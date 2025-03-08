As usual, this winter season delivered some exciting anime series for fans of all genres. We leveled up with the highly anticipated return of Solo Leveling, fell in love with Honey Lemon Soda, and ventured back into the post-apocalyptic world of Dr. Stone. Now, as March brings the season to a close, some are already looking ahead to the exciting new stories Spring will offer. But before we move on, let’s take a look at the best of the best coming out this month on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling

Episodes 9-13

Release Date: January 5

Cast: Taito Ban, Reina Ueda, Haruna Mikawa, Rina Honizumi

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Season 2 of Solo Leveling follows Sung Jinwoo’s journey from zero to hero, as he learns how to use the System to enhance his skills and seeks the Elixir of Life to heal his ailing mother. However, in the fiercely competitive world of Hunters, he won’t be able to keep his newfound power a secret for long, causing him to gain new allies and dangerous enemies. This season also introduces powerful players and delves deeper into a question that has been haunting both Jinwoo and the audience: Is the System stripping away his humanity, or has he become something entirely different?

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

Episodes 9-12

Release Date: January 10

Cast: Aoi Yûki, Takeo Otsuka, Katsuyuki Konishi

Studio: TOHO Animation

Maomao, the daughter of an apothecary, is suddenly kidnapped and sold into the imperial court as a maid. However, when the emperor’s infant children mysteriously fall gravely ill, she uses her vast knowledge of medicine to uncover the cause and quietly cures them. What she doesn’t expect is to catch the attention of Jinshi, a perceptive and dashing eunuch, who discovers her secret and promotes her to lady-in-waiting for the emperor’s favorite concubine. Now, with more access to the court, Maomao uses her skills to treat the ailments of its members and gain recognition. The Aphotecary Diaries Season 2 expands the story even further, introducing new characters and new mysteries to resolve.

Blue Box

Episodes 21-25

Release Date: October 3

Cast: Shouya Chiba, Reina Ueda, Akari Kitou, Kengo Haryuu

Studio: Telecom Animation Film

Blue Box follows the story of Taiki Inomata, a first-year student and an average badminton player with a crush on Chinatsu Kano, the rising star of the basketball team and a year his senior. For Taiki, his feelings seem hopeless, but when Chinatsu’s family moves abroad, his mother offers her a place to stay, putting them under the same roof. As Taiki and Chinatsu pursue their individual goals and grow closer, things become even more complicated when Taiki's childhood friend, Hina, confesses her feelings for him, turning this unrequited love story into a full-fledged love triangle.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Episodes 21-25

Release Date: October 13

Cast: Yuuma Uchida, Rina Hidaka, Makoto Koichi, Show Hayami

Studio: C2C

Rakurou "Sunraku" Hizutome is a devoted fan of the popular virtual reality game Shangri-La Frontier. Once he starts playing, he quickly makes a name for himself by defeating two of the seven nearly unbeatable unique monsters. To progress in the game, he embarks on a quest to acquire a magic operation unit, and for a time, Sunraku seems to breeze through this challenge alongside his new clanmates, but what he doesn’t realize is that they may have ulterior motives for helping him. As he seeks out powerful enemies and unravels the game's hidden mechanics, Sunraku may just change Shangri-La Frontier forever.

Sakamoto Days

Episodes 8-11

Release Date: January 11

Cast: Tomokazu Sugita, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Ayane Sakura

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Tarou Sakamoto was once the greatest hitman of all time, but everything changed when he met the love of his life and decided to get married and start a family. Leaving behind his violent past, he traded his guns for a quiet life as a convenience store clerk. However, many of Sakamoto’s former rivals and former colleagues refuse to believe he’s truly retired, and they’ll stop at nothing to take him out of the game for good. Now, with the help of Shin, a young telepath and employee, Sakamoto must fend off relentless enemies while protecting his family and the town he now calls home. This John Wick-inspired anime series is sure to make a worthy watch for fans of the franchise.

My Happy Marriage Season 2

Episodes 9-13

Release Date: January 6

Cast: Reina Ueda, Kaito Ishikawa, Ayane Sakura

Studio: Kinema Citrus

In My Happy Marriage, magic, spirits, and supernatural abilities are a part of everyday life. Miyo Saimori, born without any magical ability, is treated as little more than a servant and abused by her stepmother and half-sister, with no protection from her distant father who quickly discarded her after her mother's passing. That all changes when she is betrothed to Kiyoka Kudou, a powerful but cold man whose previous fiancées all fled in fear. However, Miyo soon discovers that her handsome husband-to-be is far from the monster she expected. In Season 2, a powerful new foe emerges, and Miyo’s hidden abilities are explored in more detail, revealing that her dreams may foreshadow events from the the future. Far from being just a romance, My Happy Marriage is a story of resilience, inner strength, and hope.

The 100 Girlfriends Who, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2

Episodes 8-12

Release Date: January 12

Cast: Wataru Kato, Kaede Hondo, Miyu Tomita

Studio: Bibury Animation Studio

After being rejected a hundred times in middle school, a desperate Rentaro Aijo visits a shrine and prays for better luck with his romantic life in high school. To his surprise, the God of Love appears and promises that Rentaro will meet 100 people he is destined to date. But there’s a catch: once he meets someone destined for him, they must love each other happily, or the girl will die in an accident. As high school begins, Rentaro starts meeting his soulmates and forms a polyamorous relationship, lovingly called the Rentaro Family. Season 2 will showcase more wholesome moments between the family members and, of course, continue adding to its ranks.

