No matter what stage of life a person is in, there’s nothing quite as comforting as throwing on a great animated show. Whether it’s for nostalgic purposes or simple comedic relief, animation has a way of hitting the spot.

When it comes to Paramount+, the streaming platform has an impressive animation catalog. Choose from some of the most iconic 90s shows on Nickelodeon, like Hey Arnold! to MTV classics like Daria.

Hey Arnold!

Creator: Craig Michael Bartlett

Cast: Toran Caudell, Francesca Marie Smith, Jamil Walker Smith, Anndi McAfee, Justin Shenkarow

The ‘90s simply would not be complete without Hey Arnold! The show follows Arnold Shortman (Lane Toran), who is in fourth grade and lives with his grandparents in the fictional town of Hillwood, Washington. This animated classic is famous for centering on Arnold figuring life out. At times, the storylines can get a bit bleak, but we typically see him navigate daily life alongside his best friend Gerald Johanssen (Jamil Walker Smith). At first glance, this might seem like a cartoon made for kids, but as you watch the plot develop, it turns out to be an excellent watch for adults.

Avatar the Last Airbender

Creators: Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko

Cast: Zach Tyler Eisen, Mae Whitman, Jack DeSena, Dante Basco, Mako (Seasons 1-2), Greg Baldwin (Season 3)

Avatar the Last Airbender is more than just an animated series – it’s a massive franchise with even greater success. The show centers around Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), his current Avatar, and the last surviving Airbender. Aang’s friends, Sokka (Jack De Sena) and Katara (Mae Whitman) help him master the four elements, stop the Fire Nation’s war, and bring peace to the nations of the world.

The show is full of humor, action, and heartfelt moments and reminds viewers about the true meaning of kindness and empathy. Once viewers are done with the series, Paramount+ also has The Legend of Korra available to stream.

The Ren & Stimpy Show

Creator: John Kricfalusi

Cast: John Kricfalusi, Billy West

The Ren & Stimpy Show is another early ‘90s staple. It follows the tumultuous journey of Ren Höek, an unhinged chihuahua dog, and Stimpson J. Cat (Stimpy), a kind and unintelligent Manx. Together, they go on a number of misadventures, which, more often than not, leave viewers laughing and cringing. Ultimately, the show has received critical acclaim and much controversy due to its violent and graphic moments, dark humor, raunchy conversations, and sexual innuendos.

CatDog

Creator: Peter Hannan

Cast: Jim Cummings, Tom Kenny

CatDog is about a set of conjoined siblings – a cat and a dog, hence the name. Cat (Jim Cummings) appears to be the brighter of the two, who often thinks deeply about life and is usually plotting a new scheme. On the other hand, Dog (Tom Kenny) is more aloof and is happy to go along with any of his brother’s plans – which typically do not end well. Most episodes also include appearances from Winslow, the mouse that lives in the walls of their house. It’s a fun, light-hearted show, perfect to watch alone, with friends or family, or to just have on in the background.

Rugrats

Creators: Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, Paul Germain

Cast: Elizabeth Daily, Christine Cavanaugh (Seasons 1-2), Nancy Cartwright (Seasons 3-9), Kath Soucie, Cheryl Chase

Rugrats has become a household name for the majority of millennials who grew up watching cartoons. For those who have yet to watch the animated series, the plot essentially centers around a group of babies. The goal of this series is to show what life would be like from a toddler's perspective. Things are a bit more ridiculous, exaggerated, larger, and mysterious, which honestly just ends up tugging on our heartstrings. The group is made up of the leader, Tommy Pickles (E. G. Daily); the scaredy-cat, Chucky Finster (Nancy Cartwright); and a set of twins, Phil and Lil (Kath Soucie).

The Angry Beavers

Creator: Mitch Schauer

Cast: Nick Bakay, Richard Steven Horvitz

The Angry Beavers, which aired on Nickelodeon in the late ‘90s – 1997 to be exact – centers around two beaver brothers, Norbert (Nick Bakay) and Dagget Beaver (Richard Steven Horvitz). The two leave their home in the forest near the fictional town of Wayouttatown, Oregon, in hopes of finding themselves and making it on their own. As they attempt to live wild bachelor lives, they continuously get into ridiculous situations and off-the-wall hijinks.

Beavis and Butt-Head

Creator: Mike Judge

Cast: Mike Judge

It’s tough to say Beavis and Butt-Head have some of the most unlikeable characters animated television has ever seen. However, that’s how the plot positions these two teenagers to be. All feelings aside, the Beavis and Butt-Head (both voiced by Mike Judge) are, in actuality, two gross, dim-witted, and idiotic guys who love heavy metal and are constantly on a mission to amuse themselves. Living in Highland, Texas, the duo are always up to no good and often find themselves in criminal situations.

