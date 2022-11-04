Anime is a broad term that covers a range of Japanese animation, both hand-drawn and computer-generated, from fantasy epics and mind-bending sci-fi to intimate dramas and gritty realism. It's been around for over 100 years but really exploded in popularity in the second half of the 20th century to become one of Japan's defining cultural exports.

RELATED: 10 Terrifying Horror Anime to Binge this October

The genre has continued to produce innovative, engaging movies in the 21st century. Hayao Miyazaki and his heirs at Studio Ghibli delivered classics like Spirited Away and When Marnie Was There. Artists from outside Japan have also explored anime with success, like Dutch animator Michael Dudok de Wit with his film The Red Turtle. Not to mention, Makoto Shinkai catapulted to the forefront of anime with his charming sci-fi love story Your Name. All of this indicates that anime will remain a hub of creativity for years to come.

'Tokyo Grandfathers' (2003) - IMDb: 7.8/10

Tokyo Grandfathers is an adventure film from director Satoshi Kon, who also made Paprika and Perfect Blue. It follows three homeless people in Tokyo who find a baby in the trash on Christmas Eve, so they set out to find the child's parents.

RELATED: 10 Coolest Anime Fantasy Worlds Everyone Wants to Visit

It's Kon's most realistic film, with no magical or sci-fi elements. It doesn't have the madcap energy of Paprika, but it's funnier and more sentimental. The three main characters are all absurd and likable, making for a charming story about finding family.

'Ghost in the Shell 2.0' (2008) - IMDb. 7.9/10

1995's Ghost in the Shell, based on the manga by Masamune Shirow, is a cult classic and one of the most influential anime movies of all time. It follows a cyborg law enforcement agent (Atsuko Tanaka/Mimi Woods) and her partner (Akio Otsuka/Richard Epcar) as they investigate an incident where sex robots were hacked and made to attack people.

RELATED: 10 of the Funniest Anime Shows: From 'Nichijou' To 'Gintama'

It was re-released in 2008 with new footage and updated animation, alongside a remixed soundtrack. Purists might prefer the 1995 version, but there's no denying that the re-release is visually superior. However, the main appeal of the film is still the way it explores themes of identity in a world of advanced technology, where the line between human and robot is increasingly blurred.

'When Marnie Was There' (2014) - IMDb: 7.7/10

Anna is a 12-year-old girl suffering from asthma, so her foster parents send her to stay with their relatives at their home near the sea. While exploring the wetlands there, Anna comes across a rundown mansion and the girl who seems to live there. Anna strikes up a friendship with the mysterious, blonde Marnie, but many questions remain. What is Marnie's story? Is she a ghost? A memory?

When Marnie Was There is a Ghibli film from Hiromasa Yonebayash, who also directed The Secret World of Arriety. It's a heartwarming tale told through the gorgeous 2D animation that Ghibli is best at. It received critical acclaim and was nominated for the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

'The Wind Rises' (2013) - IMDb: 7.7/10

The Wind Rises is the most recent film directed by anime legend Hayao Miyazaki. It's one of his more realistic films and tells the story of Jiro Horikoshi, the engineer who designed many of Japan's fighter aircraft used during WWII. In particular, the film explores how the talented and idealistic Horikoshi was exploited by his country's militaristic leaders.

The animation is beautiful, as one would expect from a Ghibli film, and the landscapes of prewar Japan are depicted almost like a fantasy world. The sequence showing the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923 is especially well-done.

'Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance (2009) - IMDb: 7.9

Evangelion: 2.0 is the second entry in the Rebuild of Evangelion, a series of four movies that retell the events from the Neon Genesis Evangelion show. That series followed the conflict between humans using giant mechs and a race of beings known as Angels.

Neon Genesis Evangelion has been cited as one of the most influential anime series ever made and has also been referenced in many Western animated shows like Steven Universe and Gravity Falls. Wes Anderson has even confessed to being a fan of the series. For those looking to give it a try, the Rebuild movies are a good place to start.

