From revered children's classics to contemplative family adventures, animated cinema has long been an essential pillar of cinema capable of entrancing moviegoers of all ages. While the medium hasn't always received the respect it so thoroughly deserves, public opinion towards animated cinema is rapidly changing in the wake of some notable successes.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versehas earned acclaim from fans and critics alike for continuing its predecessor's legacy defined by imaginative animation, vibrant fun, and a gripping sense of adventure. As a result, the looming release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, stands as one of the most anticipated finales to a franchise in recent memory. However, there have been many animated trilogies before it, which have won their share of admirers as well.

10 'Cars' Trilogy (2006-2017)

Able to capture the imagination of younger viewers with ease, the first Cars movie utilized an exciting visual display, likable characters, and a good story to maximum effect. Following a superstar race car on his misadventures, the films focus on the emotional lessons and relationships that see Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) realize what is important in life while never skimping on the racing excitement.

While Cars 2, overripe with a globetrotting tenacity and bizarre espionage subplots, missed its mark, the trilogy was bookended by good, animated fun in Cars 3. It also led to the Planes spin-off movies, which, while underwhelming, gave young viewers plenty of attention-grabbing fun.

9 'Rugrats' Trilogy (1998-2003)

After debuting on Nickelodeon's "Nicktoons" channel in 1991, Rugrats became one of the most popular kids' programs throughout the decade. It became little surprise that the television series earned a film, with 1998's The Rugrats Movie going on to be a commercial success even if critics found fault with it.

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie played better with critics who praised its more universal sense of fun, strong voice acting, and character-driven plot. While 2003's crossover with The Wild Thornberrys was critically panned and performed disappointingly at the box office, it has become an ironic cult classic and rounded out a trilogy defined by his childish fun.

8 'Despicable Me' Trilogy (2010-)

With a heartfelt core message and an appetite for slapstick fun, Despicable Me burst onto the scene thanks to its energizing villainous flair and the pop-culture sensation that was the minions. Becoming a critical and commercial success, it was no surprise that the 2010 movie spawned a sequel, kick-starting an animated saga.

The Despicable Me films focus on an evil mastermind who gradually redeems himself after adopting three orphaned sisters. With the three Despicable Me films (and an announced fourth one on the way) and the Minions spin-off movies, the Despicable Me franchise has become the highest-grossing animated series in cinematic history.

7 'The Lion King' Trilogy (1994-2004)

It wouldn't be unfair to say that 1994's animated classic The Lion King does a lot of heavy lifting in the trilogy. Yet, the two latter installments are incredibly underrated for what they offer. While both were straight-to-DVD releases, they excelled at bringing the sense of grandeur that the first film so effortlessly delivered.

The two sequels had no lack of narrative dare either, with The Lion King II: Simba's Pride focusing on Simba and Nala's daughter while The Lion King 1 ½ re-told the events of the first film from the perspective of Timon and Pumbaa. It was undeniably the iconic first film that defined the trilogy's greatness and still stands as one of the most celebrated animated films ever made.

6 'Madagascar' Trilogy (2005-2012)

Animals and adventure have always been a good recipe for children's entertainment, something 2005's Madagascar realized with a great voice cast, fun animation, and a lively sense of humor. Interestingly, while the first film was a fine movie, the franchise seemed to find its strengths the longer it went on.

Following a ragtag crew of animals who escape New York's Central Park Zoo and wind up in the jungle of Madagascar – before venturing into Africa and Europe – the animated trilogy has never lost its spunk nor its sense of adventure. Add in the Penguins of Madagascar spin-off film, and the series is one of the few animated franchises to maintain a consistent quality throughout.

5 'Puss in Boots' Trilogy (2011-2022)

A delightful spin-off of the Shrek franchise, the Puss in Boots movies started strong by emphasizing cute animation and a glaring wit as its strongest assets. The films follow the comedic and heroic misadventures of Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas), a daring, swashbuckling ginger cat full of bravado and mischief.

While the first two films were endearing animated adventures, it wasn't until Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was released in 2022 that the franchise started to receive its due. An underrated animated trilogy, the Puss in Boots movies have held more than enough cheekiness to appeal to anyone and never shied away from using animation to its fullest potential.

4 'The Lego Movie' Trilogy (2014-2019)

While The Lego Movie filmography might be more aptly described as a franchise, 2017's spin-off The Lego Ninjago Movie can be viewed as a separate entity, both in terms of its narrative detachment and its slump in quality. The remaining three films form one of the more blissfully imaginative trilogies animated cinema has seen.

2014's The Lego Movie boasted a nostalgic, earnest charm that helped make it a feel-good hit of escapist fun, a sentiment that ran through its successors in The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. A playful and fantastically creative movie trilogy, the Lego Movies proved to be the perfect films to honor the famous building bricks they were based on.

3 'Kung-Fu Panda' Trilogy (2008-)

As a wonderful homage to Asian martial arts movies complimented by colorful animation and some unforgettable Disney characters, Kung-Fu Panda became an instant hit with adults and children alike. Following an unlikely hero in Po (Jack Black), the films track the progression of a panda Kung-Fu fan who becomes the prophesied "Dragon Warrior."

Featuring some of the greatest villains animated cinema has ever seen, each of the three Kung-Fu Panda movies features good humor, vibrant visuals, and a palpable admiration for martial arts cinema. The trilogy is set to be extended with Kung-Fu Panda 4 set for a 2024 release.

2 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010-2019)

The How to Train Your Dragon movies present as a rarity in cinema (both animated and live-action) in that they excel as a trilogy which truly does not have a weak link. It follows the friendship between a young Viking out to prove himself and the dragon he is initially sent to kill.

The films endeared themselves to viewers of all ages with their gorgeous animation, adventurous sense of fun, and surprising emotional heft. 2019's finale offered a note-perfect conclusion to the animated fantasy tale, meaning the looming live-action remake has a high bar to reach if it is to honor the brilliance of the original animated trilogy.

1 'Toy Story' (1995-2019)

Technically, Toy Story isn't a trilogy, and it's not as if audiences can be dismissive of 2019's Toy Story 4 because it was an exceptional film that lived up to the series' first three installments, but how could Toy Story not feature on this list? Following the misadventures of Andy's toys, the series has generated some of animated cinema's greatest-ever films.

A pioneer of modern animation, the first film became a cinematic phenomenon upon release, and its successors were sure to honor that achievement with the story evolving to follow the toys through different stages of Andy's life. Emblematic and defining of Pixar's prestige and success, the Toy Story trilogy (as well as the fourth installment) remains the pinnacle of animation entertainment.

