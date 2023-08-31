Live-action superhero films have reigned supreme both critically and at the box office for the last two decades, but many non-hardcore fans may not know that superheroes have boomed in the animation industry for quite some time, delivering fans stories they at one point thought they'd never be able to see on the big screen.

Whether it be the box office-dominating theatrical release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse or the sleeper hit home video release of Batman: Under the Red Hood, fans have been treated to some amazing animated films over the last few decades.

10 'Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker' (2000)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

Fans all over the world seem to agree on the fact that 1999's Batman Beyond series was one for the ages. Featuring a new Batman, Terry McGinnis being trained by a veteran Bruce Wayne as the Batman of the future. In December 2000, the series received a direct-to-home video film that saw Terry facing off against Batman's most deadly foe in all of his years of crime fighting, The Joker. But he soon learns that the Joker's resurgence isn't as simple as believed.

The film garnered insanely positive reviews upon release, with many praising its casting of the voice acting legend Mark Hamill, who would make his own return to the Joker after years of portraying him in Batman: The Animated Series.

9 'Justice League Dark: Apokolips War' (2020)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

Serving as the finale to the DC animated film universe that began in 2013 with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War sees the DC heroes face the threat of Darkseid in one of the most brutal and harrowing battles they'd come to face yet.

The film was praised for its ability to wrap up 15 movies worth of stories in its runtime. The chances the storytellers took with the universally beloved characters were also of note, having killed off most and reducing the rest to a shell of their former selves, all while forcing them to save the universe from a seemingly unstoppable threat.

8 'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' (1993)

IMDb Score: 7.8/10

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is known across the internet as a fan favorite by many. The plot follows Batman as he is accused of killing a string of mob bosses and must stop the man truly behind it all, a new assassin named the Phantasm.

The film finds admiration from fans in its melancholy themes, playing on the everlasting tragedy that is wearing the mantle of Batman. Many critics also found enjoyment in the film taking place in the same world as Batman: The Animated Series because it meant the return of the legendary Batman and Joker duo, Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill.

7 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1' (2012)

IMDb Score: 7.9/10

Based on the comic book of the same name, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1 finds a much older and colder Batman returning to the fold once more after retiring many years prior due to the death of Robin, Jason Todd.

The film sticks very close to the source material it's based on, being an exact page-to-screen transition for some scenes. Some critics claimed the film translated the story of the comic book better than the comic book itself did. The film and its sequel would see a new voice to the Batman character, Peter Weller. Peter was complimented for his performance, selling the gruff sound of an older Batman.

6 'Batman: Under the Red Hood' (2010)

IMDb Score: 8/10

The tragedy film, Batman: Under the Red Hood follows Batman as he struggles against a deadly new vigilante emerging in Gotham City known only as the Red Hood. His life begins to twist and turn as the past comes to light and Batman realizes that this new Red Hood may just be the once thought to be dead Robin, Jason Todd.

The film was released and quickly became one of the highest-grossing DC animated home videos at the time with $12 million dollars in sales. The film also cemented a new fan-favorite voice actor in the series, Supernatural's Jensen Ackles as the one and only Red Hood. His wonderful performance in this film would lead him to become Batman himself years later in Batman: The Long Halloween.

5 'The Incredibles' (8/10)

IMDb Score: 8.0/10

In a world where being super has been banned, The Incredibles gave 2004 audiences a superhero film unlike any they had ever seen before. When once beloved Mr. Incredible, aka suburban dad Bob Parr, is asked to come out of retirement and live out the glory days once more, he sets his superfamily on a dangerous path to save the world.

Not only did the film knock it out at the box office, becoming the fourth highest-grossing film of 2004, but families and critics all over the world fell in love with the Parrs. The film contained fun action and hilarious comedy for the kids, whilst subtly dealing with incredibly heavy and honest subject matter that won parents over as well.

4 'Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox' (2013)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

Kicking off a brand-new DC animated universe, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox asks The Flash and the audience what they would do if they could go back and time and change the memory that haunts them the most. The film finds the scarlet speedster doing just that and unintentionally creating a new universe far scarier and unbalanced than the one he came from.

Adapting a fan-favorite comic book story The Flashpoint Paradox, the film found a ton of love from comic book fans. Critics found a lot to love in the film as well, applauding its plot, themes and specifically C. Thomas Howell's voice performance of the film's antagonist, Professor Zoom.

3 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2' (2013)

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

Releasing as the continuation of part 1, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 brought fans what is considered the best of the original comic book run. The film picks up where Part 1 left off with the Joker awakening from his catatonic state and returning to Gotham. The film also depicted the intense fight between Batman and Superman from the original comic that would go on to inspire many elements of Zack Synder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice years later.

Whilst some critics claimed the film didn't live up to its potential by sticking so closely to the source material, fans all over the world loved it for exactly that, giving them their favorite moments in motion and with astounding vocal performances.

2 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

IMDb Score: 8.4/10

It's no overestimation to state that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse changed the superhero animated landscape as the world knew it after its release in 2018. The film brought a new Spider-Man to the silver screen in Miles Morales, a young teen caught in a web of multiversal chaos after getting bitten by a spider and watching the Spider-Man of his universe perish.

With animation like no one had seen before and a seemingly perfect voice cast, Into the Spider-Verse showed audiences everything not only a Spider-Man movie could be, but also everything an animated film could be. Many also account this film for spawning the numerous multiversal concepts found in countless films released afterward.

1 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

Just when fans and critics alike thought they were never going to get anything better than Into the Spider-Verse, they were hit with the film's sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Finding Miles Morales roughly one year later being introduced to a deadly new foe in the Spot, and discovering the existence of a multiversal spider society he had been left out of.

Across the Spider-Verse left audiences and critics speechless with its incredibly emotionally compelling story, visuals that topped the first film and a voice cast that was seemingly as perfect as the one before. The film was stated by many to be on the same level as two other critically beloved film sequels The Dark Knight Rises and The Empire Strikes Back.

