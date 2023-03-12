Just as much as they still are today, a good amount of animated television series were a big part of childhood memories back in the day. Many people grew up with famous cartoon characters that remain relevant over time, enduring the test of time as iconic personalities.

There is no doubt that animation is a totally unique form of filmmaking that still fascinates many today. To celebrate some of the most nostalgic '90s shows, we look back at some of the most memorable. From Batman: The Animated Seriesto Cowboy Bebop, these are just 13 of the viewers' favorites.

1 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992—1995)

Delivering the dark mood of the original Batman comics, this popular 1992 series follows the birth of the beloved superhero who has made a promise to avenge his parents by becoming Gotham City's avenger of the night, battling crime in the city with the occasional help of Robin and Batgirl.

It is quite obvious that Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski's show is a fan-favorite that has captured many's attention — especially during childhood and teenage years. One of the most voted comments on the platform was Droncz87's, who mentioned the series when they were asked which are the best animated shows of the '90s. "It was drawn on black to give the feeling of ever-present darkness and the music for every episode was individually orchestrated," another user couldn't help to add. "They just did so much that no one else was doing to put something g forward that still amazes me."

2 'Animaniacs' (1993—1998)

Created by Tom Ruegger, Animaniacs is a bubbly, fun-loving animated adventure series that follows the adventures of a trio of 1930s animated characters in the modern world. Featuring an ensemble cast of eccentric Warner Bros. characters appearing in a wide range of roles, this witty series filled with pop culture references still holds up today.

With the amount of love the treasured series got, no wonder a reboot came out just 3 years ago. Nevertheless, the original still manages to stand out the most, and proof of that is how favored it is on the platform. "Animaniacs is great," TheCasseroleKid remarked and added that the reboot is "excellent as well."

3 'Recess' (1997—2001)

Kick-starting later in the decade, Joe Ansolabehere's Recess is a very engaging and fun animated comedy about a group of good friends during their breaks in primary school. It follows the characters through the years as they bloom, connect with each other, and get themselves in trouble.

"Glad even as an adult you could enjoy the quality that most of us grew up with," AuzzieDonkey said when someone mentioned the series as one of the era's finest. In another comment, a Redditor mentioned that they still find themselves "whistling the theme song randomly, even here 20 years on." Honestly, who could blame them?

4 'Dexter's Laboratory' (1996—2003)

Created by Genndy Taratovsky, Dexter's Laboratory follows the adventures of a brilliant boy who frequently finds himself busy in his own advanced lab working on his latest scientific invention and fighting with his annoying sister DeeDee who can not help seeing the laboratory as a gigantic playground.

It's hard not to be obsessed with Dexter's iconic Eastern-European accent and innovative inventions. On Reddit, a user said that "Dexter’s lab is quite good," adding that they "just watched the “Rude Remover” banned episode." No doubt, this hilarious show continues to be globally watched and deservingly appreciated today.

5 'Space Ghost Coast to Coast' (1993—2012)

Space Ghost Coast to Coast is a highly creative TV show from the '90s centering around a retired superhero in his 40s who, after being off-duty for some time, comes up with the genius idea of hosting his own talk show.

"This is way too far down the list…space ghost walked so ATHF [Aqua Teen Hunger Force] could fly," bakeranders said in response to rydogs' comment. Frankly, it isn't hard to understand why Mike Lazzo's show is so popular even today — the show features a good dose of surreal humor and an intriguing premise that keeps viewers invested.

6 'Gargoyles' (1994—1997)

A clan of heroic night creatures called Gargoyles who have been transported from medieval Scotland is reawakened in modern-day New York City and strive to protect the city during the nighttime.

Featuring well-written, captivating characters and a very engaging plot, Gargoyles is considered to be one of the best animated series ever by many — rickjko most certainly agrees: "Gargoyles was one of my favorite ones." Another user added that they are "so glad it’s seen a resurgence in popularity recently. And so glad Greg Weisman is writing new Gargoyles comics again."