Fans of dark humor and chaotic situations should absolutely watch this MTV classic. And for those who have watched this series a million times, you’ll be happy to know that Paramount+ is set on reviving the animated show.

Daria

Creators: Glenn Eichler, Susie Lewis Lynn

Cast: Tracy Grandstaff

MTV animated series wouldn’t be the same without having Daria on the roster. This droll series centers around Daria (Tracy Grandstaff), an odd and cynical teenager with no filter. The show focuses on her and Jane, her best friend, as they navigate teenage-hood and high school. For those who grew up with Daria, it felt comforting to know our thoughts and worries resonated with others. For those who have yet to binge-watch it and love plotlines that center around mocking life and the suburbs, it’s a must-see.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Creator: Mike McMahan

Cast: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis

Star Trek: Lower Decks was created by Mike McMahan, who also created Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites, so you know it’s full of humor and absurdness. The show revolves around the support crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos as they juggle their social lives and working duties.

Overall, the show is a labor of love and is made for fans of Star Trek. Not only is it for franchise fans, but it's also here to bring in lovers of comedy and sci-fi action. If that sounds like you, we recommend giving it a shot.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012)

Creators: Ciro Nieli, Joshua Sternin, J.R. Ventimilia

Cast: Jason Biggs, Rob Paulsen, Greg Cipes, Sean Astin, Hoon Lee

If you saw an image of the four animated turtles, they would be instantly recognizable as the pizza-eating crime-fighting crew. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a beloved animated series that ran from 2012 to 2017 and follows Raphael (Sean Astin), Donatello (Rob Paulsen), Michaelangelo (Greg Cipes), and Leonardo (Seth Green).

As the third animated series in the franchise, it doesn’t leave a lot left unsaid. It tells the story of the turtles using their ninjutsu training to fight off evil in the streets of New York City. It’s a great watch if you love action and humor and want a bit of nostalgia in your life.

Invader Zim

Creator: Jhonen Vasquez

Cast: Richard Steven Horvitz, Rikki Simons

Another fantastic sci-fi animated series that landed on the Paramount+ platform is Invader Zim. The show is full of dark humor, a dash of dread, and satirical elements. At the center of it all is Zim (Richard Steven Horvitz), an inept extraterrestrial from the planet Irk. His annoying nature led him to be secretly cast out of his planet under the false pretense of a mission to infiltrate Earth. With the help of his robot servant, GIR, he poses as a child and begins his master plan to take over the human race.

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Creators: Gábor Csupó, Peter Gaffney, Klasky-Csupo

Cast: Charlie Adler, Christine Cavanaugh, David Eccles

Ickis (Charlie Adler), Oblina (Christine Cavanaugh), and Krumm (David Eccles) are the three monsters that the show Aaahh!!! Real Monsters revolves around. All three attend a school specifically for monsters, where they learn skills to help them scare humans. This fun animated series mostly focuses on the three monsters trying to make it out from under a city dump and into the human world, so they can put their expertise to use.

Rocket Power

Creators: Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó

Cast: Joseph Ashton, Shayna Fox, Ulysses Cuadra, Gary LeRoi Gray

Woogity, woogity, woogity might just be the official phrase or sound of Rocket Power. This zany animated series follows four young friends, full of spunk and adventure. The crew’s focus is to have fun, stay active, and hang out with their friends in the fictional town of Ocean Shores, California. No matter what extreme sport they pick up for the day – skateboarding, surfing, rollerblading, or biking – they’re always together and looking to have a good time.

SpongeBob SquarePants

Creator: Stephen Hillenburg

Cast: Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Carolyn Lawrence

Perhaps one of Nickelodeon’s best and most iconic cartoons is SpongeBob SquarePants. The show takes place in Bikini Bottom, a fictional underwater town. Those who call it home include SpongeBob (Tom Kenny), Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke), Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence), Squidward (Rodger Bumpass), and Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), among many others. Most importantly, the show follows SpongeBob as he hangs out with his friends, goes to work at the Krusty Krab, and all the adventures in between.

Danny Phantom

Creator: Butch Hartman

Cast: David Kaufman, Grey Griffin, Rickey D'Shon Collins, Martin Mull, Rob Paulsen

Danny Phantom centers around Danny Fenton (David Kaufman), a teenager who accidentally stumbles upon a portal between the human dimension and the Ghost Zone. In doing so, Danny turns into a half-ghost, half-human, who can visit both worlds. Not to mention, he is also tasked with saving his family, friends, and the whole world from evil ghosts. Will he do it? Only one way to find out.

