racing against friends and foes both new and old to find the mythical Last Wish to restore his nine lives and reclaim his former legendary glory.

RELATED: The Best Sci-Fi Animated Movies of all Time, Ranked

While the original Puss in Boots films certainly had its fans, the beautiful animation style found in The Last Wish has helped cement its status as one of the biggest animation surprises in recent memory. It adds more depth and beauty to what was previously an arguably one-note character of Puss in Boots, creating a beautifully poignant and visually enthralling cinematic experience for all ages.

9 'I Lost My Body' (2019)

I Lost My Body is a French animated film that follows the blossoming young romance between a young man named Naoufel and a young woman named Gabrielle. At the same time, there is a separate story of a disembodied hand that has escaped from a laboratory, scouring the streets of Paris in order to find its lost body once again.

I Lost My Body has a very distinct look, combining its use of 3D animation with a shading and texturing approach that makes the entire film look and feel like a sketched drawing. It's a style that quickly breathes life and purpose into the city of Paris and the lives of Naoufel and Gabrielle, and creates a visual style and approach that is unlike any other animated film seen before or since.

8 'The Willoughbys' (2020)

Adapted from the classic children's novel, The Willoughbys follows the four Willoughby children after they have been abandoned in their home by their selfish and uncaring parents. On their own for the first time, they attempt to translate their old-fashioned values and upbringing into the modern world in order to truly become a functioning family for the first time in their lives.

The quick and frantic animation style of The Willoughbys is home to a multitude of hilarious comedic moments, both in your face and subtle and in the background. It creates for an overall chaotic and nonsensical comedic and visual style that fits perfectly with the plot at hand, and the constantly rising escalation of what the Willoughby children are faced with.

7 'Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie' (2017)

Adapted from the series of children's novels, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie sees two mischievous students hypnotize their mean school principal into becoming a superhero. After becoming the titular Captain Underpants, the two students are quickly tasked with keeping him under control after he escapes the school and causes havoc across town. Things only get worse for the trio when a real-life supervillain is plotting a scheme against the school and the town as a whole.

RELATED: The Best Animated Movies of All Time, According to the AFI

Especially for people who grew up reading the Captain Underpants books, The First Epic Movie does a terrific job at translating these 2D book characters into 3D, thanks to the stellar animation style. The film uses a lot of classic 2D animation styles and concepts in a 3D space, making for a perfect combination that feels as if the film jumped right off the pages of the original book.

6 'The Bad Guys' (2022)

Image via Dreamworks Animation

The Bad Guys – an underrated DreamWorks movie – follows a team of infamous and feared criminals who are finally caught after many years of stealing and being the #1 most wanted villain group. Despite now being captured, the leader of the group Mr. Wolf hatches a plan to have the group pretend to have turned over a new leaf in order to save the group from prison. Issues start to arise however as Mr. Wolf begins to like the feeling of being good.

Combining the slick fast-paced action of a heist movie with the character designs and facial animation of a classic Japanese anime film makes for a perfect combination when in 3D. The Bad Guys is a perfect example of how 3D animation learns and adapts from the animation styles of old in order to further amplify the concepts and abilities of what is possible in 3D computer animation. The film takes inspiration from older animation styles but uses modern technology to create a visual style that is only just starting to be explored, resulting in a visual feast for the eyes.

5 'The Peanuts Movie' (2015)

Image via 20th Century Fox

A modern film rendition of the classic Peanuts characters, The Peanuts Movie sees Charlie Brown living life in the neighborhood when he begins to form a crush on a new red-haired girl in town. At the same time, Snoopy continues his battles in the sky against his notorious nemesis, The Red Baron.

The characters of Peanuts have been defined by their classic 2D appearances, both in the original comic strips and in the classic 2D holiday specials. The Peanuts Movie accomplishes the difficult task of translating these 2D characters into 3D while still keeping the aspects and quirks that fans loved about these characters for decades. The result is a perfect love letter to fans of the Peanuts characters as the film perfectly captures the wholesome feelings and style of Peanuts, with the animation being a great reason as to why.

4 'Turning Red' (2022)

Image via Disney

Turning Red follows the story of young teenage Mei, who is experiencing all the awkwardness that comes from being a teenager and growing up. Her life takes a complete turn however when she inherits a curse that transforms her into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited or loses control of her emotions.

Pixar's animation style has always been changing with technological advancements and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in 3D animation, although it rarely could be considered stylized. Turning Red made for a notable shifting point in this philosophy, as the film very clearly takes a much more stylized animated approach as it draws inspiration from 2D Ghibli films, especially in the facial expressions. It makes for one of the most visually unique films in Pixar's catalog, and one that hopefully marks an increase in these stylized animated films from the studio as a whole.

3 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' (2021)

Image via Netflix

The Mitchells vs. The Machines follows the quirky dysfunctional family of the Mitchells on their road trip to their oldest daughter Katie's new college. Their trip soon becomes interrupted when a robot uprising begins taking place around the world, with the Mitchells soon becoming humanity's last hope against the machine apocalypse.

RELATED: The Best Netflix Original Movies of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb

The Mitchells vs. The Machines has a very flashy and in-your-face animation style that fits perfectly with the highly creative and inspiration-driven themes and characters in the film. There are constantly 2D doodles from the main character Katie that emphasize action and complement the 3D animation on screen in a way that fills the film with color and personality from start to finish.

2 'Entergalactic' (2022)

The visual companion piece film to Kid Cudi's album of the same name, Entergalactic is an adult rom-com that follows the meeting and relationship of Jabari and Meadow. The ups and downs of their relationship are visualized as we see the honest and personal portrayal of two beings destined to be with one another falling deeply in love with each other.

Certain genres are more accustomed to getting adapted to animated films, with adult-oriented romantic comedies being a genre that extremely rarely is adapted in an animated form. Entergalactic makes a good case for more genre experimentation in animation, as the rom-com theming and style fits perfectly in this animated format, making for a fresh and vibrant experience. There's an unmissable feeling of love and compassion that can be felt from the animation style and visuals that simply couldn't be accomplished in live action, creating a feat only truly possible in animation.

1 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Image via Sony

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows young Miles Morales as he struggles with balancing his high school life with his brand-new spider powers after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Things get even stranger when a variety of other Spider-people from across the multiverse begin converging on Miles' universe, with them having to team up to take down Kingpin and his super collider.

Especially after watching Across the Spider-Verse, there's a great deal of mileage for fans to get by rewatching the original film in the trilogy. On top of the stellar comic book-inspired animation style that has defined these films, there are numerous callbacks and hints towards events and twists that take place in Across the Spider-Verse. Many scenes and small moments are given completely new meaning when given the context of Across the Spider-Verse, bringing a whole new world of enjoyment to Into the Spider-Verse.

NEXT: Movies With Similar Animation Styles to 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'