With the end of the year comes the end of another season of anime, and as is typical the Fall 2021 season came with a number of shows that proved to be more than seasonal time-fillers. Now that this batch has wrapped up, here are three of the shows that you should definitely go back and check out if you skipped them while they were airing.

Blue Period

If you've ever found yourself feeling like you got into a hobby or profession too late, you'll probably relate heavily to the high school art drama Blue Period. One of Netflix's new attempts at releasing anime weekly on their platform, Blue Period is about Yatora, a high schooler who is successful both in academics and social life but feels like he is just spinning his wheels. That is until he is inspired by a fellow student's painting and tries his hand at art for the first time. His first attempt is understandably mediocre but catches the eye of the art club advisor, who nudges Yatora into trying to express himself through painting more. Yatora is reluctant – coming from a family without money, he feels like pursuing art when he could be focusing on academics to be a waste of time – before his teacher tells him about the potential for an art scholarship: a free ticket to the Tokyo University of Arts. With that goal ahead of him, Yatora begins the long and arduous journey toward becoming an artist earnestly.

Blue Period comes from the comic of the same name, which is itself a great work worth checking out. It's a celebration of all things creative, a starkly honest look at the reality that talent and luck play in addition to hard work when it comes to achieving your dreams. However, the anime takes some liberties in the adaptation that improves the tone and feel of the story thanks to a smart, snappy script from screenwriter Reiko Yoshida, who happens to appear on another show later in this list. The result is a more streamlined and efficient version of the comic that gets you to the meat of the story faster while retaining the highs and lows of Yatora's personal journey that make Blue Period so memorable and definitely a must-watch for anyone who likes mature, grounded dramas but still has a soft spot in their heart for scrappy underdogs.

Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut

The next show we'll take a look at is Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut, which, as you might expect, is about a vampire named Irina who is set to make a trip to space. More specifically, the anime is set during an alternate history post-World War II space race between the fictional Republic of Zirnitra and the United Kingdom of Arnak, stand-ins for the USSR and United States, respectively. Much like the real-world version of events, the two superpowers are competing for the first successful human space venture, but in this story, Zirnitra is secretly using a vampire – the titular Irina – as a test subject while publically training actual human cosmonauts that will make the first public space flight when their tests with the vampire are successful. To help this, one of the cosmonaut candidates, Lev, is recruited to assist in Irina's training, and as he does, he and Irina form a bond that might change the course of human (and vampire) history.

Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut is a direct adaptation of the novel series of the same name, which is currently being released in English by publisher Seven Seas Entertainment. It's a charming little story of camaraderie in the face of discrimination and abuse, with a duo of heroes who find solace in each other. In fact, Lev and Irina's relationship is the strongest aspect of the show by far. Over the course of their initially forced trainer-trainee situation, they form a charming rapport that feels genuine and warm without delving into sappy territory. The ways they learn each other's personal tastes, boundaries, and sense of humor are slow and rocky but filled with little moments where the connection between them feels totally real, connecting over little things like sharing their preferences and cultures with each other as they become more comfortable together. With Lev and Irina, The Vampire Cosmonaut becomes a story about the power things as simple as patience and respect have to change the world.

The Heike Story

By far the best show this season and a top contender for the whole year, though, is The Heike Story. Adapting the 13th-century epic poem The Tale of the Heike, The Heike Story follows a young girl named Biwa, whose father was senselessly slain by enforcers from the rising Taira clan in 1100s Japan. Upon learning about this, she is taken in by one of the Tairas, the empathetic and kind Taira no Shigemori, whose eye has the power to see visions of people slain in the ongoing power struggle in Japan. He realizes that Biwa has a similar power, too, the ability to see visions of the future of the war, which don't bode well for the Tairas. Through Biwa, we witness the tragic cautionary tale of the Taira clan's rise to prominence and prophesied dramatic fall in a classic story of hubris, honor, and humility.

Of course, such an important adaptation could only be helmed by someone like director Naoko Yamada, whose talent for bringing raw, visceral emotion to the screen keeps what could have easily been a story too dense with history and politics approachable. The haunting imagery of the war itself is brought to life with remarkable, dream-like sequences narrated by biwa-playing specters, reminiscent of a stage play. Yamada's frequent collaborator, screenwriter Reiko Yoshida, brings her trademark touch of humanity to the affair as well, with a script that keeps us focused on the tragedy of the whole affair when we might stop feeling sympathy for the cast that is doomed to make the same mistakes many people with their power and stature have made all throughout history. Even if you know nothing about the classic it comes from, The Heike Story is a stunning piece of work that will grip you even though, like Biwa herself, you will be able to see how it ends a mile away.

