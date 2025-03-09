Over the past few years, animation has portrayed different genres with incredibly unique and brilliant stories. With boundless limits and potential, animation can take storytelling into a realm that live-action struggles to reach. From intense action to thought-provoking satires, animation has a clever habit of drawing in a wide range of fans, young and old.

Over the years, animation has evolved to impressive heights, pushing boundaries and impacting pop culture. Among some of the great ones, the animated series Bluey has managed to even redefine children’s television. This list includes incredible animated shows like the beloved Australian series that have made a lasting impact over the past 25 years.

10 'Samurai Jack' (2001-2017)

Created by: Genndy Tartakovsky

This cherished animated series provides heaping amounts of action. Samurai Jack centers around a noble samurai who, after being sent to the future by an evil foe named Aku, journeys on a quest to not only defeat the evil shape-shifting wizard but also find his way back to his original time.

With artistically unique animation and a complex titular character, Samurai Jack offers audiences an incredibly entertaining story. The Cartoon Network classic features long periods without dialogue, which might not always appeal to all viewers, but the show still holds its influence on modern animation, with a popularity that has not dwindled since its conclusion.