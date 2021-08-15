Getting into anime can be a huge venture. With so many different types to choose from, deciding which ones to watch can be daunting. From shonen (aimed at young men) to shoujo (aimed at young women) and seinen (aimed at both young and adult males), fans each have their own preferences for what they most enjoy. For the casual fans who aren’t sure where to start (and may find long-running shows like One Piece or Naruto a little daunting), there are easier shows to consume — especially if you’re looking for something to truly engage with, and that takes full advantage of the anime medium. While every anime fan starts somewhere different, the shows below have a bit of everything: action, drama, compelling stories, and even romance. So consider this your cheat sheet for getting into anime.

Fate/Zero

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Based on the visual novel by Type-Moon, Fate/Zero centers on the fight between seven sorcerers battling in what is known as the Holy Grail War. The winner of the battle is granted a wish. To do battle, these sorcerers are granted the ability to summon servants to fight on their behalf. These servants are based on legendary figures throughout time, ranging from legendary knights to demigods. The beautifully animated fight scenes are just one aspect of this multi-layered series. Each summoner has their own reasons for being part of the Holy Grail War, not to mention the dynamic and rapport they share with their respective servants.

Animated by Ufotable (the studio responsible for animating the highly acclaimed Demon Slayer, Fate Zero sits at 25 episodes and is a great entry for those looking for a fantasy series that goes deeper than exciting battles. The show is available on several streaming platforms, including Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Ancient Magus Bride

Genre: Magic, Fantasy, Drama, Slice-of-life

Newcomers to anime have probably heard of popular works from Studio Ghibli like My Neighbor Totoro or Spirited Away, the latter of which received an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. While Ancient Magus Bride isn’t a Ghibli production, it evokes the spirit of one thanks to its beautiful animation and rich story. The anime focuses on a young girl named Chise Hatori who, after being shunned by her family and society, puts herself up for auction and is bought by a mysterious figure named Elias Ainsworth who boasts a large skull for a head. Upon buying Chise, Alias reveals himself as a magician and brings her to live with him in Great Britain, where she learns about the magical world and learns to overcome her own obstacles.

Animated by Studio Wit, Ancient Magus Bride is a series through which magic acts as a backdrop to tell a very character-driven story. The show focuses on the mental aspect and motivations of each character and their purpose in the world. This is especially true of Chise, who questions her own self-worth and value. As the show progresses and Chise meets other characters through the 24-episode run, viewers will fall in love with the world of magic, which goes beyond simply waving wands for the sake of fighting. The show is available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Samurai Champloo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Samurai, Historical

Ever heard of Cowboy Bebop? Are you a fan of hip-hop-inspired soundtracks? Samurai Champloo should be a solid start for fans of action and those wanting a unique twist on a series that blends elements of both hip-hop and classic samurai films.

Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe (who also directed the critically acclaimed Cowboy Bebop), the series takes place in Edo-era Japan (between 1608-1868) and focuses on Fuu, a vibrant and spunky 15-year-old girl who employs two wandering samurai named Mugen and Jin to help her search for a samurai who “smells of sunflowers.” Mugen is a 19-yeard old assertive and brash wandering vagrant. Meanwhile, Jin is a 20-year old ronin, which means that he is a trained samurai without a master or dojo to serve.

The series, which runs 26 episodes, is very episodic in that each episode acts as a self-contained adventure for the trio while traveling through Japan. However, the overarching plot to find the sunflower samurai remains their central goal.

Samurai Champloo is unique in its ability to blend the elements of Ed-era Japan with modern elements of hip-hop and society, including music and even in the fighting ability of certain characters. Historical elements of how Edo-era Japan operated are even included (at least to a certain extent). The show is available on several streaming platforms such as Hulu and Funimation.

Vinland Saga

Genre: Action, Adventure, Historical

Ever heard of the popular hit television series Vikings? Fan of the epic poem Beowulf or its film adaptation? Vinland Saga is worth the watch for fans of either or those looking for a deep, character-driven narrative set during a Norse saga timeline while being loosely based around historical characters. This saga follows Thorfinn, whose experiences as a child eventually mold him into a battle-hardened teenager hell-bent on revenge. As Thorfinn continues his pursuit, he quickly becomes one of the most feared combatants on the battlefield. Meanwhile, against the backdrop of war between the Vikings and England, other figures make their moves off the battlefield that will have an impact on the course of Thorfinn’s future.

Vinland Saga can be described in so many different ways. It has its share of epic, action-packed moments, but it’s the quiet moments and the dialogue between characters where the show itself shines. Thorfinn may be the series’ central protagonist, but the strong development from the show’s supporting characters helps push the series beyond a simple action epic. The show consists of 24 episodes and is available exclusively on Amazon Prime. Season two was also recently announced and is currently in production.

Megalo Box

Genre: Action, Drama, Sports

Created as an homage to the popular boxing series known as Ashita no Joe, Megalo Box takes place in a futuristic era of boxers, where fighters wear special mechanized equipment known as Gears. These Gears, which are worn by boxers along the upper back and arms, make fights much more lethal, and punches cause much more damage. The series focuses primarily on a young man known only as ‘Junk Dog,’ who seeks to rise above underground fights to become the best Megalo boxer. To that end, he takes up the name ‘Joe’ to rise up the ranks.

While boasting some solid animation and boxing fights, Megalo Box is more than a simple underdog story. The series touches on various aspects of fighting for oneself and rising above one’s circumstances. Megalo Box is a great series for sports fans who appreciate the deeper stories behind athletes’ rise to the top, but it also has its place for fans who appreciate solid central storylines that go beyond the fighting ring. The series, which ran for 26 total episodes, is available for streaming on multiple sites, including Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, and Funimation (the second season is streamed exclusively on Funimation and Hulu).

Parasyte the Maxim

Image via Netflix

Genre: Horror, Psychological Thriller

For fans of dark supernatural or horror elements, Parasyte the Maxim is worth a look. The series focuses on a high school student named Shinichi Izumi, who finds himself bonded to a special creature known as a parasite, a being that normally feeds on humans. The parasite, which was trapped in Shinichi’s arm, can act separately from Izumi with its intellect. Naming the parasite Migi (meaning ‘right’ in Japanese), Shinichi must survive against other parasites looking to consume him and other humans with Migi’s help.

Parayste the Maxim is for fans who appreciate shows with elements of horror, but also contains many psychological elements. Parasyte, which runs for 24 episodes, explores a variety of psychological themes. From the idea of what it means to be human or the aspect of morality between species, Parasyte manages to tie together multiple elements amidst a backdrop of strong horror elements. Fans looking for something to keep them on the edge who also appreciate a good story would be wise to give it a try. The series is available to stream on both Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Great Pretender

Image via Netflix

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Any fans of the vaunted Ocean’s trilogy film series out there? Great Pretender might be what fans of similar films or television series should be looking for. An anime-original film exclusive on Netflix, the series focuses on a young Japanese man named Makoto Edumura, a small-time con artist who catches the attention of an expert group of associates who specialize in pulling off major heists. Catching the attention of the group’s leader Laurent Thierry, Edumura finds himself working with a group of these expert con-artists to pull off major heists against rich and powerful figures.

Great Pretender sets a solid foundation with its jazz aesthetic and sense of style. The series consists of 23 episodes and consists of vibrant settings, character designs, and a stellar soundtrack. With twists and turns around every corner, Great Pretender is a perfect series for those who appreciate the thrill of heist films.

