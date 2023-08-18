Over the past few years, anime has transcended from being a niche medium only a select few engage with to rivaling animated media produced stateside and even surpassing it in more ways than one. Anime brings a lot of eyeballs as the wide range and versatility of the medium's storytelling attract both mainstream popularity and a dedicated fan following. So every major streaming service, fighting for viewers' attention, wants in on the action, and Max is one of the prime destinations for anime fans.

To compete with the library of Disney animated classics on Disney Plus, Max acquired the Studio Ghibli Collection, and that has ensured Max has a library of some of the best and most iconic animated movies of all time, with classics that have been entertaining and comforting audiences for generations. But it's not just limited to Ghibli. Max has something special for everyone, from heartfelt dramas and charming children's adventures to sci-fi extravaganzas. So if you're looking for the perfect anime movie to watch on Max right now, look no further.

Belle (2021)

belle 20220

The Night is Short, Walk on Girl (2017)

The Night is Short, Walk on Girl
Pom Poko (1994)

pom-poko-studio-ghibli-movie

Spirited Away (2001)

Chihiro in 'Spirited Away' with Haku
Only Yesterday (1991)

An adult woman and her child counterpart

Weathering With You (2019)

Hodaka and Hina from Weathering with You

The Wind Rises (2013)

The Wind Rises’ (2013) (1)
Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

Howl's Moving Castle
Promare (2019)

promare
Princess Mononoke (1997)

Princess Mononoke riding her wolf and holding a spear in 'Princess Mononoke'
Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Shiro and Shizuku eating Ramen in 'Whisper of the Heart'

The Animatrix (2003)

The-Animatrix
Run Time: 1 hour and 40 minutes | Directors: Shinichiro Watanabe, Mahiro Maeda, Takeshi Koike, and More

Cast: Kevin Michael Richardson, Tom Kenny, Tara Strong

Produced by The Wachowskis, this anthology film was the first of its kind when it came out. Heavily inspired by anime classics like Akira and Ghost in the Shell on their groundbreaking masterpiece The Matrix, The Wachowskis turned the table back to its roots for exploration of the rich and fascinating world through anime offshoots from talented filmmakers like Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichiro Watanabe and Æon Flux creator Peter Chung. Each short brings its own unique style and explores corners of The Matrix universe with questions of existential dread and technological paranoia.

The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013)

Princess Kaguya playing with the sakura petals in The Tale of Princess Kaguya

Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 10.35.31 PM

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988) - 86 minutes

