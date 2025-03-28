This month, the weather is finally getting warmer, flowers are in full bloom, and it feels like the perfect time to go outside... unless you don’t want to miss your next favorite show. April officially marks the start of the spring anime season, bringing new series, returning favorites, and even spin-offs to your screen. With so many streaming services offering fresh content, we've rounded up the absolute best anime coming to Netflix and Crunchyroll, including the highly anticipated Moonrise and the third and final season of Fire Force.

'My Hero Academia: Vigilantes'

Release Date: April 7

Cast: Shuuichirou Umeda, Yasuhiro Mamiya, Ikumi Hasegawa, Kenta Miyake, Junichi Suwabe.

Studio: Bones Film

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes follows Kouichi Haimawari, a young man who grew up dreaming of becoming a great hero. However, due to his mediocre Quirk, he soon realizes that achieving his goal is impossible. Instead, he settles for using his "sliding" ability to perform day-to-day good deeds. One day, Kouchi's content life takes a wild turn when he is rescued from a back-alley fight by an unlicensed hero, also known as a vigilante, named Knuckleduster. Recognizing the potential in Kouichi’s Quirk, Knuckleduster recruits him for a special mission to track down a dangerous drug, pulling him into the world of vigilantes.

Based on the spin-off manga written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes serves as a prequel to My Hero Academia, with several events directly connecting to the main storyline.