Holiday episodes are a staple of all sorts of genres, and anime is no exception. Holidays can bring out all sorts of emotions in us, after all - from existential loneliness to deep bonding, a holiday episode can be a catalyst for drawing out the most intense parts of a character's arc or light a fire under a brewing conflict, for better or worse. Christmas - or more accurately, Christmas Eve - episodes are some of the most ubiquitous of anime holiday stories, and it's safe to say there are plenty of good ones out there, so let's look at a few of the best ones.

Ping Pong the Animation

Ping Pong the Animation

The holidays aren't a great time for everyone, as Ping Pong the Animation's sixth episode sets out to show. Ping Pong the Animation follows a handful of exceptionally talented athletes, masters of the titular sport who have made excelling in it a huge part of their lives. At their ages, though, the time has come where their futures with the sport are on the line - only so many people can actually make a living playing, after all, and some of them will inevitably have to give up on their dreams. An adaptation of Taiyo Matsumoto's masterful 1996 sports manga, Devilman Crybaby's Masaaki Yuasa brought the comic to life with his delicate approach to pacing and deep understanding of what makes drama ring true. That is especially apparent in Ping Pong's Christmas episode, "You Love This Sport More Than Anyone!!", which is placed smack dab in the middle of the show's 11-episode run.

At this point in the story, the various young ping pong pros are each at their respective lows, fretting over expectations set upon them or losses they don't know if they can come back from. The episode's centerpiece is a montage of the ways each character is spending their Christmas Eve night, feeling lonely in a world filled with bright lights and smiling friends. On top of these scenes is a song being sung by the character Kong Wenge, a Chinese player who has come to Japan to salvage his career, spending his night in karaoke with his teammates while longing for home, feeling more alone than ever. It's a perfect encapsulation of the ways the holidays, with their sometimes manufactured happiness, can actually make us feel more alienated than ever.

Toradora!

Toradora!

If you can relate to the way holidays can bring us contradictory feelings - of both togetherness and loneliness - Toradora!'s Christmas episode is sure to get the job done. Toradora! is a charming romance anime with a love triangle of sorts at its center and is about a group of teenagers who each feel alone in their own ways and find solace in their shared experiences. If Toradora! is good at anything, it's wringing the most emotion possible out of any given situation, and the heightened drama of the holidays is no exception. By episode 19, "Christmas Eve Festival", the main trio of the show is in the deepest part of their romantic despair - protagonist Ryuji is working up the courage to ask out his longtime friend Minori, and the sheltered Taiga feels like a third wheel, deciding to not even attend the school's Christmas party.

Ryuji decides to sacrifice his own time at the party to visit Taiga and help her feel less alone, bringing us one of the most memorable scenes in the show for how heartwarming it is to see Ryuji show up to Taiga's apartment in a ridiculous Santa-themed bear suit. They spend time together, bonding over how comfortable they feel with each other during such a vulnerable time in their lives. Not long after, though, the ever indecisive Minori communicates to Ryuji that she isn't looking for a relationship at the moment, crushing him just as he was about to break out of his shell. The friends come together yet also fall apart while the world around them celebrates, creating a cacophony of emotion that can only be found in a world of holiday cheer.

Himouto! Umaru-chan

Himouto! Umaru-chan

Of course, some of us are into holidays for the cheer completely unironically, and there are Christmas episodes for them too. Among the best comes from an unexpected place, the wacky sitcom, Himouto! Umaru-chan. Himouto! Umaru-chan is about a girl, the titular Umaru, who despite being a social, popular girl at school, secretly spends all of her free time lazing about with video games and junk food. She lives with her older brother, Taihei, a kind salaryman who works hard to take care of his naive sister while she finishes high school.

Much of the comedy and light drama comes from their relationship and the conflict between the siblings' lifestyles with Umaru often butting heads with Taihei as he tries to encourage her to lead a more active lifestyle. That could easily have been where Himouto! Umaru-chan decided to stop with its characterization, with Umaru as the forever-slob and Taihei destined to clean up after her messes, since the antics Umaru gets up to are usually amusing. In its Christmas episode, though, it finds its pathos, and it doesn't let that opportunity slip away when the holidays are over.

Episode 8, fittingly titled "Umaru and Christmas and New Year's", is about the pair (and Taihei's work friend Takeshi) spending the end of the year together. Along the way, Umaru has a moment of rare self-awareness and reflects upon the time and effort her brother has spent helping her through the good and bad times, and she resolves to show her appreciation for her brother in her own way. What results is a surprisingly earnest episode of bonding between the two as they enjoy Christmas night together and try to stay up to see the first sunrise of the new year.

Even better, this episode sort of sets up a shift in Umaru's characterization and the show's priorities as a whole, and Himouto! Umaru-chan actually ends up making good on its promise of showing Umaru grow as a person. Most comedies with solid premises and likable characters are afraid to shake things up for fear of ruining the formula, but the power of Christmas ends up being a harbinger for a better Umaru to come, proving the strength of the holiday when you're spending it with people you love.

