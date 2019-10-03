The Best Animated Movies on Netflix Right Now

0

Last Updated September 19th



The phrase “best animated movie” means different things to different people. Some will automatically think of classic Disney movies or similar family-friendly feature-length cartoons from their childhood, while others will automatically gravitate toward adaptations of their favorite comic-book stories. Others still may consider the exotic appeal of anime or the avant-garde style of artists outside of the mainstream as the “best” animation has to offer. The only thing these disparate features have in common is that they’re devoid of live-action components; anything else goes.

With this broad range of animated movies in mind, we’ve combed through the available features streaming on Netflix to bring you the best of the best. There’s something here for everyone, including Disney features, Oscar-nominated animations, classics and contemporary movies alike, all representing a stunning variety of animation styles. Whether you’re a casual fan or a longtime devotee of animation, there’s something for everyone here.

We’ll be updating this list on a monthly basis as new titles become available. In the meantime, be sure to visit these other related articles linked below:

Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now | Best Movies on Netflix Right Now | Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now | Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix Right Now | Best Animated Series on Netflix Right Now | The Best Anime Movies on Netflix Right Now | The Best Anime TV Series on Netflix Right Now | Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now | Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Right Now