Read update With another Studio Ghibli film directed by Miyazaki, How Do You Live?, premiering in Japan on July 14, 2023, there's undoubtedly more interest in other animated movies from the popular studio. Fans who have watched all of their masterpieces or simply want to venture outside of Ghibli movies will be glad to know no shortage of great anime films to choose from.

Studio Ghibli is the most well-known Japanese animation studio, especially on an international scale, and it's not hard to understand why. It established itself as a quality production company that financed and created some of the best and most wide-reaching Japanese films of all time, and its output is consistently high in quality. It also helps that the co-founder was Hayao Miyazaki, who has directed many of their most high-profile and beloved films.

RELATED: Every Studio Ghibli Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

However, the Japanese animation industry is huge, and there are countless great anime films that Studio Ghibli wasn't involved with. The following nine films are well worth checking out for those familiar with Studio Ghibli who want to dig deeper into a wider variety of Japanese animated films. All make for exciting, imaginative, and visually thrilling viewing experiences.

10 'Redline' (2009)

A science-fiction sports movie about a series of interplanetary car races, Redline might be one of the best movies about car racing ever made, even while featuring no real cars, and being about completely fictional events.

It's an energetic and thrilling movie, and a lot of fun to watch from beginning to end. It was also apparently 100% hand-drawn animation, which is astounding, considering the detail and fluidity of the animation that unfolds on screen. Animation that's executed without the assistance of CGI is a dying art, and a film as good as Redline shows that whilst the process may be more painstaking, it can still look just as good. A futuristic, over-the-top film pulled off with old-fashioned animation techniques makes for a compelling and unique watch as well as a phenomenal technical achievement.

Watch on Tubi

Barefoot Gen is an emotional and disturbing film about life during and after the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima at the end of WW2. It focuses on a young boy and the things he must do to survive in the harrowing, nightmarish circumstances he finds himself in.

The film is a testament to how animated images can be just as shocking and impactful as ones in live-action. Barefoot Gen is most remembered for the horrific sequence that depicts what happened when Hiroshima was bombed, and the way it doesn't shy away from anything. Viewers expecting the animation to act as a barrier between them and the horror of that day will be proven wrong, as it's one of the most haunting scenes from any war film, animated or otherwise. It's tough to watch, but essential, indicating of the power animation can have.

Watch on RetroCrush

8 'Metropolis' (2001)

Despite sharing a name and a genre with the famous Fritz Lang science-fiction film from 1927, 2001's animated Metropolis is distinctly its own thing. It does a good job of immersing viewers in an exciting futuristic setting, with its plot about crime, a strange girl who many people want to find, and the idea that the idyllic city it takes place in is hiding its own dark secrets.

If it all sounds very ambitious for a single film that's less than two hours long, maybe that's because it is a little, but it's still a fun and visually pleasing watch. For any anime fans who are particularly keen on science-fiction settings and tropes, it's certainly easy to recommend.

7 'Night Is Short, Walk on Girl' (2017)

A quirky and surreal romantic comedy that takes place over one fantastical, alcohol-fueled night, with the characters traveling through bars, parks, markets, and even some otherworldly locations. Its sheer creativity makes it one of the best Japanese films of the 2010s.

Describing the plot is difficult and not exactly necessary. Night Is Short, Walk on Girl aims to take viewers on an unforgettable and unique journey across its 90-something minutes, and in that regard, it's a huge success. It's one of the funniest and least predictable romantic comedies of all time, animated or otherwise, and is thrillingly unlike much else out there.

Watch on HBO Max

6 'Paprika' (2006)

It might not be a stretch to call Paprika one of the most creative films of all time, as well as one of the best science-fiction movies of the 2000s. Director Satoshi Kon died tragically at only 46 years old in 2010, and Paprika ended up being his last film. It was an incredible note to go out on, and stands as one of the very best anime films of all time, cementing the late Satoshi Kon as one of the best directors of animation who ever lived.

As for the plot? It's complicated, but also not always entirely important. It involves a machine that allows people to enter the dreams of others getting stolen, and the trippy, visually stunning, surreal quest to get it back. It was likely an influence on Inception, which shares a comparable basic premise. Thanks to being animated, Paprika can convey wilder, more colorful, and truly out-of-this-world dreamscapes. It's hard to believe some of the visuals that are shown, and on top of that, it's fast-paced, emotional, and has a great musical score. It's everything you could want out of an animated movie.

5 'Perfect Blue' (1997)

Satoshi Kon's first feature might still be his most well-loved and influential. It's the kind of movie Alfred Hitchcock might well have loved if he'd lived to see it - a mysterious psychological thriller with a crime element and recurring Hitchcock-esque themes, like paranoia and doubles.

It's far from a Hitchcock clone though, bringing plenty to the table and having its own uniquely stylish and sometimes disturbing visuals. In fact, it's gone on to be so influential that some believe Darren Aronofsky borrowed a few too many elements from it for his own films, like Requiem For a Dream and Black Swan.

Watch on Shudder

4 'The End of Evangelion' (1997)

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most beloved anime franchises, as well as one of the most controversial. Out of all the episodes in the original series, spin-offs/re-edits, and recent Rebuild Quadrilogy, The End of Evangelion (arguably the second of three attempts to conclude the series) is probably the most divisive and hotly debated part of the franchise, even to this day.

A spectacular yet confounding conclusion, a depressing and surreal apocalyptic film, and an intensely personal and dark depiction of depression and despair from series creator Hideaki Anno, The End of Evangelion is as difficult as it is mesmerizing. Whether you love it or hate it, watching it guarantees one thing: you won't soon forget it.

Watch on Netflix

3 'Akira' (1988)

Akira is among the most well-known Japanese animated films. It's an energetic and fast-paced science-fiction film that weaves together psychics, biker gangs, superpowers, and giant explosions into a semi-post-apocalyptic plot set in a futuristic "Neo-Tokyo".

It's an intense and overwhelming watch at times, but the visuals are stunning, and there's no other film out there that looks or feels quite the same way. A showcase for the kinds of unique worlds and visuals a team of dedicated animators can pull off, Akira earns its reputation and status in popular culture.

Watch on Hulu

2 'Your Name' (2016)

It's no secret that Your Name won the hearts of moviegoers all around the globe with its stunning visuals and endearing story. The film is directed by Makoto Shinkai and tells the tale of two Japanese teens named Mitsuha and Taki who live in separate regions of the country but start randomly switching bodies. Despite the fact that they have never really met each other, the two eventually find themselves falling in love.

The lively towns and picturesque countryside of Japan are brought to life on screen by the film's beautiful animation. The film's mystical, dreamlike meditation on destiny, love, and the distances that divide and bring people together is perfectly complemented by this stunning setting. Your Name is an excellent film that will leave viewers feeling inspired and encouraged if they are in the mood for a touching love story.

1 'Ghost in the Shell' (1995)

Ghost in the Shell has had a sequel, a TV series, and a live-action American remake, but the original movie from 1995 remains the best of them all. It's about a robotically-enhanced police force tracking down a notorious hacker, set in the now-not-that-distant future of 2029.

What it therefore might lack in accurate predictions about the future, it makes up for in its style, the world it creates, and the life it breathes into an (on paper) ordinary "cops vs criminals" storyline. Its enduring legacy and the fact it's become a franchise is a testament to how solid the original movie is, and at a lean 83 minutes, it's a must-watch for anyone who wants to get into Japanese animation.

Watch on Tubi

NEXT: The Greatest Anime Films Worth Watching Twice