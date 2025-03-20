Alright, anime. Animation produced in Japan, essentially, is the best way to define it. It’s popular worldwide, though, and not just in Japan by any means. This is particularly true over the last few decades, with Akira, Grave of the Fireflies, and some of the earliest Hayao Miyazaki movies proving especially eye-opening to audiences outside Japan, with all of those demonstrating how great anime could be.

To look at slightly more recent anime films, though, here are the best ones released in the last 30 years. This puts them all as movies that came out after anime’s arguable global rise, so it’s fairer to say that they all contributed to it continuing to dominate on an international scale. It’ll hopefully go without saying, but these films can also be counted as some of the best animated movies (more generally speaking) of the last three decades, too.

10 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Studio Ghibli

Yep, Hayao Miyazaki was a name worth mentioning in the introduction, and he’s someone who’s inevitably going to show up a fair few times when talking about the best anime movies of the past several decades. He’s not the be-all and end-all anime director, but he’s a household name for good reason, with one of his strongest efforts as a filmmaker being Howl’s Moving Castle.

There’s a fantastical premise here, as is the case with many (but not all) Miyazaki films, with a story that begins with a young woman trying to undo a curse, and gradually grows into something grander in scale. Howl’s Moving Castle works solidly on a narrative front, but proves exceptional when it comes to visuals and world-building; that’s the stuff that truly makes it a modern classic.