There aren’t many animated mysteries as iconic and long-running as Scooby-Doo. The Great Dane and the mystery gang have withstood the test of time as the most recognizable and lighthearted children’s mystery series. As the go-to classic for fans of animation and mystery, Scooby-Doo carries with him a sense of nostalgia not easy to shake — but why would you want to?

However, just because Scooby-Doo dominates the children’s animated mystery genre doesn’t mean it’s the only franchise of movies and TV that gather the gang, find the clues, and unravel mysteries. Shows varying in maturity, tone, and animation styles stand as worthy contenders. From superhero sleuths to forgetful fish, the most difficult mystery of all is deciding which to watch next!

The Great Mouse Detective

When a toymaker is suddenly kidnapped, his daughter Olivia (Susanne Pollatschek) seeks the help of infamous mouse detective, Basil of Baker Street (Barrie Ingham). Together, with the help of the knowledgeable surgeon Dr. David Q. Dawson (Val Bettin), Basil discovers that the kidnapping may be connected to Ratigan (Vincent Price), a criminal he’s been tracking for years. As the clues come together and Basil gets closer to the truth, he finds that all of mousedom may be in danger.

A fun and clever love note to the detective stories of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes (whose dog even makes a cameo), this film is a classic that’s enjoyable for kids and adults alike.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

What better duo is there to start a detective agency than two chipmunks looking for adventure? Dedicated leader Chip (Tress MacNeille) and his more casual partner Dale (Corey Burton) use their sleuthing skills to solve mysteries and save lives, along with their friends, Gadget (also Tress MacNeille), Monty (Peter Cullen/Jim Cummings), and Zipper (also Corey Burton), and a vast collection of characters, recurring and otherwise. Each episode is a self-contained mystery that takes you for an adventure and regains the status quo at the end, leaving each case solved with a nice little bow.

With strong character homages to Indiana Jones and Magnum PI, this series is pure fun every episode, for bite-sized bits of mystery.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

When 21-year-old Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) learns that his detective father died in a car accident, his father’s Pokemon partner, Detective Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds), appears to tell him there’s something fishy going on. Pikachu believes that Tim’s father is alive; together, Tim and Pikachu work the case to find the truth, but as the further they dig into the mystery in Ryme City, the murkier the truth becomes, causing distrust and self-doubt.

Based on the immensely popular Pokemon franchise and the video game of the same name, this film builds a strong mystery while keeping the initial charm of Pikachu and the other “pocket monsters.” Though most of the movie is live action, the animated Pikachu is adorable, fuzzy, and fun.

Finding Dory

Dory (Ellen DeGeneres), a scatterbrained royal blue tang fish with short-term memory loss, has no idea how to get back to her family or even where they are — until a flashback reveals a location in California. Together, with her clownfish found family, Marlin (Albert Brooks) and Nemo (Hayden Rolence), Dory sets off on an investigative adventure to find her parents and remember her life before she lost them. Her journey leads her to an aquarium where she finds new friends and allies — and old memories.

Leave it to Pixar to create an entire fun and heart-warming feature film out of a tragic throwaway line from a comedic sidekick in Finding Nemo. Not exactly your classic detective mystery, Dory still puts her investigative skills to use while combating her short-term memory loss, making for an engaging and beautiful sequel to an already acclaimed hit.

Zootopia

In the bustling, progressive city of Zootopia, predators and prey live together in harmony — that is, until predators start “going savage,” leading to disappearances and attacks across the metropolis. Bunny officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) takes the case of a missing otter to rise from her station as a meter maid and achieve her dream of becoming a big-city cop. She enlists the help of the conman (con-fox?) Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) to get to the bottom of the disappearances before the city turns on itself.

