Castlevania: Nocturne has successfully expanded the acclaimed Castlevania animated universe. Happening within the context of the French Revolution, the show follows a group of resistors who want to eliminate aristocratic vampire masters and defeat a powerful countess who promises to bring darkness to the world.

As viewers get engrossed in the dark and mysterious world of Castlevania: Nocturne, it's only natural for fans to crave more animated series that offer a similar blend of fantasy, action, and supernatural intrigue. Castlevania: Nocturne fans seeking more thrilling animated content are in for a treat as shows like Blood of Zeus and Trese can satisfy their cravings.

10 'Dragon Age: Absolution' (2022 - )

In Dragon Age: Absolution, viewers are transported to the dark and magical world of Thedas. Produced for Netflix, this adult animated fantasy series based on BioWare’s popular video game follows the story of Miriam, an elf and former slave, who returns to the kingdom where she was enslaved to aid a group of adventurers in stealing a dangerous artifact for the Inquisition's safety.

Fans of Castlevania: Nocturne will appreciate the thematic similarities with Dragon Age: Absolution. Absolution captures the essence of morally grey decisions and the consequences they bring, much like the moral dilemmas in Castlevania: Nocturne. With a rich lore and captivating narrative, Dragon Age: Absolution offers a compelling experience for Castlevania: Nocturne fans.

9 'The Legend of Vox Machina' (2022 - )

The Legend of Vox Machina is an exciting animated series based on the first campaign of the popular Dungeons & Dragons web series, Critical Role. The show brings to life the adventures of Vox Machina, a group of adventurers that includes the half-elf ranger Vex Vessar and the gnome cleric Pike Trickfoot.

The series is lauded for its engaging story and impressive voice acting. Fans of Castlevania: Nocturne will find common ground in The Legend of Vox Machina through its action-packed storytelling, fantastical world, and terrifying secondary villains in the TV show, like the black dragon Umbrasyl – just as how viewers were terrorized by the loyal vampire subordinate Drolta Tzuentes.

8 'The Legend of Korra' (2012 - 2014)

Set 70 years after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra is an animated series that follows the journey of the new water-tribe Avatar, Korra. The show sees Korra face various challenges in her role as the Avatar, the biggest ones being cult leaders like Zaheer and the dark spirit Vaatu.

For those who love Castlevania: Nocturne and are seeking another animated series with a diverse cast of characters, a strong female lead, and a richly developed world, The Legend of Korra is an excellent choice. Both series explore themes of power, destiny, and the battle against formidable adversaries. Audiences will surely appreciate the intricate character development, martial arts choreography, and the blending of fantasy and action in The Legend of Korra.

7 'Blood of Zeus' (2020 - )

The Netflix animated show Blood of Zeus plunges viewers into Greek mythology. The show tells the epic tale of Heron, a young man with a mysterious heritage, as he battles against gods and monsters. As Heron realizes he's part god, he has to shield humanity from vengeful demons threatening the world.

Blood of Zeus will be enjoyed by fans of Castlevania: Nocturne due to its similar art style, dark and mature themes, mythical creatures, and epic battles. It’s the perfect show for those who are seeking a fantasy series steeped in ancient mythology, as it focuses on Heron’s heroism, destiny, and divine conflict.

6 'Trese' (2021)

Taking direct inspiration from Philippine folklore and urban legends, the Netflix TV adaptation of the popular Filipino comic series is a must-watch for Castlevania: Nocturne fans. Trese puts the spotlight on Alexandra Trese, a detective who navigates a world where supernatural creatures exist alongside humans. Each episode features various Filipino mythological creatures like the Aswang and Tikbalang.

Castlevania: Nocturne lovers will find great delight in the fusion of horror, supernatural elements, and intricate storytelling in Trese. Both series delve into the battle between humanity and the supernatural, drawing viewers into a world filled with dark secrets.

5 'Arcane' (2021 - )

Arcane is an exceptional animated series based on Riot Games’ hit MOBA game League of Legends. The visually stunning, one-of-a-kind animated show features the complex relationship between two sisters, Vi and Jinx, as well as their adventures in the vibrant yet troubled city of Piltover and its underbelly.

What makes Arcane resonate with Castlevania: Nocturne fans is its thematic depth and character-driven storytelling. Both series are known for their well-developed characters, morally grey protagonists, and immersive world-building. Arcane brings to life the same sense of dark adventure and complex character dynamics that Castlevania: Nocturne enthusiasts will appreciate.

4 'Hellsing Ultimate' (2006 - 2012)

Hellsing Ultimate is a thrilling supernatural anime series based on a manga by Kouta Hirano. The series revolves around the Hellsing Organization, led by Sir Integra Hellsing, as they combat supernatural threats, including vampires and ghouls. The secret weapon of the organization is a powerful ancient vampire named Alucard, and he is known for his red coat, wide-brimmed hat, and signature pistols.

Fans of Castlevania: Nocturne will find Hellsing Ultimate to be a kindred spirit in the realm of supernatural anime. Both series feature powerful vampire hunters, intricate conspiracies, and intense battles against dark forces. But Hellsing Ultimate embraces the darker side of the supernatural due to its intense violence, bloodshed, and explicit scenes of combat.

3 'Jujutsu Kaisen' (2020 - )

Jujutsu Kaisen is a thrilling and action-packed anime series that primarily puts the spotlight on Yuji Itadori, a high school student who becomes entangled in the world of curses and jujutsu sorcerers. Joining the Tokyo Jujutsu High School, Yuji gets to learn more about the dark world of sorcerers and acquaints himself with the evil sorcerer trapped inside his body.

For Castlevania: Nocturne fans seeking exhilarating action and supernatural battles, Jujutsu Kaisen delivers in spades. Both series explore themes of combating dark forces and the moral dilemmas faced by their protagonists. As one of the best anime series in the past five years, Jujutsu Kaisen features jaw-dropping animation, intricate curse designs, and intense battles that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

2 'Devil May Cry: The Animated Series' (2007)

Devil May Cry: The Animated Series is a stylish and action-packed anime adaptation of the popular Capcom game. The star of the show is the demon hunter Dante who takes on supernatural cases involving demons and otherworldly threats. Weaving together episodic adventures that involve plenty of demon-killing fun, viewers also get acquainted with Dante's past and demon heritage.

Viewers of Castlevania: Nocturne will like the fast-paced action and supernatural elements found in Devil May Cry: The Animated Series. Both series feature skilled hunters facing off against supernatural entities. With its exhilarating battles and charming protagonist, the series provides a dose of demon-slaying excitement for fans of dark fantasy and action.

1 'Castlevania' (2017 - 2021)

In the world of animated shows, Castlevania reigns supreme as it mesmerizes viewers with its dark and gothic tale of vampire hunters and creatures of the night. Inspired by the classic video game franchise, Castlevania sees how the world is brought to darkness by Dracula after the love of his life is taken from her by the church.

Just like its successor, Castlevania: Nocturne, the show follows a band of heroes determined to end the reign of terror of a vampire lord. Audiences can expect stories of redemption and vengeance in Castlevania. The show’s perfect capture of the essence of the Castlevania games while adding its own unique flair has earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