7 'X-Men: The Animated Series' (1992–1997)

Much like Batman: The Animated Series, X-Men: The Animated Series is also a huge TV show to superhero fans, especially to Marvel Comics universe enthusiasts. Depicting the treasured and iconic team of mutant superheroes fighting for justice and acceptance, the 1992 series stands out among the best.

It's quite clear that a good number of '90s kids and teens seem to love the series, including its memorable theme song. "The intro alone beats anything," mainguy said. Assuredly, X-Men is an amazing adaptation of the classic Marvel comics that makes for a highly enjoyable way to spend time even all these years later.

8 'King of the Hill' (1997—2010)

Following the diverting lives of salesman Hank Hill, who lives with his substitute-teacher wife Peggy, aspiring comedian son Bobby, and niece Luanne, King of the Hill depicts the protagonist's struggles as he attempts to deal with the antics of his family and friends while trying to keep his son under control.

A highly beloved TV show on the platform, Greg Daniels and Mike Judge's series seemingly deserves the hype it gets. "A show I hated as a child because it pulled time away from the Simpsons, but as an adult it’s become my personal favorite of all time," MacklinYouSOB revealed. "I still rewatch it every other year or so and find jokes that I missed in previous viewings."

9 'Daria' (1997—2002)

Daria is still very well-liked nowadays, and hardly anyone doesn't recognize the character. The animated comedy-drama series revolves around the title protagonist — an intelligent, sarcastic, and cynical girl — as she navigates through adolescence and attempts to tolerate life among many teenage idiots and condescending adults.

"If they could ever somehow get the music licensing from the various seasons, I’d be all in on purchasing a box set," Rainer_Wolfnight highlighted the show's soundtrack. "Daria was seriously a time capsule of a show." Honestly, combining humor with teenage angst has never looked so good.

10 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998—1999)

In a post-apocalyptic 2071, where Earth has become uninhabitable after an accident with a hyperspace gateway, a group of bounty hunters, also known as cowboys, goes on a journey aboard the spaceship "Bepop."

Cowboy Bebop became the first anime title to be shown as part of the U.S. Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, and for good reason. With an avid fanbase that stands tall today, the anime series delivered a genre-bending narrative and a bunch of cool, peculiar characters. "This is a piece of art that I revisit regularly," Dave_I said. "All of the main characters are so well-developed and grow in such interesting ways that it was pure dread when you get to the end of it because you just don't want it to end."

11 'South Park' (1997—)

The first season of South Park came out in 1997, but the series stands the test of time and remains a highly watched show. The plot centers around the misadventures of four 10-year-old fourth-grade boys (Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny) in the dysfunctional town of South Park.

"South Park is number one with a bullet for me!" An enthusiastic user said, also revealing that they were "surprised I didn’t see this on any top comments." The treasured show is considered to be one of the smartest animated television series and an absolute classic.

12 'SpongeBob Squarepants' (1999—)

Everyone has heard about SpongeBob Squarepants. To this day, the beloved yellow sponge still makes people of all ages giggle all around the globe. The show follows SpongeBob as he navigates through life, working as a fry cook at the Krusty Krab and seldom causing trouble with his best friend Patrick.

It seems that the show is quite adored in the Reddit community, even if it is not mentioned as much as some of the previously listed series. "I will probably get downvoted to oblivion but SpongeBob…" cleanmachine2244 said. "When it originally came out I enjoyed watching it with my kids. It was a very original main character and well-written."

13 'Beavis and Butt-Head' (1993—2011)

This animated adult MTV series took off in 1993 and only came to an ending in the early 2010s. Revolving around two teenage metal-head music enthusiasts who viewers will often catch do idiotic things out of boredom, Beavis and Butt-Head was also a very popular show back in the day.

Although the series does not appeal to everyone, it sure does for some Reddit users, including Scherzers_Blue_Eye. Because of the big legacy that the series holds, the animated show came back in 2022 and revived the two pop culture icons, providing fans with a good dose of nostalgia.

