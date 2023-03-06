Animation has grown to be one of the most versatile and transformative methods of stylization and storytelling in the entire medium as film. What was once written off as a medium designed and made only to appeal to children has produced countless all-time classics considered some of the best films ever. Animated films will only continue to prosper and redefine themselves again and again as more and more creative voices take their spin on this iconic medium of cinematic storytelling.

Regarding film communities on internet spaces, Letterboxd is one of the newest and most interesting to observe and analyze. As a platform with primarily younger users that have grown up with and around the internet and limitless films from all different cultures at their fingertips, it creates a major difference in taste compared to sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. This is no different regarding the tastes and modern perspectives on what are the greatest animated films of all time.

10 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' (2021)

Letterboxd Average rating: 4.2/5

Based on the YouTube short films of the same name, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is a charming fake documentary that follows Marcel, a 1-inch tall shell found in an Airbnb. As this amateur documentarian observes and learns more about Marcel and his day-to-day life, he soon helps Marcel to find his long-lost family. The initial videos that the documentarian posts online of Marcel soon gain a lot of traction. Marcel soon becomes an online sensation, with millions talking about him and his family.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On uses stop-motion animation placed on top of footage of the real world to amplify the illusion of Marcel as truly being a part of our real world. While other films have had this similar mix of live-action and animation, there is a clear emphasis and focus on the animation over the live-action in the film. Even aside from the animation itself, Marcel tells a sweet and heartbreaking story that has resonated with many audiences, helping it achieve a spot as Letterboxd's #118 best film of all time.

9 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.3/5

The latest film in the Shrekfranchise, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, follows Puss as he realizes he has already gone through eight of his nine lives and is down to his last life. He soon sets out on a journey to find the mysterious Last Wish to get his lives back and go back to being a legendary adventurer without fearing death. Although on the journey, he faces numerous other bandits and criminals also looking for the Last Wish, so it soon becomes a race against time for Puss and his crew.

The excitement and enthusiasm surrounding The Last Wish simply cannot be understated. The combination of the dynamic animation style with the themes of life and acceptance has resulted in a mass amount of praise from fans. Despite the film only being released just a few short months ago, the unanimous love that the film has received has launched into already being the #100 highest-rated film on Letterboxd.

8 'It's Such a Beautiful Day' (2012)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.3/5

It's Such a Beautiful Day is a simple film that follows a man named Bill as he attempts to put together his shattered psyche. The film combines three short films created by Don Hertzfeldt, bringing all three stories together to create a singular cohesive feature film.

Even with its shorter length compared to other animated feature films, clocking in at only 62 minutes, It's Such A Beautiful Day massively succeeds at leaving a deep impact on its audience. The film uses its incredibly simple visual style and doodle-like designs to portray a heartbreaking and emotionally resonant story that makes for a wholly unique cinematic experience. The film's impact has been massive enough on its audience that it has earned a spot on Letterboxd's best films of all time at #69, making it one of the shortest films on the entire top 250.

7 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.3/5

One of the many great films from Studio Ghibli and director Hayao Miyazaki, Howl's Moving Castle follows a young woman named Sophie who is cursed to have the body of an old woman. Sophie soon sets out on an adventure to find the one person who can break the spell, a young wizard who recluses himself inside a giant walking castle. It soon becomes a race against time before it's too late, and Sophie succumbs to the witch's curse.

Like many other films in the Ghibli filmography, Howl's Moving Castle mixes a deep and resonating story with a multitude of breathtaking and jaw-dropping visuals. What sets Howl's Moving Castle apart from other Ghibli classics is its impressive tackling of the themes of age and being content with the never-ending passage of time. While not the highest-ranking Ghibli film on Letterboxd, Howl's Moving Castle still secures an impressive spot on the Letterboxd top 250 at #58.

6 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Average Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

Princess Mononoke follows a young Emishi prince named Ashitaka, who is cursed by a boar god and is sent on a journey to the west to find a cure to his curse. Along his journey, he meets two notable figures, San, a young human woman fighting to protect the forest, and Lady Eboshi, fighting to destroy the forest. It soon becomes up to Ashitaka to end this conflict and bring peace between the two parties.