'The Tale of the Princess Kaguya' (2013) - IMDb: 8.0/10

A bamboo cutter discovers a tiny girl inside a bamboo shot, and he and his wife adopt her. The girl, whom they called Princess, grows rapidly and seems to have magical abilities. Princess and her new parents move to the capital, where many suitors try to win her hand, but she remains sad and lost. To find her place in the world, Princess must first uncover the mystery of her past and where she comes from.

Chloë Grace Moretz does a terrific job as the titular princess in the English dub. She's joined by Darren Criss, James Caan, Lucy Liu, and Beau Bridges. Impressively, the film currently holds a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Wolf Children' (2012) - IMDb: 8.1/10

Wolf Children centers on young mother Hana (Aoi Miyazaki/Colleen Clinkenbeard) who struggles to raise her two children, Ame (Yukito Nishii/Micah Soluso) and Yuki (Haru Kuroki/Jad Saxton), after their werewolf father tragically dies. The kids must learn to deal with their half-wolf nature, all while keeping it secret from society.

This proves easier said than done. Yuki, in particular, finds it hard to get a grip on his wolf side, and he even snaps at one point and injures a classmate. Despite this supernatural premise, Wolf Children is really a family drama and coming-of-story. The characters are cute and well-designed, thanks to artist Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, who also worked on Neon Genesis Evangelion. But the main appeal is the writing and the voice cast, who play these characters with genuine emotion.

'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004) - IMDb: 8.2/10

Howl's Moving Castle is a Miyazaki film based on the beloved children's book by Diana Wynne Jones. It takes place in a fantasy world where two kingdoms are at war. An evil witch curses the young Sophie (Chieko Baisho/Emily Mortimer), turning her into an old woman. Sophie sets out to undo the curse and in the process teams up with a young wizard named Howl (Takuya Kimura/Christian Bale). The pair of them soon get mixed up in the war.

Alongside the magical setting, Howl's Moving Castle explores anti-war themes. Miyazaki was reportedly inspired to make the movie due to his opposition to the invasion of Iraq in 2003. In 2013, he named Howl's Moving Castle as his favorite of his own films. "I wanted to convey the message that life is worth living, and I don't think that's changed," he said.

'Your Name' (2016) - IMDb: 8.4/10

Your Name follows two Japanese high schoolers living in separate parts of the country who inexplicably begin swapping bodies. On some mornings they each wake up in the other's body and must live a day in their life. They struggle to make sense of the situation and the strange connection between them, and in the process, they form a tight bond.

This might sound like an anime Freaky Friday, but it's actually a surprisingly emotional story about loneliness and connection. The voice cast is great and the imagery is always beautiful. Not for nothing, Your Name grossed over $380 million at the box office to become the third highest-grossing animated movie of all time. Director Makoto Shinkai is set to release a new fantasy adventure film early next year.

'Spirited Away' (2001) - IMDb: 8.6/10

Image via Ghibli Studios

Spirited Away centers on ten-year-old Chihiro (Rumi Hiiragi/Daveigh Chase), who discovers a world inhabited by magical spirits. Many of these entities are friendly, but some are dangerous. Indeed, the witch Yubaba (Mari Natsuki/Suzanne Pleshette) enslaves Chihiro and turns her parents into pigs. In secret, Chiro begins planning a way to rescue her parents and escape from the spirit world. It is yet another film directed by Miyazaki, and probably his most famous work.

It builds on techniques he pioneered with My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke. The film is visually striking, with plenty of memorable characters and creatures, from the dragon Haku to the masked ghost No-Face. However, the main appeal is the story and the characters. They are realistic and complex, helping to elevate this fantasy adventure into a mature drama. With it, Miyazaki set an exceptionally high bar for anime movies going into the 21st century.

NEXT: 10 Great TV Shows Recommended by Quentin Tarantino