With its clever use of an animal-led buddy cop story, this mystery takes a light-hearted look at real-world societal issues, all while following an intriguing plot on a wild adventure through the animal kingdom.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Of all the things documentary filmmaker Dean (Dean Fleischer Camp) expected to find in his new home at an Airbnb, a tiny sentient shell with a googly eye and miniature shoes living in the sock drawer wasn’t among them. Marcel the Shell (Jenny Slate) and his grandmother Nana Connie (Isabella Rossellini) live by themselves after the disappearance of their entire family, who were taken by mistake by a previous tenant. As Marcel helps Dean with his filming and Dean helps Marcel try to find his family, Nana Connie’s health begins to deteriorate, creating an extra dose of urgency to the story. Marcel holds out hope for finding his family, but even Internet fame and the world’s assistance may not be enough to find what he’s lost.

Based on the original stop-motion shorts created by Camp and Slate, this theatrical release shows a whole new story about Marcel the shell and his adorable adventures.

Monster House

Twelve-year-old DJ (Mitchel Musso) has always been fascinated with his neighbor, old Mr. Nebbercracker (Steve Buscemi), who scares children away from his lawn and steals the toys of any who come too close. But on the eve of Halloween, DJ accidentally becomes the catalyst for Mr. Nebbercracker’s heart attack. As DJ struggles over his guilt, the house across the street has come to life and eats unsuspecting children who stray too close. With the assistance of his best friend Chowder (Sam Lerner) and sarcastic Girl Scout Jenny (Spencer Locke), DJ must find a way to figure out how the house came alive and kill it before Halloween or every kid on the block will walk into the monster’s mouth.

Paired with just the right amount of horror and creepy computer animation, this mystery stands out as being both hilarious and genuinely scary. It’s the perfect watch for a family Halloween movie night!

When Marnie Was There

Following the deaths of her parents, Anna (Hailee Steinfeld) has had self-esteem issues even when among her loving foster family. When she has an asthma attack at school, Anna spends the summer with her foster parents’ relatives by the sea. One night she meets Marnie (Kiernan Shipka), a blond girl about her age, and the mystery surrounding her new friend gives Anna plenty to uncover over the summer. The more Anna discovers about Marnie, the more she begins to understand her own past and identity, giving this mystery a deeply personal touch.

Studio Ghibli has always been a master of capturing ethereal, whimsical moments that transcend the ability to explain, and the unknowables surrounding the appearance of Marnie adds an even more mysterious element to the story.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

A new vigilante has appeared in Gotham: the Phantasm, a vengeful figure who takes out criminals faster than Batman (Kevin Conroy) can get to them. Due to the Phantasm leaving dead criminals in his wake, police officials begin to blame Batman for the murders, prompting the caped crusader to bring this new masked man in. But the Phantasm is always a step ahead of him, causing Bruce to put his detective skills to the test. With his cape and cowl on the line, Batman must discover the Phantasm’s identity and stop him from continuing the killing spree before it’s too late.

Interspersed with the present-day mystery are memories of Bruce’s early days as the Batman and a blossoming romance with the lovely Andrea Beaumont (Dana Delaney) — a relationship doomed to be sacrificed for Batman’s crusade for justice. This is one Batman animated movie with sky-high stakes and an inside look into how Bruce Wayne became Batman.

Gravity Falls

Grade school twins Mable (Kristen Schaal) and Dipper (Jason Ritter) Pines are sent to spend the summer with their reclusive conman great uncle, Grunkle Stan (Alex Hirsh), in the middle-of-nowhere town of Gravity Falls, Oregon. At first dismayed at the prospect of spending his whole summer under the “care” of Grunkle Stan, Dipper soon discovers that Gravity Falls is full of strange and supernatural occurrences, from gnome armies to ghosts and ghoulish monsters to the oddball townspeople. With Dipper’s unending curiosity and excitement for these oddities and Mable’s manic energy (and love for quirky sweaters), the mystery twins set off to discover the secrets of the town — and hopefully, find the author of their journalized guidebook.

Obviously created with a lot of passion, and love for puzzles and codes, this series uses both episodic storylines and long-form arcs to tell its mysterious tale. You won’t ever want the summer to end!