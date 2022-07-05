Summer is a time for so many fun things: swimming, being outdoors, and making memories with friends. That is until you have to run and stay indoors because it is insanely, unbearably hot outside. Luckily, beating the heat indoors doesn’t have to be boring! The summer anime season often brings about some of the best premieres of the year, and it is always fully loaded with exciting titles. However, it’s also usually the season when the newest titles come out. Swimming through that sea of content can be confusing and exhausting, but don’t worry! Make building your summer watch list a little less stressful by taking a look at these promising anime titles.

Kami Kuzu Idol

Image Via TV Tokyo

Music, ghosts, and possessions: Kami Kazu Idol (or Phantom of the Idol) is a series that tells the story of lazy and prickly idol Yuuya, who makes up half of ZINGS, a pop duo that would be far more popular without him in it. After a particularly lackluster show, Yuuya meets a girl, Asahi, backstage that’s everything he isn’t. She’s full of life, dressed in the perfect image of an idol, and eager to put on a great performance. The only problem is that she can’t; she’s dead. However, maybe the hopeless Yuuya could make her dreams come true! A musical comedy with plenty of silliness and wild antics, it’s just the thing to brighten up your Saturdays this summer.

Extreme Hearts

Image Via Tokyo MX

Is it even summer without a good sports anime in the lineup? Extreme Hearts has stepped up to fill that slot. In a world where Hyper Sports, a competition that encompasses a number of different sports, has become incredibly popular, singer and songwriter Hiyori doesn’t feel like she has anything to do with the hobby. That is until a chance encounter pulls her into a new world of sports and friendship. The specifics of this anime have been rather hush-hush, but the previews have shown beautiful animation and a mysterious and intriguing premise. Fans of sports anime and female-led series should try to tune into the first episode when it premieres on July 10.

Yurei Deco

Image Via Crunchyroll

In a world where the amount of love you get can be seen on a screen, what lengths would you go to in order to get more? This is the plight of Berry, an average girl who wishes for more love to make her life exciting. When she meets a mysterious girl named Hack, she is pulled into a secret group of detectives who are searching for the secrets of the technology-obsessed society they live in on Tom Sawyer Island. As she works with the group, she learns of Zero, an individual that makes it impossible for love to exist around them. Will Berry be able to discover the truth about Zero and Tom Sawyer? With a bright art style and an interesting plot, Yurei Deco might just be the anime to keep you looking forward to Sundays this summer.

Bucchigire!

Image Via Tokyo MX

Someone, somewhere, turned the world into a hellhole. This is the mantra of Ichibanboshi, a man sentenced to death, but saved from this fate by a mysterious person named Heisuke. Along with six other people saved from execution, he is asked to be a stand-in for the Shinsengumi. Though Ichibanboshi detests the idea of becoming a samurai, he agrees, desperate for a way to avenge his family. Will these criminals be able to work together and find their path? Previews of this series promise plenty of action and a plot perfect for shounen fans. If that’s your cup of tea, be sure to check it out on July 8.

Hoshi no Samidare

Image Via Crunchyroll

Also known as Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer, Hoshi no Samidare focuses on university student, Yuuhi Amamiya, who is told a larger-than-life story about a man named Animus who plans to destroy the world with his biscuit hammer by a talking lizard. Though Yuuhi is skeptical and refuses the title of Lizard Beast Knight that is put upon him, he soon realizes that he cannot escape his fate when he meets princess Asahina Samidare. Comedic, action-packed, and dramatic, this series has a little something for everyone and premieres July 9.

The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting

Image Via Crunchyroll

Did you enjoy last season’s Spy x Family and need to fill the void it left? Do you love The Way of the Househusband and want more of a big, bad yakuza being domestic? Well, The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting just might be the anime for you! This series follows Tooru Kirishima, a man so violent he’s been dubbed the Demon of Sakuragi. As the right-hand man of the boss, he’s never had to hold in his viciousness…until he receives an assignment saying he’ll be in charge of caring for the boss’ daughter! Will Tooru learn how to be a tender caregiver, or is this too far out of his job description? This slice-of-life anime is full of humor, heartfelt moments, and just enough angst; be sure to keep an eye out for this series when it premieres on July 7.

Fuuto Tantei

Image Via Crunchyroll

Everyone loves a good mystery, right? Fuuto Tantei is just that. The series takes place in the city of Fuuto, where criminals known as Dopants run rampant thanks to their use of Gaia Memories, which give them superhuman abilities. Hardened detective, Shoutaro Hidari, and his partner, Philip, also use Gaia Memories so they fight on equal footing with the Dopants. Even with the production of Gaia Memories at a standstill, the duo still has to hunt down the ones currently circulating in underground memories. Along the way, they find themselves tangled in a web far more elaborate than they had ever thought. Fans of true crime, mystery, and superheroes might find this title particularly interesting. If those are your genres of choice, be sure to check this series out when it begins on August 1.