Mononoke's themes and message about our relationship with nature and the overall connection that it can have with humanity have helped it stay both beloved and relevant all these years later. While many other films, both live-action and animated, have attempted to tell and explore these themes, many audiences consider Mononoke to be the pinnacle of putting this theme to the film. Its long-lasting legacy and stunning animation have helped it secure a spot as #49 on Letterboxd's top 250 of all time.

5 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.4/5

Grave of the Fireflies takes place in the final months of World War II and follows a 14-year-old boy and his sister, who were recently made orphans after an air raid. After a falling out with their aunt, the duo moves into an abandoned bomb shelter and are left to their own devices and rapidly depleting resources to survive. It's a film that has gone down as one of the most heart-wrenching and gut-punching films, not just from Studio Ghibli but in all of the animation as a whole.

Grave of the Fireflies holds no stops when it comes to showing the brutality and horrors that come from a wartime setting, bringing the medium of animation to its limits in its portrayal. It's rare to see an animated film of this prowess tackle the themes of the loss of innocence that come from a wartime setting, and the film massively excels in its vision and execution. Its heavy tone secured it a high #34 on Letterboxd's top #250 of all time.

4 'Perfect Blue' (1997)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.4/5

The thriller masterpiece from Satoshi Kon, Perfect Blue, follows the story of a retired pop singer-turned-actress whose entire worldview begins to crumble when faced with an obsessed stalker. It's a dark and disturbing story that takes a psychological-based twist on its story and has influenced several prominent thriller films since its release. More than any other highly-rated film on Letterboxd, Perfect Blue lives and thrives in a realm of abstraction that cannot be replicated by anyone other than a master of animation.

It also helps Perfect Blue's case that its themes and messaging about celebrity culture and parasocial relationships still hit hard all these years later. It's a film whose story and execution have aged like a fine wine and will only continue to strengthen as time passes and its themes are further proven correct. The film has a high #32 spot on the Letterboxd top 250, but it wouldn't be surprising if the film found its way to growing even higher on the list in due time.

3 'Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion' (1997)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.4/5

Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion acts as an alternate ending and finale to the popular Neon Genesis Evangelion series, intending to take the place of the last two episodes. While more alternate versions of the story have since been released, this originally released film acted as what was considered the true final chapter of the Evangelion story. It's a film that, compared to the original two episodes, can provide many more answers to long-lasting questions and take the series in an allegorical, symbolic direction.

The End of Evangelion almost has as much of a legacy and iconic status as the entirety of Evangelion itself. It makes for a final chapter that, while not nearly as effective for first-time viewers who aren't familiar with the series, makes for a perfect and unforgettable capstone to the series. It sets itself apart with its storytelling and visual style as a step above what the series could provide in an episodic format, securing itself a very high #22 on Letterboxd's top 250.

2 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.4/5

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows the story of Miles Morales, a young student who soon is thrust upon the life and obligations of being Spider-Man after the death of Peter Parker. But when Wilson Fisk uses a super collider, multiple other web-crawling superheroes, including another Peter Parker, are forced into Miles' universe. It soon becomes up to Miles and the Spider-people from other universes to stop Fisk's plan and save the multiverse from destruction.

With a unique and stylized animation style, Spider-Verse proved itself upon release to be one of the most inspirational and dynamic modern animated films to be released. It's a film that excels greatly because of its beautiful visual style and animation sequences that help the film feel like it just hopped out of the comic pages and onto the big screen. Its massive status and legacy have already secured it a spot as the #15 highest-rated film of all time on Letterboxd.

1 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.5/5

Miyazaki's magnum opus and greatest cinematic achievement, Spirited Away follows the story of Chihiro, a young girl who soon becomes trapped inside the world of spirits and apparitions. After Chihiro's parents are transformed into pigs by a witch, she will have to call upon her courage and learn to grow to save her parents and return to the human world.

Not only limited to one of the most critically acclaimed animated films of all time Spirited Away has also unanimously been considered by many to be one of the greatest films, period. The classic coming-of-age story placed upon the backdrop of Studio Ghibli's style and incredible world-building makes for an experience unlike anything else in the world of film. Its deserved high status makes it not only the highest-rated animated film of all time on Letterboxd but also a spot as the #11 highest-rated film of all time on the site.

