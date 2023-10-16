Bonding while achieving a common goal or just spending enough time together can calm the tension between the worst enemies. Sometimes, despite their differences in motivation and throughout all the trouble and misunderstandings, a pair of characters have great chemistry against all odds.

Throughout many animated series and films, audiences watch ardently as mortal enemies or cold partners recognize the other's value and come to acknowledge their skills. Whether it's a welcome surprise or the result of an arduous journey working together, the final result of characters warming up to one another is unrivaled satisfaction. And while there are many worthy examples, these are the best enemies-turns-friends in animation.

10 Marco Diaz and Tom Lucitor - 'Star vs. The Forces of Evil' (2015-2019)

Image via Disney

Becoming friends with the ex of the girl you admire seems impossible, but Marco Diaz and Tom Lucitor work surprisingly well without Star in the picture. Tom is introduced in "Blood Moon Ball" as Star's ex-boyfriend, furious when she dances with Marco instead of him. However, as the show progresses, Tom's revenge toward Marco fades as they bond over common interests and find themselves in situations where they must work together.

Still, Tom and Marco deny any notion of a "bromance" between them. However, their amicable behavior toward one another in late-show episodes indicates that such a situation is far from impossible. After all, Tom can't duet to "Love Sentence" by himself.

9 Batman and the Joker - 'The LEGO Batman Movie' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros.

The LEGO Batman Movie pays homage to Batman's history over the years, showcasing obscure villains, various costumes, and inside jokes left and right. However, the film features a unique element with Batman and the Joker's relationship, hinting at a closer relationship than common foes. Having fought for so long, the two are inseparable; their lives wouldn't be the same without fighting each other.

At first, Joker is distraught that Batman doesn't consider him his greatest enemy. By the end, however, Batman urges the Joker to help him rebuild the city so they can fight together in the future, admitting he's the reason Batman keeps going. The LEGO Batman Movie is among the best Batman movies, and the complex relationship between Batman and the Joker is a huge reason why.

8 Doofenshmirtz and Perry the Platypus - ‘Phineas and Ferb’ (2007-2024)

Image via Disney

Phineas and Ferb's episodic formula featured Perry the Platypus, AKA Agent P, against Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz's ridiculous plans. However, after fighting in so many slapstick battles, the two grow fond of one another. In "The Chronicles of Meap," Doof even declares Perry his best friend when he turns against Mitch.

The show pulls a similar gag to LEGO Batman, where enemies fighting for so long have developed a unique bond. In the episode "It's About Time!", Perry is stricken with jealousy when he finds out that Doofenshmirtz is fighting Peter the Panda behind his back. What follows is a heartbreaking montage where Perry reminisces on all the times he and Doof fought with one another. Phineas and Ferb's upcoming revival will surely keep these two at odds with each other - although fans know they are closer than they admit.

7 Mike and Sully - 'Monsters University' (2013)

Image via Pixar

While they're inseparable coworkers in their debut film Monsters Inc., Mike and Sully started as college rivals, begrudgingly working together for open slots in Monsters University's scare program. Mike and Sully's strengths and weaknesses balance each other; Mike has the brains but is hopelessly adorable, while Sully lazily depends on his natural scariness.

Monsters Universitymade it clear that their bickering in the original film was much worse at the start of their relationship. However, their uneasy alliance leads to a genuine and touching friendship, with the two becoming lifelong friends - and one of Pixar's most beloved partnerships.

6 Kuzco and Pacha - 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

Image via Disney

The Emperor's New Groove puts a spin on buddy road trip films by including animal transformation, a wicked witch, and over-the-top humor. Extremely privileged and envying humble peasant Pacha's home, spoiled prince Kuzco simply sees Pacha as an obstacle to his new palace. Conversely, Pacha is kind-hearted and humble, mustering up the courage to defend himself from Kuzco's scheme.

After becoming a llama, Kuzco must rely on Pacha's help and see the error of his ways, while Pacha realizes that, despite his doubts, Kuzco does have good in him after all. Though sensitive and cocky, Kuzco uses his experience with Pacha to reform into a good leader, and Pacha's strength and stability saw them through a perilous journey, leading to a loving and reciprocal friendship.

5 Woody and Buzz - 'Toy Story' (1995)

Image via Disney

What started as jealousy over who was Andy's favorite toy turned into a lifelong friendship between Woody and Buzz. Throughout Toy Story, Woody feels his position as the organized leader of Andy's toys has been thwarted when the flashy, tech-laden Buzz Lightyear arrives.

Buzz has enough courage to leap into action and tackle any problem, while Woody's experience as Andy's favorite toy makes him fit to organize a master plan. When Woody finally recognizes Buzz's value and gets over his pride, the two become inseparable as Andy's go-to toys. Toy Story is among the all-time best Pixar movies, and Buzz and Woody's dynamic is largely why.

4 Boog and Elliot - 'Open Season' (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures Animation

Sony Pictures Animation's debut film, Open Season, features Boog, a domesticated bear, and a rambunctious, wild buck, Elliot. When Boog sees Elliot tied to the hood of a truck, he smugly reveals his own comfort with humans and almost leaves Elliot vulnerable. However, Boog's pride shatters when he's sent into the wild; to enjoy the luxuries of domestic life, Elliot convinces Boog to partner up.

Though both are working toward their individual goals, they eventually become more than forced travel mates and appreciate one another's company. The result is a ragtag animal duo capable of going against a dangerous hunter and living a peaceful life in the woods together.

3 Sonic and Eggman - 'Sonic Boom' (2014-2017)

Image via Sega of America

Sonic Boom inflates its characters' personality traits for humor, making Sonic lazier and wittier while turning Eggman into a slapstick villain. Leaning heavily on slice-of-life comedy, the show is filled with humorous interactions between the two. Eggman enjoys being Sonic's roommate in "Can an Evil Genius Crash on Your Couch for a Few Days?" and in "The Sidekick," Eggman applies for the position of Sonic's right-hand man as part of an evil plot but secretly gushes about how enjoyable the role would be.

Though their relationship is far from perfect, they know each other well enough to get involved in crazy, non-combative situations. One episode even proves Eggman and Sonic know each other almost perfectly after so many years. That's true friendship!

2 Zuko and Sokka - ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ (2005-2008)

Image via Nickelodeon

After months of hunting down Team Avatar to bring Aang to the Fire Nation, Zuko finally yields and realizes his true mission is helping Aang defeat Fire Lord Ozai. Though his repentance is initially awkward, the Gaang learns to appreciate him. Sokka openly helps Zuko connect with Katara, and Zuko offers his fighting prowess and not-so-effective words of wisdom.

Sokka and Zuko really connect on Sokka's "life-changing field trip" when the two travel to the Boiling Rock to rescue Hakota—one of Avatar: The Last Airbender'smost intense non-bending sequences. The episode proves their ability to work together despite their differences, proving their bond is stronger than anyone - even them - previously thought.

1 Ben Tennyson and Kevin Levin - 'Ben 10' (2005-2008)

Image via Warner Bros

In the original Ben 10, Ben Tennyson and Kevin Levin, an orphaned boy with superpowers, bond over their tendency toward mischief before Kevin takes things too far. However, as the franchise progresses, Ben and Kevin work together against Vilgax's forces as Kevin becomes less morally gray.

Later in the original and proceeding series, Kevin gets much more screen time around Ben because of his affection toward Gwen. Though he often jabs at Ben and leans more toward the mischievous side of things, Kevin's powers and strength are undoubtedly an asset to the team.

