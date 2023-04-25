There's no guarantee that a television show will last. Though its rating can be high, a number of factors, including production cost, toy sales, or corporate diplomacy, can end its run. This is especially true in the realm of animation due to the cost and time required to animate even one episode.

In some ways, a show that ends after two seasons is even more tragic than one that ends after one since the audience had more time to bond with the characters and get sucked into the storylines. On a positive note, it makes re-watching these series easier due to their limited episode count.

10 'Lilo & Stitch: The Series' (2003-2006)

In the direct-to-DVD release Stich! The Movie it was revealed that Dr. Jumba Jookiba (David Ogden Stiers) brought his first 625 experiments with him to Earth. Now that they are lost across Hawaii, it's up to Lilo (Daveigh Chase) and Stitch (Chris Sanders) to find them and teach them to be good. Meanwhile, Jumba's old business partner, Dr. Hämsterviel (Jeff Bennett), has his henchman, Gantu (Kevin Michael Richardson), trying to capture them to use for evil.

The number of experiments allowed the writers to get creative in their powers and how Lilo could apply them for good. The show also had a lot of fun with itself and frequently crossed over with other Disney shows like Kim Possible and Recess. Though it inevitably ended before they could show all the experiments, it got a direct-to-DVD finale in Leroy & Stitch.

9 'War Planets: Shadow Raiders' (1998-1999)

Pioneers in the realm of CGI animation, Mainframe Studios is best known for ReBoot and Transformers: Beast Wars. Yet in the late '90s, they created a show focused on four planets that raided one another for resources. When an external threat comes to destroy them, they must try to form an alliance despite their grievances.

War Planets: Shadow Raiders captivated audiences and critics alike for its mature tone and solid depiction of war in a kid's show. Politics were just as important as combat, and many episodes focused on diplomacy and compromise between the nations. Sadly, a low toy sale ended the show before the third season could end the conflict.

8 'Hercules: The Animated Series' (1998-1999)

Image via Disney

Before Hercules (Tate Donovan) could become a true hero and return to Mt. Olympus, he was a teenager trying to survive high school. Under the tutelage of Phil (Robert Costanzo), he trains to be a hero and gets adventures with his friends Cassandra (Sandra Bernhard) and Icarus (French Stewart). However, the lord of the Underworld, Hades (James Woods), is out to stop him.

Hercules: The Animated Series manages to surpass the movie it's based on, thanks to its brilliant writing. It's chock-full of references for fans of Greek mythology and fixes the hero-villain dynamic of the film by having Herc and Hades interact. It also gave plenty of personality to the other gods, many of whom were voiced by celebrity cameos.

7 'World of Quest' (2008-2009)

With his parents imprisoned, Prince Nestor (Landon Norris) sets off on a quest to retrieve five swords of power that will allow him to free them. Accompanying him is Quest (Ron Pardo), a powerful but cynical warrior with a mysterious past. Their quest for the swords is full of perils, including the evil Lord Spite (James Rankin), who wants the swords to free his master.

World of Quest is a fun episodic show with an over-arching storyline. Though it lacked deep character growth, it had plenty of creative monsters and unique locations to entertain young audiences. Though its second season introduced new characters and brought the five swords together, it ended with a cliffhanger that was never resolved.

6 'Fillmore!' (2002-2004)

When juvenile delinquent Cornelius Fillmore (Orlando Brown) is caught, he is given a choice: join the Safety Patrol or spend the rest of his school life in detention. He is assigned a partner named Ingrid Third (Tara Strong). Together, they investigate crimes committed at their school, ranging from smuggling tartar sauce to stolen standardized tests.

Filmore! is a brilliant satire of serious police dramas like Dragnet. Its writing is tight and full of comedic moments and smart references without losing its serious tone or target audience. The characters were especially well written, with Fillmore and Ingrid's friendship providing the drama with an emotional core.

5 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' (2002-2004)

In the world of Eternia, where sword and sorcery meet advanced science, castle Greyskull is threatened by the evil wizard Skeletor (Brian Dobson). When King Randor (Michael Donovan) is captured, the castle's Sorceress (Nicole Oliver) gifts a Sword of Power to Prince Adam (Cam Clarke). This allows him to transform into the heroic He-Man to challenge Skeletor.

This reboot of the He-Man franchise paid homage to the original 1980s cartoon and even brought back several writers. It expanded on the world and characters while also taking advantage of a higher budget to allow for more impressive action scenes. Sadly, its tie-in toy line was a flop, which resulted in the show's cancellation.

4 'Sonic the Hedgehog' (1993-1994)

Image via Sega

When the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Cummings) takes over the kingdom of Acorn, he transforms its people into robot servants. The only organic inhabitants are a secret rebellion led by Princess Sally (Kath Soucie) and Sonic the Hedgehog (Jaleel White). They lead raids against Robotnik, hoping to topple his empire and find the missing king (Tim Curry).

Rather than follow the story from the games, Sonic the Hedgehog created an original story. Its dark tone, rich mythos, and likable characters captivated audiences. Though the show ended on a cliffhanger, it developed a strong cult following and is kept alive through an Archie Comis series.

3 'Freakazoid!' (1995-1997)

Image via Warner Bros.

Steven Spielberg and Tom Reugger collaborated on a number of high-quality shows in the '90s. Beginning with Tiny Toon Adventures, these shows were praised for their comedy writing and excellent slapstick. The best example of this had to be Freakazoid!, which saw Bruce Timm and Paul Dini create a child-friendly hybrid of Shazam and Deadpool.

With Paul Rugg voicing the titular character and writing most episodes, the fourth wall was obliterated in every episode. Unfortunately, poor ratings resulted in the show's cancelation before the second season was even completed. It has been kept alive by '90s kids online and has since grown a cult following.

2 'Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes' (2010-2012)

When Earth's four maximum security prisons all go offline simultaneously, over seventy supervillains are released. This prompts several heroes, including Iron Man (Eric Loomis), Thor (Rick D. Wasserman), Ant-Man (Wally Wingert), Wasp (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and Hulk (Fred Tatasciore), to team up to stop them. Over time, more heroes join them as they battle even greater threats.

Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes introduced kids to a number of comic characters who hadn't yet hit mainstream popularity. Much like Batman: The Animated Series, it combined old and new versions of the characters to tell engaging and emotional stories. Sadly, after the release of the first Avengers film, Disney canceled the show to produce Avengers Assembled.

1 'The Spectacular Spider-Man' (2008-2009)

From the mind of Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman comes perhaps the most beloved television adaptation of the wall-crawler. Taking place shortly after Peter Parker (Josh Keaton) obtained his powers, it shows his struggle to support his aunt, maintain his grades and friendships, and save the city. This becomes even harder when the mysterious Big Man of Crime (Kevin Michael Richardson) begins funding new supervillains to stop him.

This show was the perfect storm of talent. Weisman's talent for long-form storytelling meant every episode hinted towards future villains and plot points. The voice cast contained veterans like James Arnold Taylor, Benjamin Diskin, and John DiMaggio.Unfortunately, no amount of talent could save the show from Disney buying Marvel and the television rights to Spider-Manfrom Sony.

