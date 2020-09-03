The phrase “best animated movie” means different things to different people. Some will automatically think of classic Disney movies or similar family-friendly feature-length cartoons from their childhood, while others will automatically gravitate toward adaptations of their favorite comic-book stories. Others still may consider the exotic appeal of anime or the avant-style of artists outside the mainstream as the “best” animation has to offer. The only thing these disparate features have in common is that they’re devoid of live-action components; anything else goes. With this broad range of animated movies in mind, we’ve combed through the available features streaming on Netflix to bring you the best of the best. There’s something here for everyone.

‘Migration’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Universal Pictures’ Illumination brings us a star-studded cross-country adventure about a family of ducks venturing out of their usual patterns to fly down to Jamaica. Migration features the vocal talents of comedic heavy hitters like Kumail Nanjiani (The Lego Ninjago Movie), Elizabeth Banks (The Lego Movie), Carol Kane (Vampirina), and Keegan-Michael Key (Transformers One). On their way from New England to Jamaica, the family dips down into New York City to get a view of the Big Apple from the perspective of the wild animals living on the streets who have to fight to survive. It’s a rollicking good time that the whole family can enjoy.

‘Minions’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 56% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Another Illumination banger, Minions is an expansion of the Despicable Me franchise that serves as a prequel to the first movie. This installment flips everything we know about the banana-loving hench creatures on its head as it explores their origins as ancient beings in search of the biggest and most despicable master. Long before they met Gru and his found family, they served under some of the most villainous people in history, and in order to save their species, they must help the world’s first woman supervillain, Scarlet Overkill, steal the Imperial State Crown. As with any Illumination film, the movie is filled with top-tier talents like Sandra Bullock (The Lost City), Jon Hamm (Transformers One), and Michael Keaton (Dumbo).

‘The Lorax’ (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 54% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Danny DeVito (Haunted Mansion) lends his distinct voice to this classic Dr. Seuss character as he brings the original tree hugger to life. The Lorax, featuring the voices of Zac Efron (Scoob!), Taylor Swift (Cats), and Jenny Slate (The Great North), expands the anti-pollution, nature-loving lore of the original and infuses it with a full cast of whacky new characters — including a love interest for the 12-year-old boy who teams up with the Lorax to win her affection. A big draw of this film is the animation style that takes Seuss’s illustrations and perfectly translates them into a 3D space. If you’re looking for a fun family film with a bigger message, you can’t go wrong with this feature.

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 59% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Being the first film adaptation of the hit Nintendo property in 30 years, The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes long-time fans and newcomers alike all over the Mushroom Kingdom in an Avengers-level property crossover. Starring Chris Pratt (The Garfield Movie) and Charlie Day (The Lego Movie) as the titular New York plumbers-turned-turtle-stomping saviors, the movie follows them into a new land to take on Bowser, voiced by Jack Black (Kung Fu Panda 4), and his army of Koopa Troopa. The movie features breathtaking sequences that feel like they are straight out of modern games, which is a treat for all you nostalgia lovers out there.

‘Trolls Band Together’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63% | IMDb: 6.0/10

The third in the Trolls franchise, Trolls Band Together is a whimsical meta-comedy that takes our two main trolls, Poppy and Branch — played by Anna Kendrick (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off) and Justin Timberlake (Trolls World Tour), respectively — to new lands. The story centers around Branch’s past as a member of a defunct boy band of brothers reminiscent of the Jackson 5 who must reassemble to free their captured brother. As you can imagine, Timberlake puts a lot of himself into this journey, as it overlaps with aspects of his own life and career. This leads to a whole smorgasbord of inside jokes for fans of the late '90s and early 2000s boy band craze. Overall, this is a great addition to a great franchise that hits a lot of high notes.

'I Lost My Body' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.5/10

I Lost My Body Release Date May 17, 2019 Director Jérémy Clapin Cast Hakim Faris , Victoire Du Bois , Patrick d'Assumçao Runtime 81

One of the most stunning and imaginative works of animation of recent memory, I Lost My Body tells the strange yet deeply moving story of a severed hand that has escaped from where it is being held in a lab. This is only the beginning, as the hand must now go on a quest to find its body again. Flashing back and forth through time, we come to learn how this horrible injury happened while also following the hand’s perilous journey at the same time. What it becomes is a gorgeous fable whose beautiful animation takes on both a surreal and sentimental quality that is only further complemented by its amazing score and outstanding performances. It is a love story wrapped in the embrace of animated body horror that becomes something far more profound. It is a film that defies easy categorization and becomes all the better for it, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in storytelling to remarkable effect. - Chase Hutchinson

'The Monkey King' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 59% | IMDb: 5.8/10

The Monkey King Release Date August 18, 2023 Director Anthony Stacchi Cast Jimmy O. Yang , Bowen Yang , Jo Koy , Jolie Hoang-Rappaport Runtime 97 minutes

A prequel to the Ming dynasty novel Journey to the West, this animated feature directed by The Boxtrolls director Anthony Stacchi sees the titular Monkey King (Jimmy O. Yang) fighting a myriad of mythical creatures on his journey to overcoming his biggest foe — himself. A fun animated romp with action packed into every scene, The Monkey King also manages to find its moral heart with a simple yet powerful message about the importance of being humble. With a terrific voice cast backed up by high-quality animation, The Monkey King impressively balances several genres and tones but never strays far from the family-friendly fun at its core. - Jake Hodges.

