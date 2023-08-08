Who doesn't love nature? Seeing the natural world in action, especially without the influence of humanity, has remained one of the most awe-inspiring sources of beauty and creativity. Countless works of art have found their inspiration from nature's beauty, especially in recent years when environmental awareness has become a bigger focus.

In the world of cinema, animated movies offer some of the most creative looks at the natural world. They offer unique blends of storytelling and artistry that let audiences bear witness to untouched realms and learn valuable lessons about man's responsibility to the planet.

10 'Epic' (2013)

Following her mother's death, Mary Katherine (Amanda Seyfried) goes to live with her eccentric father, who has dedicated his life to finding the mythical Leafmen. MK meets their queen, Tara (Beyoncé Knowles), who is mortally wounded following an attack by the king of the Boggins, Mandrake (Christoph Waltz). The queen shrinks MK down to her size and implores her to protect a special seed pod, which will choose the next queen.

Epic is one of the best-looking films from the now-defunct Blue Sky Studio. Its breathtaking animation and stunning landscapes immerse the audience in the look and feel of a magical forest. Beauty and terror are shown in equal parts, just as nature has both a bright and dark side to it.

9 'Happy Feet' (2006)

Mumbo (Elijah Wood) is an emperor penguin who, rather than singing, expresses himself through tap dancing. He also has a fascination with aliens, whose technologies can be found attached to numerous animals. When fish populations begin to decline, Mumbo sets off from his colony to find the source of the problem.

While the CGI of the penguin's mouths can be a bit distracting, the landscape shots of Antarctica are gorgeous. Its environmental message is told pretty well, and unlike many other films, humans aren't treated as evil but rather otherworldly. This was also the last film to feature renowned environmentalist Steve Irwin.

8 'Over the Hedge' (2006)

When a community of foraging animals awakens from hibernation, they discover that most of their forest has been torn down and replaced by suburban complexes. A Raccoon named RJ (Bruce Willis), who has to collect food for a bear, offers to teach them how to take advantage of humans. As they begin to steal food, the president of the homeowner's association goes on a warpath against them.

Over the Hedge offers a fun look at how the worlds of humans and animals try to coexist. It shows many of the trials these animals go through to survive and the lengths humans will take to protect their property. It also helps that the cast features such talented individuals as William Shatner, Steve Carrell, and Wanda Sykes.

7 'Brother Bear' (2003)

Kenai (Joaquin Phoenix) is eager to receive the totem that will guide him into adulthood, only to learn that it's a bear, which he despises. His hatred of bears is only accentuated when his brother, Sitca (DB Sweeney), dies protecting Kenai from a bear he provoked. He tracks the bear down for revenge, transforming him into a bear as punishment by the ancestral spirits.

While not one of Disney's strongest films, Brother Bear's art style is gorgeous. The backgrounds look like lush watercolor paintings that capture the beauty of the north, especially after Kenai's transformation when the film's aspect ratio changes from fullscreen to anamorphic. Much time is also dedicated to exploring man's relationship with nature and how everything must be balanced.

6 'Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron' (2002)

Spirit (Matt Damon) is a wild horse who grows up to be the stallion of his herd. One day, he is captured by American cavalrymen during their western expansion, who try to tame Spirit. He is able to escape thanks to a Lakota warrior named Little Creek (Daniel Studi) and embarks on a quest to get home and escape the Colonel (James Cromwell).

This is among the most unique animated animal movies ever made. Except for Damon's narrations, the animals don't speak, so their emotions are conveyed through incredible animation. This animation also extends to gorgeous shots of the American West, from rolling grassy fields for the horses to run across to golden deserts.

5 'The Lion King' (1994)

As the future king of the Pride Lands, Simba (Johnathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick) naturally gets a bit of a cocky attitude and enjoys looking for adventure. His father, Mufasa (James Earl Jones), tries to import onto him the virtues of a good king, such as a focus on responsibility. Meanwhile, his uncle Scar (Jeremy Irons) covets the throne and plots to kill them both.

Disney's depiction of the African savannah is some of the best wildlife landscapes in all animation. Many of the shots came directly from photographs taken by the animators during a reference trip to Africa, brought to life through vibrant colors and shading. Its story includes themes of decadence and how failing to adhere to one's responsibility leads to terrible consequences for the land.

4 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

After the death of his wife and all but one of his children, Marlin (Albert Brooks) the clownfish dedicates himself to keeping his surviving son, Nemo (Alexander Gould) safe from danger. Sadly, Marlin's overprotectiveness drives Nemo to an act of rebellion by swimming into open water, where he gets picked up by a diver. With the aid of a forgetful fish named Dory (Ellen DeGeneres), Marlin braves all the dangers of the ocean to find his son.

Finding Nemo allowed audiences to see the beauty of the ocean like never before. From the vibrant colors of the reefs to the never-ending expanse of open water, it feels like stepping into a world that is both alien and familiar. It also has a subtle message about overfishing and the dangers of keeping fish in aquariums, told through memorable side characters.

3 'Bambi' (1942)

The residents of a tranquil forest are delighted to hear of the birth of a baby deer and young prince of the forest called Bambi (Bobby Stewart, Donnie Dunagan, and Hardie Albright). Under the tutelage of his mother (Paula Winslowe), Bambi has a good childhood and makes friends with other animals. Things change in the wintertime when Man enters the forest.

Bambi was Disney's first attempt to portray more realistic animal characters, and the result is nothing short of magical. Because the animations used real animals for reference, they could perfectly capture the miracles of nature, from a baby's birth to the loss of a parent. The backgrounds by Tyrus Wong help to sell the forest as a mystical place of beauty, wonder, and danger.

2 'WALL-E' (2008)

In the far future, Earth has become so uninhabitable that humanity took to the stars, leaving behind robots to clean up the planet. Now only one remains, called WALL-E (Ben Burtt), who develops a fascination with human culture. One day, he meets a new robot called EVE (Elissa Knight), and upon discovering a living plant, she ends up bringing WALL-E with it into space.

While WALL-E's doesn't have a lot of beautiful imagery of forests or fields, its environmental message is poignant. The images of Earth cover in towers of garbage or humans becoming obese and completely dependent on machines are effective warnings for humanity to change their ways. The plant's existence also serves as a strong reminder of how enduring the natural world is.

1 'Ferngully: The Last Rainforest' (1992)

Krista (Samantha Mathis) is a fairy living in the unspoiled rainforests of Australia with a fascination for humans. After meeting an escaped lab bat named Batty (Robin Williams), she meets a human named Zak (Jonathan Ward) working as a logger. His team accidentally releases an evil spirit called Hexxus (Tim Curry), who wants to destroy Ferngully.

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest is probably the best environmentally conscious film to come out of the '90s. Its art style brilliantly captures the magic of the rainforest with bright colors and beautiful angles, especially from the perspective of the tiny fairies. The story is effective in telling the importance of environmental awareness without going overboard.

