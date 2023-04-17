Since the 1930s, Westerns have immersed audiences in thrilling tales of action, romance, and even comedy, all set in the American frontier of old. Over the years, as the medium of film has changed, a new subgenre of the Western was born: the Animated Western.

Members of the social networking website Letterboxd have ranked their favorite Animated Westerns by popularity. From the Steven Spielberg-produced An American Tale: Fievel Goes West to the DreamWorks Animation film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, there are plenty of films for audiences to enjoy.

10 'Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank' (2022)

Image via Paramount

Letterboxd Score: 2.3

After finding himself in a town full of cats, an unlucky beagle named Hank (Michael Cera) must work alongside the cats to defeat an evil cat who plans to destroy the village. The cats of their village must overcome their hatred of dogs and train Hank or risk losing their village.

Paws of Fury was released by Paramount Pictures in 2022 and featured a voice cast that includes Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson, and Mel Brooks. The film was based on the 1974 Mel Brooks comedy Blazing Saddles but adapted for a younger audience.

9 'Spirit Untamed' (2021)

Letterboxd Score: 2.3

After moving to a small town, Lucky Prescott (Isabela Merced) befriends a wild and rebellious Mustang named Spirit. After finding out a wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky embarks on a journey to save her friend.

A sequel to the 2002 film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Spirit Untamed featured an impressive voice cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Walton Goggins, and Julianne Moore. The film was not a box-office success, but fans of the film enjoyed the continuation of the Spirit franchise and the film's young protagonist, Lucky.

8 'Scooby-Doo: Shaggy's Showdown' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

Letterboxd Score: 3.1

After Scooby-Doo (Frank Welker) and the Mystery Gang travel to Shaggy's (Matthew Lillard) cousin's hometown. Once there, they encounter a ghostly cowboy that is haunting the city. As they investigate, the mystery deepens as they discover that the ghost is none other than Shaggy's ancestor.

Released by Warner Bros. Animation, Scooby-Doo: Shaggy's Showdown has been praised by fans as one of the best animated Scooby-Doo movies, with fans praising how well it blended the Western genre with the usual hijinks. The film features the voices of many classic Scooby-Doo characters, including Welker and Lillard, as well as Grey Griffin.

7 'Gumby: The Movie' (1995)

Image via Arrow Releasing Inc.

Letterboxd Score: 3.1

After learning that farmers are going to lose their homes, Gumby (Dal McKennon) and his band plan a benefit concert for the farmers. Learning of this, the evil Blockheads threaten to ruin the entire benefit concert and go forward with their plan to replace the entire city with robots.

Not well-received by critics, Gumby: The Movie became a popular with audiences after its home media release. Fans on Letterboxd praise the film for its surrealist humor and the animation style that harkens back to early claymation.

6 'An American Tail: Fievel Goes West' (1991)

Letterboxd Score: 3.1

After settling in America, the Mousekewitz family discovers that their living conditions are not as ideal as they had hoped, as they are struggling with attacks from mouse-hungry felines. After being promised a better life out west, the family of mice travels to the new frontier based on the lies and trickery of Cat R. Waul, a British aristocrat with devious plans of his own.

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West is a sequel to the 1986 film, An American Tail, and continues the journey of the Mousekewitz family. The film also features James Stewart as Wylie Burp. Stewart was popular in the 1960s for acting in several Westerns, and this film was his final credited performance.

5 'DC Showcase: Jonah Hex' (2010)

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

Letterboxd Score: 3.4

Set in the Old West, bounty hunter Jonah Hex (Thomas Jane) pursues his latest bounty, an Outlaw named Red Doc (Michael Rooker). Along the way, he meets Lorraine (Linda Hamilton), a ruthless murderer with ambitions of her own.

DC Showcase: Jonah Hex is a short film that was released on the Special Edition DVD for Batman: Under the Red Hood. Praised by fans for its gritty subject matter and animation quality, fans of the character often review the film higher than the live-action Jonah Hex film that was released the same year.

4 'Rango' (2011)

Letterboxd Score: 3.6

A chameleon named Rango (Johnny Depp) leaves his sheltered life behind and ends up in the frontier town known as Dirt. After accidentally killing a hawk, the townspeople elect Rango as their new Sheriff, forcing the chameleon to step up and protect his new home.

Rango was released in theaters in 2011 and featured the voices of Depp, Isla Fisher, and Abigail Breslin. Critics and audiences praised the movie's animation style and writing, specifically the comedy. The film won Best Animated Film at the 84th Academy Awards.

3 'Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron' (2002)

Letterboxd Score: 3.7

Living in the American frontier, a rambunctious Mustang journeys through the untamed land and encounters his first humans. During the American Frontier Wars, Spirit is captured but freed by Little Creek (Daniel Studi), a young Lakota man.

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron was released in 2002 and features narration by Matt Damon. The film was a minor box office success, and critics praised it for its art style and music. The franchise was later expanded with the television series Spirit Riding Free and 2021's Spirit Untamed.

2 'Calamity, a Childhood of Martha Jane Cannary' (2020)

Image via France 3 Cinema

Letterboxd Score: 3.7

In 1863, Martha Jane (Salomé Boulven) rejects the gendered stereotypes expected of her. She learns to drive her family's wagon after her father is injured on their voyage across the American West. Upon rejection from the group, Martha travels on her own to retrieve items that were stolen from the caravan.

Calamity, a Childhood of Martha Jane Cannary is a 2020 French-Danish film that is loosely based on the life of American frontierswoman Calamity Jane. Critics and audiences praised the film for its gorgeous art style and its feminist themes, with the only major criticism being that it may be too boring for young audiences.

1 'Borrowed Time' (2015)

Image via Quorum

Letterboxd Score: 3.8

In this short film from 2015, a weathered Sheriff returns to the scene of an accident from his past. With each step he takes, he relives the painful memories from that day in an attempt to forgive himself for his misdeeds.

Borrowed Time was directed by Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj, two Pixar artists who developed the film over the course of five years. The film has been applauded by audiences who praise the film's serious tone and beautiful animation. Borrowed Time was nominated for Best Animated Short Film at the 2017 Academy Awards.

