Over the past five years, there has been a wide variety of anime movies from all sorts of genres. However, there have been a few which have stood out from the rest. Anime is a constantly evolving type of animation and the films from the past five years have proved how much anime has grown in the past decade. Beloved anime franchises have come and gone in film. As many anime fans know, some of the best filmmakers in anime have passed away and left their legacies behind in the form of their last film.

Many of these stories stay true to the original source material and others reshape their sources to only elevate them to new heights. Some of the best are created by indie studios, while others are more well-known in the anime world. From Dragon Ball to The Boy and the Heron, the best anime movies of the last five years push boundaries and are masterpieces in storytelling.

10 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' (2022)

Directed by Tetsurô Kodama

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is Toriyama's final Dragon Ball movie, and it follows up the storyline from Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which came out in 2018. The Red Ribbon Army, led by Commander Magneta and Dr. Hedo, returns with two powerful Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, who call themselves "superheroes." Everyone is training for the next big battle, except for Gohan, who just wants to focus on his research. However, with the Red Ribbon Army causing chaos once again, Gohan must find his power within and help Piccolo defeat them.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is one of the best Dragon Ball movies to come out in a long time. This 2022 anime film brings back that feeling of nostalgia that Dragon Ball fans get when they watch classic Dragon Ball. While fans love Goku and Vegeta, it is refreshing to see other characters like Gohan, Piccolo, and Pan, Gohan's daughter, and even the villains, get their time in the spotlight. The animation combines CGI and Toriyama's animation style flawlessly, and creates room for epic battle scenes.

9 'Lupin III: The First' (2019)

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki

Lupin III: The First is part of the Lupin III universe, which was created by Kazuhiko "Monkey Punch" Katō. Lupin III is the great-grandson of the infamous thief, Arsène Lupin, and the leader of a team of talented team, which includes marksman Jigen and swordsman Goemon. In Lupin III: The First, Lupin is looking to steal a diary which belonged to Professor Bresson, who was murdered by Nazis in France. The diary is rumored to be a guide to a treasure known as the "Eclipse." However, Lupin isn't the only one who is after the diary; a young aspiring archaeologist named Laetitia and Fujiko are both after the diary's secrets as well.

The film takes a slightly different turn from its predecessors and is more 3D than 2D. While 3D animation might take some getting used to, it does a remarkable job at keeping the aesthetic of Monkey Punch's work. Yamazaki's script stays true to the spirit of classic Lupin III stories. As the mystery of the diary and treasure is revealed, there are numerous enjoyable surprises and twists.

8 'Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time' (2021)

Directed by Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki. Katsuichi Nakayama, and Mahiro Maeda

Evangelion has evolved from a television series into several films about a post-apocalyptic world where the organization known as NERV uses EVAs, piloted by teenagers, to fight off Angels. Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, written and produced by Hideaki Anno, is the last film in the Rebuild of Evangelion film series. Thrice Upon a Time, which came out in 2021, starts off where Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo left off.

Anno's script is thought-provoking and stays true to the themes of the original Evangelion series. Evangelion is one of the darkest animes series of all time, but this film leaves room for the characters to have hope for a future. Thrice Upon a Time is a great ending to Rebuild of Evangelion because it brings closure for Asuka, Rei, Kaworu, and Shinji. Besides the satisfying ending, there are some epic mecha battles throughout the movie, including the battle for Paris and Gendo and Shinji's fight in the "Anti Universe."

7 'Weathering with You' (2019)

Directed by Makoto Shinkai

Weathering with You is a 2019 romantic fantasy anime, which is often compared to Shinkai's other well known movie, Your Name. The story follows Hodaka Morishima, a high school student, who has run away from his home and gone to Tokyo to try to find work. Torrential rainstorms have been hitting Tokyo. Hodaka meets Hina, an orphan who is working a part-time job at a fast food chain to help her family. However, Hina isn't an ordinary girl; she can stop the rain by praying.

Shinkai's Weathering with You combines mythology and supernatural elements with the theme of climate change. The film shows how the constant downpours have caused people to be at the point where they would pay money for sunshine for special occasions. So, essentially, it is also a commentary on society and how it perceives the environment. Besides the themes which resonate strongly today, the characters in Weathering with You are relatable and well-developed. Fans care deeply for Hina and Hodaka, and they want to see them end up together.

6 'Suzume' (2022)

Directed by Makoto Shinkai

Suzume is the latest anime movie by director Makato Shinkai. The story follows 17-year-old Suzume (Nanoka Hara, Nichole Sakura), whose mother was killed by an earthquake. After the death of her mother, Suzume lives with her aunt, Tamaki, and continues to try to make sense of the natural disaster which shaped the world around her. When Suzume meets Sōta (Hokuto Matsumura, Josh Keaton), a mysterious stranger, she learns that there is something sinister behind the earthquakes.

In a way, Suzume has echoes of Shinkai's Your Name with two strangers coming together. However, Suzume's plot goes beyond the high school crush with a more emotional connection between Sōta and Suzume. The animation is beautiful, with bold, colorful backgrounds, and the use of shadow and light gives extra depth to the contrast between the real world and the one behind the door.

5 'Belle' (2021)

Directed by Mamoru Hosoda

Belle is a 2021 retelling of the classic story, Beauty and the Beast, with a modern sci-fi tech twist. Suzu (Kaho Nakamura, Kylie McNeill), a high school student, hides behind her internet persona, Belle, a very popular singer in the virtual world of "U." The Beast takes the form of Dragon, who is seen as a "bad guy" in the "U" and is constantly being pursued by the Justices, who want to keep order in the virtual world. Despite his reputation, Belle befriends the Dragon, and eventually, discovers the real reason behind his behavior.

There aren't too many films in anime which manage to be a great musical, and Belle does this really well. The movie's songs are beautifully done, just like the animation. The movie's anthem "Lend Me Your Voice" is a haunting and stirring melody with gorgeous lyrics. Probably the most breathtaking animation sequences within Belle are the ones which take place within the vivid hub of U.

