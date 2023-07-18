Hulu recently declared that they are the ultimate platform for adult animation, with the appropriately titled "Animayhem" section arriving just in time for the revival of Futurama. That's a fair description given the vast amount of adult Western animation Hulu has available on their service. Still, Hulu also happens to have almost every anime movie and show you can think of. Some of the biggest names in Japanese animation are available on the service, making Hulu a perfect place for recent fans of the genre or long-time admirers of the art form. In case you're looking for some anime recommendations, here are fifteen of the best anime movies and shows you can watch on Hulu.
Chainsaw Man (2022-)
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: MAPPA
Cast: Kikunosuke Toya, Tomori Kusunoki, and Shogo Sakata
One of the more recent anime titles to shred through the genre, Chainsaw Man is a bloody superhero series that stays true to its absurd title. In a modern world populated by demons, a young man is transformed into a demonic vigilante with chainsaws protruding from his arms and legs. Quite literally armed to the teeth, Chainsaw Man (Kikunosuke Toya) will use his deadly gifts to protect the world from the demons who wish it harm.
Attack on Titan (2013-2023)
Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 98 | Studios: WIT Studio and MAPPA
Cast: Yûki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, and Marina Inoue
Quite literally one of the biggest animes ever made is finally ending this year, with Attack on Titan concluding with its fourth and final season. While the show is one of the most approachable animes for beginners of the genre, it's also one of the most existential and violent, even giving Chainsaw Man a run for its money in terms of blood and gore. Still, the unique world of Attack on Titan is populated by a great story and memorable characters. Eren Jaeger's (Yûki Kaji) quest to kill all the gargantuan titans unravels a stunning mystery.
One Punch Man (2015-)
Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 25 | Studios: Madhouse and J.C. Staff
Cast: Makoto Furukawa, Kaito Ishikawa, and Hiromichi Tezuka
On paper, One Punch Man sounds like a woefully boring concept for an anime. A story about a superhero who can defeat enemies in a single punch? How can there be any stakes, tension, or meaningful storytelling? Surprisingly, quite easily, as Saitama's (Makoto Furukawa) existential crisis as an all-powerful superhero who is considered too powerful by his peers makes for a refreshingly unique superhero story.
Naruto and Naruto Shippuden (2002-2017)
Seasons: 13 | Episodes: 720 | Animation Studio: Studio Pierrot | Creator: Masashi Kishimoto
Cast: Junko Takeuchi, Chie Nakamura, and Noriaki Sugiyama
Anime's most famous ninja has made his home on Hulu, with the service not only including the original Naruto series but also its sequel shows in Naruto Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The first shows chronicle the life and times of young Naruto (Junko Takeuchi), who goes from a cocky and ambitious trainee into a fully-fledged ninjutsu master. This journey is not without its hurdles, as the young ninja is consistently flanked by betrayal and danger. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follows the life of Naruto's son.
My Hero Academia (2016-)
Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 144 | Animation Studio: Bones Inc
Cast: Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayane Sakura, and Yûki Kaji
Speaking of young individuals training to become heroes, My Hero Academia is essentially an anime rendition of the underrated Disney masterpiece, Sky High. The series follows the adventures of young Izuku Midoriya (Daika Yamashita). The aspiring hero wants to become the world's greatest hero but lacks any superpowers of his own. Midoriya must learn what it takes to be a hero in a society full of villains, bullies, and threats to society.
One Piece (1999-)
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 1,076 | Animation Studio: Toei Animation | Creator: Eiichirô Oda
Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Akemi Okamura, Kazuya Nakai, Kappei Yamaguchi, and Hiroaki Hirata
Yup, you read that intro right. Despite only having one season listed, One Piece has over a thousand episodes and still counting, making it one of the longest and longest-running anime shows ever made. This epic series follows young Monkey D. Luffy (Mayumi Tanaka) and his crew of misfits' search for the legendary One Piece treasure, with the aspiring young privateer hoping to earn the title of "King of the Pirates." Luffy's adventure is also set to come to live-action with the upcoming Netflix remake.
Tokyo Ghoul (2014)
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Animation Studio: Studio Pierrot
Cast: Natsuki Hanae and Sora Amamiya
An excellent example of how horror can be an effective genre for anime, Tokyo Ghoul is another superhero-esque story with more of a disturbing supernatural twist. When a nefarious ghoul attacks student Kaneki Ken (Natsuki Hanae), the young man thanks he has barely cheated death. However, his encounter with the specter left him permanently changed, now being half-ghoul himself.
