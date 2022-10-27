Why should kids have all the fun? While on the surface most animated shows might seem exclusively for kids, this couldn't be further from the truth. Animated shows need not always have an oversimplified storyline or straightforward characters, to keep kids engaged and something that parents just have to endure. Some excellent storytelling, layered characters and the right amount of creativity and action do the trick.

If series like Regular Show or Gravity Falls are anything to go by, animated shows have made plenty of headway in terms of storyboarding, design, voice acting, and theme prominence to make it the ultimate viewing experience not just for the kids but the whole family as well.

'SpongeBob SquarePants' (1999 – Present)

SpongeBob SquarePants is a comedy classic at its finest. The plot lines and story arcs of the episodes are fairly easy to follow for the kids and the characters make for a fun storytelling concept. The story of the sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea is a unique premise coupled with humor for both adults and kids.

If the countless SpongeBob SquarePants memes on the internet are anything to go by, the show has the adults hooked too. However, there are some jokes from the show that may be appropriate for adults only.

'Amphibia' (2019 – 2022)

Inspired by Gravity Falls and Steven Universe, Amphibia is created by Matt Braley. The show features the adventures of young Anne Boonchuy and her two friends who are transported to the world of Amphibia, after stealing a mysterious music box. After the girls get separated, Anne is taken in by a family of frogs.

The show is great for kids and adults alike, the kids will appreciate the Plantars frog family and the fun animation design along with the myriad of amphibian creatures. The show also deals with mature themes of loss, change, and heavier themes of social classes and environmental awareness. The show is also peppered with witty humor and dark jokes for the adults too, making it a wholesome family experience.

'Gravity Falls' (2012 – 2016)

We could all agree that twins Mabel and Dipper have the coolest grunkle in town. When the twins head over to Gravity Falls to spend the summer with their Great Uncle, things are not exactly what they seem. The town is filled with mystical creatures and supernatural incidents.

Gravity Falls is an excellent watch for all ages and especially a great adventure for parents and children to take on together. All episodes are shrouded in mystery at all times, which keeps the viewers interested. Replete with puzzles, breezy humor, and kid-friendly horror, Gravity Falls is a great show for the whole family to enjoy.

'Adventure Time' (2010 – 2018)

Adventure Time may have started as a kids' show but has since garnered a large fanbase of adults as well. It follows the adventures of a boy, Finn, and his best friend and adoptive brother, Jake, a dog who can shape-shift at will. The duo navigates through and explores the post-apocalyptic Land of Ooo.

Adventure Time is truly an adventure-filled show with moments of witty humor, heavy emotions, and some mature themes as well. Adult-oriented themes have been dealt with very tactfully, making it a great watch for parents and children. It is also one of the few animated shows meant for kids that has LGBTQIA+ representation.

'Codename: Kid’s Next Door' (2002 – 2008)

Codename: Kids Next Door is a Cartoon Network classic that follows the story of five kids who are part of a global espionage organization to fight ‘crime’ against kids, crimes like homework and flossing, all while staying in a giant tree house – talk about relatable!

The show is an excellent introduction for kids to the world of science fiction and action with high-tech gadgets and secretive operations. The show also makes for a great treat for adults as storylines become more complex. It is also generously peppered with pop culture references to movies like The Matrix, James Bond, X-men, and the like, which adults will appreciate.

'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992 – 1995)

Simply because of its legacy, Batman: The Animated Series is a great watch for both parents and kids. Staying true to its Batman comics origin, the animated series follows the adventures of The Dark Night in Gotham City, solving crimes and bringing back peace in the face of menacing villains. The animated series also features some of the most iconic villains in The Batman Universe including the Joker, Harvey Dent, Harley Quinn, and the Riddler, among others.

While the series is a great introduction for kids to the world of superheroes and the DC universe, parents will appreciate it too because of the nostalgia, the darker tones, and the mature writing.

'Gargoyles' (1994 – 1997)

A classic from the 90s, Gargoyles follows the story of literal stone-cold warriors, the vigilantes of modern-day New York. Tracing their origin back to medieval Scotland, they turn into stone by day and protectors by night, when a curse by a wizard turns them into stone permanently. The curse is broken years later and the gargoyles continue their vigilantism with detective Elisa Maza.

If not for its unique and historical plotline, the series is enjoyable for its fun blend of science-fiction and fantasy and a healthy dose of action. For parents, it is a great refresher on 90s cartoons and for the kids, it simply makes for a fun action-packed watch with these uncanny and peculiar superheroes. The show also deals with mature themes of parenting, acceptance, and change that make it an excellent watch for the whole family.

'The Owl House' (2020 – Present)

One of the latest shows in the Disney Channel catalog is The Owl House. The show follows the story of Luz, a fantasy and witch fanatic, who stumbles on a portal to the witch realm where she meets Eda Clawthorne, a wanted witch, and her trusty, adorable demon housemate, King. Despite being human, Luz chases her dream of becoming a witch under Eda’s guidance.

Practically a spiritual sequel to Gravity Falls, The Owl House is a fun watch mainly because the misadventures and the hilarity of it all make it a great viewing experience for adults and children alike. The Owl House was also the first Disney property to have a same-sex couple in the lead roles and a same-sex kiss involving the lead characters in the episode, "Clouds on the Horizon."

'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power' (2018 – 2020)

This isn’t your everyday princess show. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is the story of Adora, an orphan who is raised to be a soldier on planet Etheria. After Adora finds a magical sword in the woods it transforms her into the legendary Princess of Power, She-Ra who then goes on a quest to defeat the evil Horde that rules Etheria. This pits her against her best friend Catra who becomes her mortal enemy.

The excitement and action are what reel viewers in and keep them hooked throughout the series. It makes for a great family viewing given how each episode is just as action-packed as the next. The redemption and growth arc of all characters, even the antagonists, is worth a watch.

'Steven Universe' (2013 – 2019)

Steven Universe is the story of a boy, Steven who is a gem of a person, quite literally. He lives in the fictional town of Beach City where precious crystal gems have made a home. Steven, who is a half-gem, half-human, lives with his three gem guardians who protect the town from all evil.

Parents and children can both appreciate the simple and uncomplicated plot, which, combined with brilliant storytelling and creativity, make it a delightful watch. The show also deals with mature themes of grief, loss, and sexuality in an age-appropriate manner that is a helpful lesson for parents as well.