'Nimona' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Nimona Release Date June 30, 2023 Director Nick Bruno , Troy Quane Cast Chloe Grace Moretz , Riz Ahmed , Eugene Lee Yang , Frances Conroy Runtime 101 minutes

Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, Nimona is a beautifully crafted animated action comedy based on the groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz as the title character, Nimona follows a tenacious young shapeshifter as she forms an unexpected alliance with Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a disgraced knight framed for murder. In addition to the charming story of determination and found family, written by Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor, Nimona features gorgeous imagery built on the merger of a futuristic science-fiction aesthetic and traditional medieval elements. – Yael Tygiel

'Trolls' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Trolls take the jewel-bellied dolls and creates a fleshed-out world of lore, music, and friendship. Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) stars as the ever-peppy Princess Poppy, along with Justin Timberlake (The Social Network) as the cynical survivalist Branch in an adventure to save their whole kingdom from being eaten by giant creatures called Bergens. This jukebox musical is bright and never takes itself too seriously, which strikes exactly the right tone while not being afraid to have a few darker moments to amp up the drama. Plus, the roster is filled with voice talent from all over Hollywood, including ​​Zooey Deschanel (New Girl), James Corden (Peter Rabbit), and Gwen Stefani (Zoolander).

'The Magician’s Elephant' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 64% | IMDb: 6.6/10

The Magician’s Elephant Release Date March 17, 2023 Director Wendy Rogers Cast Brian Tyree Henry , Natasia Demetriou Noah Jupe , Mandy Patinkin Runtime 99 minutes

The Magician’s Elephant is a beautiful animated film directed by Wendy Rogers and based on Kate DiCamillo’s book. With an enchanting tale of magic and whimsy, The Magician’s Elephant explores the ideas like courage, teamwork, and being yourself, along with a delightfully underrated exploration of problem-solving. Featuring an impressive voice cast, including Mandy Patinkin (The Princess Bride), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), The Magician’s Elephant stars Noah Jupe as a young boy given the chance to realize his destiny when he accepts three impossible challenges from the king. – Yael Tygiel

'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a gorgeous exploration of the classic fairytale, integrating themes of grief, parenthood, and war. Visionary Guillermo del Toro’s (The Shape of Water) passion for the medium of animation shines through in every frame, bringing to life a moving one-of-a-kind experience. You may be familiar with the story, what with its numerous adaptations, but I promise that you’ve never seen it quite like this before. – Taylor Gates

'Vivo' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Vivo revolves around a kinkajou (Lin-Manuel Miranda), a rainforest honey bear, who plays music with his owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos González) in a lively town square. Though they don’t speak the same language, their shared love of music makes them the perfect duo. When Andrés receives a letter from Marta (Gloria Estefan), the love of his life, announcing she’s retiring from music and offering him a chance to connect, Vivo is reluctant to help, as he’s happy with the life they’ve built together. However, when tragedy strikes, Vivo becomes determined to deliver a love song from Andrés to Marta, setting off on an epic journey with an energetic tween named Gabi (Ynairaly Simo). Vivo has been lauded for its beautiful musical numbers and gorgeous animation, making it a great watch for the whole family. – Taylor Gates

'Wish Dragon' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Din (Jimmy Wong) is a college student living in Shanghai who wants one thing: to reconnect with Li Na (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), his best friend from childhood who he hasn’t seen in a decade. When a magical dragon appears from a teapot and grants Din three wishes, Din has the opportunity to do just that – as well as appear fancy in order to impress Li Na. Wish Dragon is a sweet, heartwarming story of friendship, adventure, and staying true to yourself. – Taylor Gates

'Animal Crackers' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 64% | IMDb: 5.8/10

Reminiscent of other favorites like We Bought a Zoo, Animal Crackers follows a family that must use a magical box of animal crackers in order to keep their circus from being destroyed. Featuring an all-star cast that includes the likes of Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and even Sir Ian McKellen – as well as an extremely catchy soundtrack – Animal Crackers is a witty, wacky, fast-paced journey that’s sure to delight the whole family. – Taylor Gates

'A Whisker Away' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 6.7/10

A Whisker Away Release Date June 18, 2020 Director Jun'ichi Satô , Tomotaka Shibayama Cast Mirai Shida , Natsuki Hanae , Johnny Yong Bosch , Bob Buchholz , Kira Buckland , Reba Buhr , Griffin Burns , Susumu Chiba Runtime 104 Minutes

