The art form of animated movies has captured the hearts and minds of many in the past hundred years. Steadily rising in popularity over the past several decades as technology continues to improve. Animation has become an established genre in filmmaking and isn't just for children anymore.

Animation has the unique ability to give the creator's imagination limitless possibilities. If it can be thought of, it can be drawn and brought to life on screen. Animation has provided some of the most breathtaking worlds and visuals in all of cinema. Mixing beautiful artwork with incredible storytelling has broadened animation's audience, making it a genre for all ages to enjoy. These are some of the greatest animations according to IMDb.

'Toy Story 3' (2010) – 8.3

There's a snake in my boot! The third installment to the beloved Toy Story franchise sees the toy's owner, Andy, all grown up and ready to head off to college. With no one to play with them, the toys, wallow away in isolation until they are accidentally donated to a daycare center and forced to be played with by toddlers.

Toy Story 3 brings the whole gang back with Woody and Buzz at the forefront, having to deal with all the toys' future. As funny as it is surprisingly melancholic and emotional, this silly animated movie about plastic toys turns out to be a deeply effective film that explores the themes of loss, love and moving on.

'Up' (2009) – 8.3

Often cited alongside Pixar's best animated movies, Up follows the touching story of the elderly widower Carl Fredricksen, who goes on an adventure across the South American wilderness to fulfill a promise he made to his late wife, Ellie. Overeager Wilderness Explorer Russell and a talking dog, Dug, tag along for the ride on Carl's house, which is carried through the sky by hundreds of balloons.

Humorous, visually stunning, and occasionally tear-jerking, the film has all the hallmarks of what makes Pixar movies so successful. It has held up incredibly well and is worth rewatching with family and friends, as young audiences will be entertained by the wild trip and mature audiences will appreciate its message about how it's never too late to go on an adventure.

'Princess Mononoke' (1997) – 8.4

Hayao Miyazaki is a master storyteller who has brought some of the most beautifully animated and deeply complex worlds to life over several decades, and Princess Mononoke is one of his bests. When a young boy from a village seeks out a cure for a terrible curse, he is thrust into a war between the forest gods and a greedy mining colony.

Filled with fantastical elements, Princess Mononoke is an epic tale about nature and human's wicked desire to control and ultimately destroy it. It is a wonderfully drawn film with incredible visuals and is filled with interesting, fully-realized characters.

'WALL-E' (2008) – 8.4

WALL-E is set in the distant future where Earth is nothing more than a massive garbage heap and follows the eponymous robot as he cleans up the waste. Being the only robot that is still functional in this wasteland, WALL-E leads a lonely existence, until one day he meets EVE, a pristine robot from space who he quickly falls in love with.

WALL-E is one of the heaviest films Pixar has made due to its themes of consumerism, corporate greed, and the destruction of our planet. As dark as the future is presented in the film, WALL-E in the end still remains hopeful and optimistic. Being as poignant with its social critiques as it is heartwarming with its tale of love.

'Coco' (2017) – 8.4

Aspiring young musician Miguel wants nothing more than to play the guitar, but due to his family's ancestral ban on music, he is forced to hide his secret talent. Desperate to become a musician like his idol, his great-great-grandfather, Ernesto de la Cruz, Miguel winds up in the colorful, chaotic world of the Land of the Dead.

Miguel, along with his trusty companion Dante, traverses the magical afterworld in search of his idol and wind up uncovering a terrible secret about Miguel's family. Coco is a fun, colorful, animated film filled with humor and wonderful music for the whole family to enjoy.

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018) – 8.4

In a spectacular debut for the first on-screen appearance of Miles Morales as Spider-Man, he must make sense of his new powers in a world with too many spider-people. Warped into Miles' universe, a cast of otherworldly spider-men help the young wall-crawler come into his own while trying to find their way back home.

Into the Spider-Verse's animation is outstanding. It plays like a living comic book, bringing some of the most stunning animation ever seen before on the big screen. Mixed with an awesome soundtrack and plenty of lovable spider-powered characters, Into the Spider-Verse is a perfect addition to the Spider-Man universe.

'Your Name' (2016) – 8.4

This beautifully animated anime film follows two teenagers, Taki, a high school boy in Tokyo, and Mitshua, a 17-year-old girl from the countryside, as they become mysteriously linked to one another and began switching their bodies. Both are dissatisfied with their lives and wish for a change.

The film is an emotional, magical, romantic tale that expertly blends fantasy and realism. With its stunning animation and themes of love, youth, and destiny, Your Name delivers a fresh, thought-provoking tale of two star-crossed individuals growing up.

'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988) – 8.5

Grave of the Fireflies is another film that proves animation isn't just for kids. Its heavy themes and tale of survival during the final months of World War II in Japan are heartbreaking. Set in Kobe, Japan, the story follows two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, as they desperately try to survive the end of the war.

Filled with the atrocities of war and personal tragedies Grave of the Fireflies is an eye-opening tale of love, loss, and perseverance. It does not shy away from the effects of war and does nothing to glamorize it, instead focusing on the repercussions of such large-scale attacks between groups of humans and society's failure to protect its own people in such tragedy.

'The Lion King' (1994) – 8.5

Disney's The Lion King is one of the best animated movies of all time. Based on Shakespeare's Hamlet, The Lion King follows young cub, Simba, who just can't wait to be a great King like his father, Mufasa, but his evil uncle, Scar, has ambitions of his own for the coveted throne and will do anything to take it.

Filled with a colorful cast of iconic characters, a memorable Disney soundtrack and musical numbers, and themes taken right from Shakespeare, The Lion King is Disney at its best. Creating a beautiful world of destiny, betrayal, and responsibility, this animated masterpiece is one of the best.

'Spirited Away' (2001) – 8.6

Studio Ghibli is known for its breathtaking art and beautifully drawn landscapes that completely emerges its audience into its fantastical worlds. Spirited Away follows ten-year-old, Chihiro, as she and her family move to the countryside. The sullen young girl is then thrust into a magical world of spirits and gods after her mother and father are turned into pigs.

Hayao Miyazaki's masterpiece is an enchanting fairy tale that is filled with stunning imagery and plenty of interesting characters. It's among those animated movies that stays in the recesses of your mind long after watching, making you yearn for a fantastical trip into the realm of spirits and magic.

