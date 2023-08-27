The explosion of anime to be a major source of entertainment for mainstream audiences in the 21st century has been one of the most rewarding sensations to take hold in recent decades. The early 2010s in particular saw a significant increase in the Japanese storytelling medium with series like Attack on Titan, One Piece, Dragon Ball, and One Punch Man reaching the peak of their powers, becoming landmark hits for the genre which enticed millions of new fans.

One of the most exceptional things about the outburst in popularity though is how it was harnessed, with animation studios producing more and more great series to keep audiences invested in the genre's stories and style. While some of the defining classics of anime have now finished up, there are many more recent series that have taken up the mantle and enhanced the genre's legacy in recent years.

15 'The Promised Neverland' (2019 - 2021)

Directed by Mamoru Kanbe

As dark as it is compelling, The Promised Neverland takes place in a world where humans and “demons” have entered into an agreement that sees both species live in peace so long as the demons have access to human farms. When a young orphan and her friends learn the horrific truth behind their idyllic home, they escape the farm on a quest to secure the freedom of every child like them, inciting mass change and finding unlikely allies in the process.

The series launched with a captivating first season that deftly balanced child-like adventure with the harsh and brutal reality of the world the kids inhabit. While the two following seasons weren’t quite able to capitalize on Season 1’s excellence, The Promised Neverland still stands as an intriguing anime series from recent years, and even received an impressive live-action adaptation as well.

14 'Dr. Stone' (2019 - )

Directed by Shinya Iino and Shūhei Matsushita