A story of love and cats, the anime A Whisker Away is a pure cinematic treat from beginning to end that will leave you smiling from ear to ear and purring in contentment. The original Japanese title translates to Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat, a poetic encapsulation of the playful spirit of this fantasy adventure that may leave you wishing you too could become part of the feline world. Overflowing with whimsy, it centers on young Miyo Sasaki who tries to get the attention of a classmate by turning into a cat. However, this ends up becoming less about young love and more about her own personal exploration of how she wants to live her life. As Miyo tries to escape the sad feelings of her life through this transformation, the animation ensures that there is joy and beauty to be found there as well. It all becomes a unique experience that speaks to the pains of growing up and how we all must try to find a way to work through the inevitable challenges of life, even if it means turning into a cat now and again. - Chase Hutchinson

'Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus Release Date August 16, 2019 Director Hae Young Jung , Young Kyun Park , Jhonen Vasquez Cast Richard Steven Horvitz , Rikki Simons , Andy Berman , Melissa Fahn , Rodger Bumpass , Jhonen Vasquez , Wally Wingert , Kevin McDonald Runtime 71 Minutes

A blast from the past for those who grew up watching the original show, Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus is a hilarious continuation of the series, with praise-worthy voice casting and animation. When Zim (Richard Steven Horvitz) suddenly reappears from a long absence and reveals that he is ready to start phase two of his plan to take over the world, it’s up to Dib (Andy Berman) and his sister, Gaz (Melissa Fahn), to figure out a way to stop him. Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus does an incredible job of not only capturing the essence of the original show, but also ups the stakes, along with the excitement, to create something new and entertaining all on its own. Quality animation and artwork only add to this movie’s greatness, and, all around, it is an amazing and nostalgic piece of work. - Olivia Fitzpatrick

'Home' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 53% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Home is wherever your loved ones are. Based on Adam Rex’s children’s book The True Meaning of Smekday, the DreamWorks Animation movie Home tells the tale of Tip Tucci (Rihanna), a bold teenage girl who is determined to find her mother Lucy (Jennifer Lopez) who was, along with many other humans, captured by the invading alien race known as Boov. On her travels, Tip meets Oh (Jim Parsons), a quirky Boov on the run, and initially wants nothing to do with him. But, the two realize they might have more in common than they originally thought, and decide to team up to save Lucy, forming an unbreakable bond in the process. - Emily Bernard

'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.6/10

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Release Date April 23, 2021 Director Michael Rianda , Jeff Rowe Cast Abbi Jacobson , Danny McBride , Maya Rudolph Runtime 1 hr 54 min

If you liked The LEGO Movie and/or are into goofy sci-fi, you'll love The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation and released as a Netflix original film, this is a family road trip comedy with a science-fiction twist. It all begins when the film's protagonist, an aspiring filmmaker, has a disagreement with her father that spurs her dad to drive her to college himself instead of letting her fly there, as a last-ditch effort to bring the family together. As it turns out, their road trip coincides with a full-on robot uprising, and the Mitchell family — with all its quirks and problems — must rise to the occasion as humanity's last hope. This movie is hilarious, heartwarming, and visually stunning. — Adam Chitwood

'Klaus' (2019)

​​​​​​​Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Klaus stands apart by its animation style. Pablos’ SPA Studios has delivered an absolutely gorgeous tale that delights in environmental storytelling, from the dark shores and dangerous piers of Smeerensburg, to the desolate frozen wilderness of Klaus’ home in the woods, to the eventually bright and cheerful locale that the Christmas spirit brings. The character design is wonderful; it ranges from the slight and spindly Jesper, to the broad and brooding Klaus, to the absolutely massive and imposing Pumpkin and Olaf. Their use of light and shadow adds levels of depth to the visual storytelling, and the overall movie’s progression from a place of light, to darkness, to light again is masterfully done.

'Flavors of Youth' (2018)

​​​​​​​Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Flavors of Youth Release Date August 4, 2018 Cast Taito Ban , Mariya Ise , Ikumi Hasegawa , Minako Kotobuki Runtime 75 minutes

The first thing you need to know about Flavors of Youth is that it is co-produced by CoMix Wave Films, the studio that brought us Your Name. But while the CGI animation and all the background artwork in Flavors of Youth remains as beautiful as in Your Name, this film actually has more in common with CoMix Wave Film’s second feature – 5 Centimeters Per Second. Both movies are anthologies consisting of three short films with an overarching theme of growing up and having to leave things behind. What sets Flavors of Youth apart is that the three segments follow different people, and not all are about romantic love. There is a feeling of nostalgia that connects the three segments, of how the passage of time changes us and how looking back makes the past seem much brighter than what it may have actually been. The film being set in China adds a more personal dimension to the segments and allows the audience to visit new locations not commonly seen in anime. — Dave Trumbore

