With the release of Netflix's One Piece garnering wonderful critical reception, audiences who typically wouldn't watch anime are a lot more inclined to dip their toes into the medium. The One Piece anime showed critics and audiences how viable anime stories are in live-action and with more on the way, many would like to experience these stories before they hit live-action due to the collective opinion that the anime is always better.

For fans looking to experience the anime medium for the first time and loved the One Piece live-action adaption, they can sleep well knowing there are many quality animes just like it ready for them to watch.

10 'Fairy Tail' (2009-2019)

Fairy Tail follows the adventures of Lucy, an aspiring wizard who forms friendships with wizards in the infamous Fairy Tail guild known as Ezra, Natsu and Grey. Together, they take on jobs, cultivate fruitful and deep friendships, and help each other complete their personal goals.

Oftentimes, the anime is criticized for its reliance on the "friendship solves everything" trope. However, that's also part of what makes Fairy Tail as special as it is. Aside from the thrilling action sequences and a plot that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, the comradery between the core cast helps viewers really fall in love with them and want to be involved in their stories.

9 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998)

This neo-noir space western follows Spike Spiegel, a futuristic bounty hunter who chases the galaxy's most deadly criminals with the help of his ragtag team of misfits. Just trying to make a buck, this team will face anyone and anything for the right price.

Those who enjoyed the "unlikely heroes" aspect of One Piece will find a lot of enjoyment in Cowboy Bebop. The team's character interactions are quite similar to One Piece's. Fans of One Piece's vibrant and different world will find something to love in Cowboy Bebop as well. While it is a totally different-looking world, both serve a whole new world compared to our typical day-to-day.

8 'Black Clover' (2017-2021)

Two best friends who were abandoned at the same church at a young age, Asta and Yuno, promised each other that they would compete to be the next Wizard King. But there's a catch, Asta was born without any magical energy.

Luffy is easily the fan-favorite character of One Piece, which is good for those considering Black Clover as their next watch. Asta and Luffy are very similar in that they both have dreams of being the ruler of their respective worlds. While Luffy wants to be King of the Pirates, Asta aims to be the Wizard King. Both have tremendous willpower and push through anything in the way of their dreams.

7 'One Punch Man' (2015-2019)

One Punch Man follows Saitama, the most powerful superhero in the entire world, having the ability to kill anyone with one punch. The series comedically deals with his dissatisfaction with life and the depression he faces being so bored with something he started doing just for fun.

It's no question that One Piece is a lighthearted show with the ability to get serious when it needs to and that seems to be the exact way to describe One Punch Man as well. Both series are no stranger to goofy comedy and fun sequences, making their serious moments all the more impactful when they do come around.

6 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' (2019-)

When his family is murdered by demons and the only ones left alive are himself and his sister, now turned into a demon, Tanjiro sets out to become a demon slayer to cure his sister and avenge the rest of his family.

Another example of a protagonist who shares many similarities is Tanjiro. Whilst Luffy may not have a sister in need of curing, both young men have a drive unlike any other. Neither can seem to die no matter what they go through and have consistently shown that they will push themselves beyond their limits to accomplish their goals. With Season 3 on the way, now is the perfect time for fans to get caught up.

5 'Bleach' (2004-2023)

Ichigo Kurosaki is a high school student with the ability to see ghosts gains soul reaper powers and sets out to save the world from Hollows. Bleach is noted as one of the world-famous "Big Three" anime alongside Naruto and, of course, One Piece. All three are some of the most famous shows on the planet.

Bleach and One Piece belong in the Big Three for the same reason, their masterful storytelling. Both series deliver gripping plots that are praised for both their stellar writing and ability to stick so close to the source material.

4 'My Hero Academia' (2016-)

Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku, was born in a society where 80% of the population has superhuman abilities known as "quirks". When the world's symbol of peace, All Might, passes down his own power to Deku, he fights to understand his new powers and face the treacherous League of Villains.

My Hero Academia is like One Piece in many ways. Both contain a character with a light of hope and optimism with the capability to power up and buckle down when needed, gripping plots that aren't afraid to be serious, engaging character arcs, and beloved supporting casts all with their own charming arcs of their own.

3 'Hunter x Hunter' (1999-2001) (20011-2014)

Gon's father was a world-renowned Hunter, until one day he abandoned Gon at a young age. Years later, Gon aims to also become a great Hunter and gains an incredible group of friends along the way as he seeks out his missing father.

Both Hunter x Hunter and One Piece feature stories about tight-knit groups of friends traveling the world and meeting exciting new people and experiences all in hopes of helping their leader obtain the thing that means the most to them. Gon and Luffy both are young men with ambitious goals and great support systems behind them along the way.

2 'Dragon Ball' (1986-1989)

Goku is a young, monkey-tailed boy with fighting on the brain. Setting out into the world on his first adventure with a motley crew of friends to find the mythical Dragon Balls, a set of seven stones with the power to grant the bearer of all seven any wish they desire.

While many fans are most likely more familiar with the sequel series, Dragon Ball Z, the first series in the franchise, Dragon Ball is more like One Piece than many would think. Another series in which it's similar to One Piece in almost every way, this globe-trotting adventure with this young cast of lovable characters is well-loved by many, with many fans considering it to be in their personal "Big Three". Dragon Ball and One Piece even had a crossover at one point in the 590th episode of One Piece.

1 'Naruto' (2002-2007)

Naruto follows a young boy named, you guessed it, Naruto. Young Naruto dreams of becoming the next Hokage, which means to be the village's leader and their most skilled ninja warrior. Along the way, he makes some friendly alliances and hones his skills immensely.

Similar to the similarities between One Piece and Black Clover, Naruto also shares a goal to become the best in his business. Naruto is a young kid with a ton of spirit and love for what he does. He consistently defies the odds of whatever scenario he's in, making him a perfect fit for fans of Luffy looking to expand their horizons.