Spy x Family (2022-)
Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 26 | Animation Studio: WIT Studio and CloverWorks
Cast: Noucky Andriansyah, Takuya Eguchi, Atsumi Tanezaki, and Saori Hayami
Agent Twilight has to create a fake family to aid his mission. After taking on the name Loid Forger (Takuya Eguchi), he marries the assassin, Yor (Saori Hayami), and adopts a young telepath, Anya (Atsumi Tanezaki). Unfortunately, the three don't know about each other's secret lives and must constantly stay on their toes to keep peace. The series is a hilarious action-comedy that the whole family can enjoy. Oh, and did we mention that the family dog can see the future?
Akira (1988)
Release Date: July 16th, 1988 | Run Time: 124 minutes | Director: Katsuhiro Ôtomo
Cast: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, and Mami Koyama
Switching gears to anime feature films, Akira isn't just one of the greatest animated films ever made, and it's perhaps one of the most influential films ever developed. The fact that the film was released in 1988 is astounding, with the timeless animation and art style holding up flawlessly. The cyber-punk world of Akira also cements the dark sci-fi film as a major inspiration for many other films and shows. Rumor has it that Hollywood has been trying to get a live-action adaptation of Akira made for a while, but that's frankly not necessary for a film as perfect as this.
Lupin III: The First (2019)
Release Date: October 18th, 2020 | Run Time: 93 minutes | Director: Takashi Yamazaki
Cast: Kan'ichi Kurita, Kiyoshi Kobayashi, Daisuke Namikaya, Miyuki Sawashiro, and Kôichi Yamadera
CG-animated reboots of popular anime rarely go over well with fans, but Lupin III: The First is a fantastic exception to that rule. The master thief goes on a globe-trotting adventure with friends new and old, as they all try to find an ancient artifact and keep it out of the hands of some reformed Nazis. In short, Lupin III: The First is the closest thing we'll probably ever get to an Indiana Jones anime.
Yu-Gi-Oh! (2000-2006)
Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 224 | Animation Studio: Studio Gallop | Creator: Kazuki Takahashi
Cast: Dan Green, Wayne Grayson, and Amy Birnbaum
Ready to du-du-du-du-du-duel? You better, because Hulu has just about all of the Yu-Gi-Oh! content you could possibly ask for. Most may be familiar with the show due to the wildly popular card game, but Yu-Gi-Oh! is up there with Pokémon as one of the biggest multi-format franchises. Not only is the original series on Hulu, but sequels and spin-offs like Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's, Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, and more are also available to watch on the service.
Cowboy Bebop (1998-1999)
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 26 | Animation Studio: Sunrise | Creator: Hajime Yatate
Cast: Kôichi Yamadera, Unshô Ishizuka, and Megumi Hayashibara
While the live-action Netflix reimagining failed to capture the magic of the original show, the original Cowboy Bebop is still a sensational show. The iconic Spike Spiegel (Kôichi Yamadera) is a cool-headed bounty hunter in the near future. The series explores themes of nihilism, family, and regret, but wraps it up in the jazzy Bebop aesthetic that makes for fantastic episodic television.
Sword Art Online (2012-)
Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 100 | Animation Studio: A-1 Pictures
Cast: Yoshitsugu Matuoka and Haruka Tomatsu
Sword Art Online must have a time traveler on their creative team. How the sci-fi series, which first takes place in 2022, predicted the recent rise in virtual reality is honestly as impressive as it is topical. The story of Kirito (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka) begins when he and thousands of players worldwide are trapped in a massively popular video game, leading them all to find a means of escape.
Dragon Ball (1986-1989)
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 153 | Animation Studio: Toei Animation
Cast: Masako Nozawa, Hiromi Tsuru, Mayumi Tanaka, and Tôru Furuya
Hulu may not have the most popular series in the beloved franchise, the original Dragon Ball Z, but it does still have Dragon Ball Z Kai (a condensed version of Z), Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Super, and the show that started it all, Dragon Ball. Follow the adventures of a young Goku (Masaka Nozawa) and his best friend Bulma (Hiromi Tsuru) as they embark on their first quest to find the Dragon Balls—an excellent start to one of the most recognizable anime IPs ever developed.
The Bleach Franchise (2004-2012, 2022-)
Seasons: 18 | Episodes: 382 | Animation Studio: Studio Pierrot | Creator: Tite Kubo
Cast: Masakazu Morita and Fumiko Orikasa
Last but certainly not least, Bleach is a supernatural action series like no other. Ichigo Kurosaki (Masakazu Morita) and see dead people, but these ghosts are looking to cause all sorts of trouble and mayhem. Through years of training, Ichigo becomes a noble swordsman capable of fighting these malevolent specters. The show's recent sequel series, Bleach: Thousand-Yeat Blood War, is also available to stream on Hulu.