When you think “animated musical” you undoubtedly picture a Disney movie. After all, Disney has been dominating the genre for longer than most of us have been alive. However, we shouldn’t forget all the other great animated musicals that have come out over the years. So, here’s our list of a few non-Disney animated musicals that you should definitely check out if you haven't already.

Yellow Submarine (1968)

Yellow Submarine is a psychedelic animated movie based on music by The Beatles. The film follows the band as they undertake a journey to defeat the music-hating Blue Meanies and save Pepperland. While the Beatles composed and performed the songs in Yellow Submarine, their characters were all voiced by other people. However, in a live-action segment at the end of the film, John, Ringo, Paul, and George do make an appearance. Yellow Submarine was a huge hit back in 1968, and its legacy endures. The film has been credited as a landmark of animation that proved the medium could attract an older audience. If you’re a fan of The Beatles and enjoy stylishly surreal animation, you’ll appreciate Yellow Submarine.

An American Tail (1986)

Created by the legendary animator Don Bluth, An American Tail tells the story of a young immigrant mouse named Fievel as he searches for his family in America. At the time of its release, An American Tail was the highest-grossing non-Disney animated film. The movie is a charming and heartfelt tale, with great musical numbers. If you remember anything about An American Tail, it’s likely the song “Somewhere Out There,” performed by Fievel (Phillip Glasser) and his sister Tonya (Betsy Cathcart). “Somewhere Out There” was such a hit that it won Song of the Year at the 30th Grammy Awards.

Anastasia (1997)

Nope, despite the longstanding misconception, Anastasia is not a Disney Princess, and the film is not a Disney production. Anastasia was produced by Fox Animation Studios and Directed by Don Bluth and Gary Goldman. The movie is an alternate history film centered around the real-life Russian Grand Duchess Anastasia. Both the animation and soundtrack are stellar, with one song, “Journey to the Past,” receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. Hardcore history buffs may be irked by the story’s lack of historical accuracy, but the common audience, especially families, should love Anastasia.

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

The Prince of Egypt was the first traditionally animated feature film produced by DreamWorks, and they nailed it on their first try. The film is an adaptation of the Bible’s Book of Exodus, which follows the life of Moses. Despite the religious context of the story, The Prince of Egypt can easily captivate any audience. The film is beautiful, the voice cast is superb, and the soundtrack is unforgettable. There are so many intense and beautiful songs in The Prince of Egypt that it’s almost impossible to choose a favorite, but the song “When You Believe” was the film’s biggest commercial hit. “When You Believe”, performed by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, also received the award for Best Original Song at the 71st Academy Awards.

South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut (1999)

South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut is a musical unlike any other. It features all the trademark humor from the television series with the added bonus of some ridiculously catchy songs. The movie comments on censorship and satirizes animated Disney films and the musical genre itself. You wouldn't be blamed for thinking that South Park never got an Oscar nomination, but you'd be wrong! The song from the movie, “Blame Canada,” was nominated for an Academy Award. Although the song ultimately lost to Tarzan’s “You’ll Be in My Heart.”

The Road to El Dorado (2000)

While The Road to El Dorado didn’t initially reach the same level of acclaim as its older brother, The Prince of Egypt, the film has since developed a strong cult following. The soundtrack was produced with help from Elton John, who also acts as the story’s singing narrator. El Dorado doesn’t feature many traditional musical numbers where the characters sing, but the songs are still exceptionally entertaining. Overall, Road to El Dorado is an energetic and funny musical that will leave you wanting more adventures with the characters.

Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Adam Sandler's brand of humor isn't for everyone, so it's not surprising that his first animated feature, Eight Crazy Nights, remains a polarizing film. Eight Crazy Nights is a musical holiday movie centered around Jewish characters celebrating Hanukkah. The animation is shockingly high quality, with many of the animators behind The Iron Giant working on the film. But despite the.solid animation, Eight Crazy Nights was poorly received by critics. Still, though, there are plenty of catchy musical numbers in the film that you'll find yourself singing well after the credits role

Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem (2003)

Interstella 5555 is the incredible result of blending Daft Punk music with sci-fi anime. Unlike most musicals, Interstella has no dialogue. The story is told entirely through visuals and the soundtrack. The movie follows an alien pop band that has been abducted and mind-controlled by an evil man named Earl de Darkwood. The film’s stylish animation and Daft Punk’s excellent music combine to create one of the most unique animated musicals ever produced. If you haven’t seen Interstella, it’s definitely worth your time.

Corpse Bride (2005)

Corpse Bride is a very typical Tim Burton production, and that’s in no way a bad thing. It’s a stop-motion musical movie that follows a groom-to-be that is pulled into the land of the dead by a deceased bride. The clay visuals are full of gothic charm and the music keeps the film feeling light and fun. Corpse Bride is often overshadowed by The Nightmare Before Christmas, but there’s more than enough room for two spooky stop-motion musicals on your shelves.

Rio (2011)

Rio takes place in Brazil during Carnival, so naturally, music plays a large role in the movie. The film focuses on two macaws who are the last of their species as they escape smugglers, and fall in love. The movie performed well at the box office and with critics, receiving praise for its visuals and infectiously fun music. Brazilian-inspired tracks are played throughout Rio giving the film a very unified feel. One song, “Real in Rio” was one of only two songs nominated for Best Original Song at the 84th Academy Awards, but it lost to its only competitor, "Man or Muppet" from The Muppets​​​​​.

Sing (2016)

Predictably, Sing is a movie about singing. More specifically, it’s about a singing competition being held in a city full of anthropomorphic animals. The film features over 60 songs including many covers as well as an original song called “Faith” performed by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande. The movie’s voice cast is filled with stars like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, and Scarlett Johansson, and getting to hear them perform as singing animals is a lot of fun. Sing should entertain any musical fan.

