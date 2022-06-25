What is it about superheroes? Is it the powers? The pageantry? The idea that someone normal could become extraordinary? Whatever the case, people love them: they're just about everywhere. They come in all manner of shapes and forms, including two dimensions. The long-standing superpowers of the superhero business, Marvel and DC, have churned out innumerable significant live-action screen works, but they have also carved out a niche for their characters and stories in animation. In fact, some could even argue that superheroes, with their larger-than-life aspects, are better suited for that medium.

However, Marvel and DC, as mighty as they are, do not hold a monopoly on the conventions and themes of the superhero. Besides all the Batman, Spider-Man, and X-Men cartoons that have graced our TVs, many fantastic animated shows have effectively used the superhero mythology without the backing of industry titans.

'Gargoyles' (1994 - 97)

A millennium ago, the remnants of a race of nocturnal creatures called Gargoyles who watched over a kingdom of humans were betrayed and imprisoned in stone. Flash-forward to the modern era, the eponymous beasts, finally awaken from their frozen slumber and, despite what they have been through, choose to continue operating as guardians of humanity in Manhattan.

This was considered Disney's attempt at an action series. The end result was a television epic that achieved a dark atmosphere and complexity of storytelling rarely seen in cartoons at the time, at least among the Mouse House's output. The legacy of Gargoyles is embodied by a dedicated fanbase who clamor for a revival. Witness this sensation from the '90s on Disney+.

'The Powerpuff Girls' (1998 - 2005)

In a laboratory accident gone terribly right, Professor Utonium (Tom Kane) created three little girls with incredible powers. Named Blossom (Cathy Cavadini), Bubbles (Tara Strong), and Buttercup (E. G. Daily), the trio of sisters devotes themselves to battling the multitudinous forces of evil that threaten their beloved city of Townsville, and all before bedtime, too.

If you look at this nostalgic favorite and think of it as some syrupy kids' show about adorable kindergartners trying to be superheroes... you would be correct. Still, there is also a good dose of spice to complement the sugar. The writing has a very satirical, self-aware, and even adult-leaning edge to it, and the animated violence can get surprisingly intense. Clearly, The Powerpuff Girls has everything nice and more. Stream it on Hulu.

'Buzz Lightyear of Star Command' (2000 - 01)

Ever wondered after seeing the first two Toy Story films what a whole show about breakout star Buzz Lightyear and his crusade against the evil Emperor Zurg would be like? Well, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command provides the answer.

Though Tim Allen is missed in the role of Lightyear, Patrick Warburton was the perfect choice to take up the mantle. The show is a funny and thrilling celebration of cheesy, old-fashioned heroism centered on Buzz and his crew of space rangers. It may not reach infinity and beyond for all, but it is still a thoroughly enjoyable adventure across the galaxy. If you cannot uncover it anywhere, Youtube may be your only bet.

'Kim Possible' (2002 - 07)

Just as Batman needs no superpowers to fight crime, teen phenomenon Kim Possible (Christy Carlson Romano) gets by perfectly well with a can-do attitude, killer gymnastics moves, and many faithful allies in combating global evil-doers. Of course, the Dark Knight never had to tackle homework, peer pressure, and all the other challenges of adolescence on top of saving the day.

Overflowing with wit and stylistic flair inspired by spy movies and retro aesthetics, not to mention boasting a memorable and wacky collection of villains, Kim Possible is a show that promises a rollicking good time in every episode. Find out what the sitch is on Disney+.

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' (2003 - 09)

Within the sewers of New York City dwell Leonardo (Michael Sinterniklaas), Donatello (Sam Riegel), Michelangelo (Wayne Grayson), and Raphael (Greg Abbey), turtles mutated into teenage humanoids who are trained in the art of the ninja by their rat mentor and father figure. Together, the four brothers defend the realms below and above from their nemesis, the Shredder (Scott Rayow), and other threats, including extraterrestrial and mystical ones.

There have been numerous incarnations of the Turtles in film and television, but the 2003 series warrants greater appreciation. It captures a lot of the grittier qualities of the original Eastman and Laird comic while maintaining a lighthearted spirit and keeping you engaged with plenty of action, style, and exciting story arcs. Seek it out on Paramount+.

'Danny Phantom' (2004 - 07)

14-year-old Danny Fenton (David Kaufman) is the child of ghost-obsessed scientists. Curious about one of their seemingly failed inventions, he accidentally activates the machine and is exposed to an energy that alters his DNA, making him half-ghost. Now possessing supernatural abilities, Danny protects his hometown from various malicious spirits with the help of his best friends.

Danny Phantom is not just a show about a superhero; it is the story of a teenager struggling with atypical changes alongside the regular highs and lows of youth. Throw in a fun supporting cast, a winning sense of humor, imaginative fantasy elements, and some edgy sensibilities, and you have yourself a beloved cult classic that you can stream on Paramount+.

'Ben 10' (2005 - 08)

Summer break has arrived, and 10-year-old Ben Tennyson (Tara Strong) is spending it on the road with his grandfather and cousin. During the first night of the trip, boredom and frustration set in for Ben until a watch-like extraterrestrial device falls from the sky and attaches itself to him. With it, Ben can transform into different alien species. Aided by his family, Ben decides to use the watch to be a superhero, mainly when other alien entities appear to endanger the planet.

Beyond just a children's cartoon with a fantastic premise, Ben 10 launched a massive franchise consisting of spin-offs, television movies, and eventually a reboot. But it all started with the 2005 series, a wildly creative and action-packed piece of entertainment starring an immature yet big-hearted protagonist. Follow Ben's beginnings on Hulu.

'American Dragon: Jake Long' (2005 - 07)

Jake Long (Dante Basco) is a Chinese-American high schooler who has been entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding a hidden community of mythological creatures living in New York from anyone or anything that may endanger them or the peace between the human and magical worlds. A magical being himself, Jake has the power to morph into a dragon to perform his duties, which becomes increasingly difficult when he has to juggle everyday teen problems at the same time.

A wonderful combination of superhero, urban fantasy, and coming-of-age tropes, American Dragon: Jake Long is a bit of an overlooked gem with lots of relatability, intrigue, comedy, and heart. Available now on Disney+.

'My Hero Academia' (2016 - Present)

It is the age of widespread costumed crime-fighting, made possible by the existence of "Quirks," superhuman abilities that are inherent among over 80% of the planet's population. In such a world, Izuku Midoriya, a boy with no Quirk of his own, is gifted power by his superhero idol, allowing him to enroll in an eminent academy for future heroes and pursue his dream of becoming one of the greats.

In addition to the lovable lead, a large and endearing ensemble of personalities headlines this earnest anime tribute to the superhero genre. Interspersed between sequences of blood pumping and beautifully rendered action are charming slice-of-life moments and insightful ideas about a structured superhuman society. Watch My Hero Academia on Funimation.

'Invincible' (2021 - Present)

Superheroes are commonplace in the world, as are the myriad of menaces that they routinely battle, like supervillains, monsters, and aliens. Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is the 17-year-old son of Omni-Man (J. K. Simmons), the most powerful hero of them all, and upon developing his own superpowers, Mark jumps at the opportunity to try and follow in his father's footsteps. However, unbeknownst to Mark and everyone else, Omni-Man is hiding a horrible secret that may put the whole Earth in peril.

Invincible is a show that acknowledges and embraces the traditions of the superhero mythos but also incorporates realism and satire to tell a more grounded story that a current audience can identify with. Enhancing the experience further are a stellar voice cast and a no-holds-barred approach to tone and presentation. Stream this contemporary hit on Amazon Prime Video.

