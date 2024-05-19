April was a very successful month for the anime, with the release of Spy x Family Code: White, which made over 105 million dollars at the box office. Kaiju No. 8 had a thrilling start with its audience, becoming X's (formerly Twitter) first anime live-stream event. Despite some negative comments, the viewership count was impressive, with over 100,000 people tuning in to the initial live stream on Twitter. This interactive experience truly brought the anime to life for its fans.

May is shaping up to be another fantastic month. We have two shōnen heavy hitters with My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba returning to the lineup and a few new must-watch titles. These are the best anime of May 2024.

My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 continues the battle between Tomura Shigaraki and Izuku "Deku" Midoryia as Japan hangs in the balance. Deku and his friends have always longed to be heroes, but they never expected to be thrown into the middle of a war spanning generations. My Hero Academia has entered its final stages, and this season sets the groundwork for what will be an incredible finale.

Demon Slayer: The Hashira Training Arc

Here is the synopsis of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Traning Arc from Crunchyroll:

"To the Hashira Training… The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carries faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story."

Calling all Demon Slayer fans! The highly anticipated Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc is just around the corner, set to premiere tomorrow (May 12, 2024). This arc offers a unique opportunity to delve deeper into the minds of the Hashira, our beloved characters. I, for one, am particularly excited about the intense confrontation between Tanjiro and Sanemi and seeing Giyu again.

This is a warning for those who watch Demon Slayer for the action. We could get some incredible action sequences, but this season's crux is to see Hashira and the Demon Slayers train. We will get a lot of complaints from Zenetsu and a good amount of screaming randomness from Insoke and Tanjiro out here butting into everyone's business because he's a nice person when it comes to siblings.

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night

Here is the synopsis of Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night from HIDIVE:

"Shibuya is a city full of identity. It is here on Shibuya's late-night streets that illustrator Mahiru Kozuki, former idol Kano Yamanouchi, Vtuber Kiui Watase , and composer Mei Kim Anouk Takanashi — four young women who are slightly outside the world — join together and form an anonymous artist group called JELEE. "I" also want to shine like someone else. If it's not me but "we," then we might be able to shine."

While it's no Oshi no Ko, Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night is another super unexpected anime in its cuteness. Much like A Sign of Affection, the series does a perfect job of writing the characters and their experiences with one another. It's a series that you have to see for yourself to get a better understand of why you fall in love with these characters.

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3

The Irregular at Magic High School is excellent. Season 3 expands on the lore from the previous season. Miyuki, Tatsuya, and the rest of the squad are now in their second year at National Magic University Affiliated First High School. Meanwhile, characters like Saegusa Mayumi have graduated but are still integral to the story. During season 3 of The Irregular at Magic High School, we have gotten new students like Saegusa Kasumi and Saegusa Izumi, who are the younger sisters of Mayumi. If you're looking for a healthy dose of magic and mischief, this is the show for you.

Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF

Here is the synopsis of Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf from Crunchyroll.

"Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf, and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf is a beautiful reboot of the 2008 series. Studio Passione does a great job keeping the spirit of the original anime while bringing some modernism to the style and imagination of the anime. While reboots tend to get a bad rap, often being seen as a cash grab or uninspired, anime tends to maintain the standard or frankly outdo the original. Recent examples include Trigun Stampede, Dororo, Fruits Basket, Shaman King, and many others.

Blood of Zeus Season 2

To escape the Underworld forever, Hades crafts a plan to claim Zeus's crown for himself and reunite with his beloved Persephone as ruler of Olympus. Blood of Zeus Season 2 continues the epic tales from Ancient Greece. It's a highly underrated Netflix series that is worth binging.

WIND BREAKER

Here is the synopsis of Wind Breaker from its official website.

"The average scores are the lowest, but the fights are the strongest. Furin High School is renowned as a super school of delinquents. Haruka Sakura, a first-year student, came from outside the city to fight to the top. However, Furin High School has become a group that protects the town called the "Chime of the Wind Breaker."

Wind Breaker is about to get the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End effect, where the manga sales are about to go through the rough just because the anime is just that good. While the series doesn't do anything revolutionary, it is just a darn good time, and that's all anyone can ask for.

