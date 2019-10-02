The Best Anime Movies on Netflix Right Now

0

The definition of anime has long been a source for debate amongst fans. In Japan, the word “anime” is simply Japanese for animation, no matter the media or its origin. But outside of Japan, the word has come to be associated specifically to animation being produced in Japan or from Japanese creators.

This gets a bit complicated since plenty of cartoons from the West like Transformers and even Animaniacs were at least partially animated by Japanese studios, and shows like The Last Airbender and movies like The Matrix were heavily influenced by anime. With Netflix now becoming a powerhouse in the anime industry, things get even more complicated, as they have shows made by Western creators like Castlevania and the upcoming Seis Manos, but are marketing them as anime.

For this particular list, we’ve decided to go by Netflix’s own anime category, choosing from the movies listed within it, no matter its origin. We’ve combed through the available titles to bring you the very best of the best. There is something in this list for everyone, from youngsters being introduced to the genre, anime movies aimed at a young adult audience, complex or franchise titles not recommended for newbies, to critically acclaimed classics for all audiences. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just looking to get into the medium, there is something for everyone.

We’ll be updating this list on a monthly basis as new titles become available. In the meantime, be sure to visit these other related articles linked below:

