Superheroes have been a pretty consistent presence on the animated television landscape since the 1960s. The animation medium has excelled with superheroes thanks to its unique ability to depict the most unimaginable superhuman powers, locations and feats easier than in live-action; thus, it's no wonder that there are so many successful superhero adaptions in animation - far more than its live-action counterpart.

Animation opened the door for numerous incredible stories over the years. Whether it's in the DC universe with Teen Titans or the Marvel universe with Wolverine and the X-Men, audiences have been served with a ton of great adaptions over the years. These shows satisfied critics and fans but ended on a note that left room for a potential follow-up. In the age of reboots, remakes, and sequels, these animated triumphs deserve to make a comeback, with fans certainly awaiting them with open arms.

10 'Static Shock' (2000-2004)

Static Shock is among the best superhero animated TV shows. The plot follows 14-year-old Virgil Hawkins, also known as the superhero Static, who's given the shocking ability to produce and manipulate energy. When the gas explosion that provided him with his powers is revealed to have given others in his community abilities that turn them into supervillains called the "Bang Babies," Virgil fights to keep his community safe.

With its fourth and final season airing in 2004, it's been almost twenty years since the show's finale, meaning there's about twenty years' worth of Static Shock comic stories that the show hasn't touched. DC could easily develop a new Static series, and with a cast including the likes of Phil LaMarr, DC will find a lot more success in reviving this iconic iteration of the character.

9 'Pryde of the X-Men' (1989)

Image via Marvel Animation

Pryde of the X-Men would have followed newbie Kitty Pryde in her early days as an X-Men team member. It would've served as the end to the animated universe that included the now-beloved Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends and The Incredible Hulk.

When it comes to shows that never got a chance to air before they were nixed, Pryde of the X-Men hits the top of the list. It only ever aired a Pilot episode before halting production on almost all media due to Marvel's well-known troubling financial issues at the time. With such unfortunate circumstances bringing it down, it only feels right that Pryde of the X-Men gets another shot at greatness. However, with the upcoming X-Men '97 hitting Disney+ next year, chances are fans won't see this underseen show again.

8 'Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes' (2006)

Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes follows Marvel's First Family throughout episodic adventures as they face off against the worst of their rogues gallery. Going up against the likes of Annihilus, the Super Skrull, Ronan the Accuser and, of course, Doctor Doom.

Only running for one season, Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes was a sight to behold. It featured some of Marvel's greatest heroes like She-Hulk, Peter Parker and Iron Man, paired with stellar animation made for an incredibly entertaining watch. Fans can agree that the show was criminally underrated and desperately deserves a revival. Marvel's efforts to adapt the Fantastic Four into live-action have been uneven, so maybe the First Family is better suited for the small screen.

7 'Beware the Batman' (2013-2014)

Following Bruce Wayne's early years as the Caped Crusader, Beware the Batman follows the millionaire vigilante as he's introduced to his goddaughter. She dons the superhero title of Katana and fights crime with Batman at night, acting as Bruce Wayne's bodyguard during the day.

Cartoon Network randomly put the show on hiatus with zero explanation, leading many to believe the show had been canceled. This untimely fate eventually came to pass after Cartoon Network pulled the plug. Being the only CG-animated Batman series, many fans found its style and tone refreshing. Amid the many Batman animated adaptations, Beware the Batman stands out for its unique approach, making it ideal for a well-deserved comeback.

6 'Green Lantern: The Animated Series' (2011-2013)

Hal Jordan, Green Lantern of Sector 2814, gets himself into a whirlwind of trouble when he travels to Frontier Space with his partner Kilowog. There, they run into a Red Lantern named Razer amidst their fight with Atrocitus. With the wonderful Josh Keaton in the Hal Jordan role and a great plot to pair with, Green Lantern: The Animated Series was beloved by fans.

Green Lantern has had a shaky run in the media ever since the 2011 Green Lantern film starring Ryan Reynolds, but many fans of the character note this show as a wonderful adaption of the character that genuinely does him justice. The notoriously awful Green Lanternfilm, one of the all-time worst superhero movies, might've led to the show's downfall, a shame considering the vast difference in quality between both projects.

5 'Wolverine and the X-Men' (2008-2009)

Image via Nicktoons Network

The X-Men have been disbanded ever since a devastating explosion at Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. However, when the new Mutant Response Division begins capturing mutants all around the world, Wolverine must gather the X-Men once more to prevent a seemingly unavoidable war.

Wolverine and the X-Men attracted incredible viewership, giving Nicktoons Network one of their highest ratings ever. However, the show was canceled after only one season. Perhaps it was the tepid reception to the series' last big-screen efforts, the infamously bad X-Men: The Last Stand, released three years before, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine, released amid Wolverine and the X-Men's run.

4 'Teen Titans' (2003-2006)

Following DC's eponymous premiere young hero team, Teen Titans brought viewers the thrilling adventures of Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Cyborg and Raven. The teenagers face many iconic DC villains, including their nemesis, Slade. The show is famous for elevating Raven into the mainstream and offering the most significant evidence of the Robin/Starfire romance since the Titans' iconic 1980s comic book run by Marv Wolfman and George Perez.

It's hard to find negative discussion surrounding the Teen Titans series. Acclaimed by fans and considered among the 21st century's best superhero animated shows, the love for this show is unending. Audiences have been asking for a revival since the show's ending in 2005, even if the reboot, Teen Titans GO!, has proven surprisingly popular.

3 'Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes' (2010)

Image via Disney

When there's a massive villain breakout at S.H.I.E.L.D., Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Wasp and Ant-Man must come together and form the Avengers to stop their enemies from wreaking havoc. Upon formation, the team would only grow to eventually include the likes of Captain America, Black Panther, Hawkeye and countless other Marvel heroes.

Many fans claim Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes is one of the best representations of the Marvel Universe on television, featuring almost every notable hero and villain. Aside from the inclusions, the plot was incredibly well written, with considerable depth and intimate character arcs that made fans fall in love with this animated version of Marvel's mightiest heroes.

2 'Batman Beyond' (1999-2001)

In the year 2040, Bruce Wayne must step down from the mantle of Batman due to old age and hand it off to rebel youngster Terry McGinnis. Working together to put a stop to crime in Neo-Gotham, Terry faces off against the villains of the future and must also occasionally fight Bruce's villains from the past.

Batman Beyond offered fans a refreshing breath of air after watching Bruce Wayne's Batman go through hell and back in the now-iconic Batman: The Animated Series and Justice League. The series captured the love of countless fans, creating a mass cult following that has consistently petitioned for a revival in animation or a live-action adaptation since it ended in 2001.

1 'The Spectacular Spider-Man' (2008-2009)

By day, Peter Parker is a teenager trying to navigate the intimidating social climate of high school while fighting crime as Spider-Man at night. After a great summer, his lives as Peter Parker and Spider-Man get more complicated when an array of supervillains pop up in New York, and a potential romance with Gwen Stacy begins to blossom.

Since its cancelation, fans have been hardcore petitioning to bring The Spectacular Spider-Man back like DC did with Young Justice. The show's dedicated fanbase has even started an online movement with the hashtag #SaveSpectacularSpiderManMovement. Their efforts grew so big that many claim the iteration's surprise inclusion in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was partially due to the massive fan outcry. Whether that's true or not, the fact remains that The Spectacular Spider-Man is possibly the best version of the Web-Slinger in animation, and it more than deserves a comeback.

